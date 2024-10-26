Man City vs Southampton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City can go top of the Premier League with victory against struggling Southampton.

With title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool meeting at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, City can move two points clear if they win at Emirates Stadium.

Southampton have managed just one point in their first eight games and Saints manager Russell Martin is under increasing pressure.

Erling Haaland has gone three Premier League games without a goal and, after his brace in the Champions League in midweek, will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Southampton.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Southampton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The match will take place at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where to watch Man City vs Southampton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10.20pm BST.

Man City vs Southampton team news

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker will not feature, with Guardiola offering no update on the former’s potential return date when speaking on Friday.

Rodri and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees, while Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku will miss the game.

Erling Haaland is back amongst the goal as Man City prepare for Southampton (REUTERS)

Saints will be missing Ryan Fraser following his red card during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Leicester. Yukinari Sugawara and Ross Stewart are doubts, while Will Smallbone and Gavin Bazunu are out.

Man City vs Southampton prediction

This could be a cricket score. The reigning champions against, arguably, the worst team in the league, anything less than a thumping win for City would be a disappointment.

Haaland will have no better opportunity to get back amongst the goals, and his supporting cast will likely feel the same.

Man City to win, 4-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 41

Draws: 27

Southampton wins: 33

Man City vs Southampton match odds

Man City: 1/12

Draw: 7/1

Southampton: 17/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).