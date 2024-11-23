Man City vs Tottenham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Tottenham – LIVE!

Man City host Spurs later today in a heavyweight Premier League showdown. It will be fascinating to see how the champions react after a run of four consecutive defeats for the first time in Pep Guardiola’s career. Three points would at least put pressure on leaders Liverpool ahead of their game on Sunday, though another loss could prove fatal come may.

Guardiola has recently ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new contract at the Etihad Stadium, which should help settle things down somewhat. Quite what impact that has on the pitch, however, remains to be seen.

Spurs, meanwhile, are looking for their own kind of response. Inconsistency continues to undermine Ange Postecoglou, who saw his side beaten by Ipswich before the international break to increase the pressure. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Man City vs Tottenham latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 5.30pm GMT; Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Prediction: Man City to get back to winning ways

Confirmed Man City lineup

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

Man City vs Tottenham

16:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

After a recent injury crisis, that’s a strong looking bench for Man City!

Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish look potential game changers.

Confirmed Tottenham lineup

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Solanke, Son

Subs: Fraser, Spence, Hardy, Gray, Bergvall, Johnson, Werner, Lankshear

Confirmed Man City lineup

16:22 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Lewis; Gundogan, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Grealish, De Bruyne, Nunes, Wright, Simpson-Pusey, O'Reilly, McAtee

How Man City could overhaul squad after Pep Guardiola contract decision

16:07 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola may be staying at Manchester City, but there could still be change at the Premier League champions next summer.

City have struggled this season by their usual high standards and there is a growing belief that they will look to refresh their squad next year.

Read the full story here!

Man City: Rodri responds to Real Madrid transfer rumours after Ballon d'Or boycott

15:44 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City midfielder and newly crowned Ballon d'Or winner Rodri has seemingly left the door open for a future Real Madrid transfer.

Los Blancos are reportedly in the market to fill a void in central midfield left by Toni Kroos following his retirement from football after appearing for Germany at European Championships during the summer just gone.

Read the full story here!

Head to head (h2h) history and results

15:43 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City wins: 68

Draws: 37

Tottenham wins: 67

Ange Postecoglou makes admission over Tottenham 'scrutiny' as Christmas target set

15:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou has accepted he will be under pressure if Tottenham are still mid-table at the end of a run of nine games in 30 days, starting with Saturday's visit to Manchester City.

The 2-1 home defeat to Ipswich before the international break left Spurs in 10th, with five wins and five defeats from their first 11 Premier League games of the campaign.

Read the full story here!

Ange Postecoglou reveals new Cristian Romero update as depleted Spurs face Man City test

15:34 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ange Postecoglou hopes Cristian Romero is nearly over the toe and hamstring problems which have hampered the Argentine in recent weeks but says Tottenham will give the defender time to return to 100 per cent fitness.

Romero, who this week became a dad for the second time, will miss Spurs' visit to Manchester City on Saturday as he continues to recover from a toe injury and a tight hamstring.

Read the full story here!

Pep Guardiola reveals stance on Man City relegation after signing new contract amid 115 charges

15:21

Pep Guardiola says he will remain Manchester City manager even if they are found guilty of alleged breaches of financial rules and relegated as a punishment.

City have 115 charges of alleged breaches of financial regulations looming over them, with a verdict expected to be made public by next spring. Among the potential punishments mooted if City are found guilty of serious offences is relegation to the Championship.

Read the full story here!

Man City vs Tottenham: Premier League score prediction

15:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

It’s difficult to know where either team will be after the break and, naturally, a lot depends on injuries.

Still, as poor as City have been of late, it’s almost impossible to imagine them losing for a fifth consecutive game.

Man City to win, 3-1.

Tottenham team news vs Man City today

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Tottenham are tonight set to be without both first-choice centre-backs for a daunting trip to Premier League champions Manchester City.

Cristian Romero (foot) and Micky van de Ven (hamstring) will both miss the trip to the Etihad Stadium for the second season running, with Radu Dragusin and Ben Davies expected to fill in.

Rodrigo Bentancur will serve the first of his seven-game domestic ban and is set to be replaced at No6 by Yves Bissouma, while James Maddison is fighting to return to the XI after slipping behind Pape Matar Sarr and Dejan Kulusevski in the pecking order in recent weeks.

Richarlison and Wilson Odobert (both hamstring) are long-term absentees and Mikey Moore remains unavailable following a virus, so Heung-min Son and Brennan Johnson are all but certain to flank Dominic Solanke in the front three.

Man City team news vs Tottenham today

15:01 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City midfielder Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out for up to a month in a fresh injury blow ahead of tonight’s visit of Tottenham.

Kovacic picked up an injury on international duty with Croatia and will miss Saturday’s home Premier League match.

Guardiola explained on Friday: “Kovacic is injured. It will be a while. Three weeks or one month, more or less.”

In more positive news, the City head coach revealed that some players injured before the international break have now returned to first-team action.

“Some of them, yes,” he said. “John [Stones] trained good yesterday, Manu [Akanji] trained good yesterday, Nathan [Ake] is coming back to training. We didn’t have central defenders. Now we have three. Just Ruben [Dias] is out, but hopefully he’s coming back soon.

“I don’t know if they are ready to play 90 minutes or play from the beginning, but to see their faces is a really good boost for all of us.”

Man City vs Tottenham: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

15:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage beginning at 5pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with expert analysis from chief football correspondent Dan Kilpatrick at the Etihad.

Welcome

14:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s Premier League clash with Tottenham.

Kick-off from the Etihad Stadium in Manchester is at 5.30pm GMT.