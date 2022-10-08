Man City vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Jonathan Gorrie
·8 min read
Man City vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Man City vs Southampton - LIVE!

The Premier League champions will again look to retake top spot in the table as they welcome a poor Saints side to the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal continue to be the season pace-setters, but are not in action until Sunday, so a draw or win will see City leapfrog them this afternoon.

Erling Haaland is, remarkably, looking to score his 15th goal in just his ninth game today, and he will be licking his lips ahead of facing a Southampton team with four defeats in their last five games and steadily falling down the table after a positive start to the season.

City look ominous every time they take to the field, with Haaland’s supporting cast of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne all in fine form, and that quartet could spell the end of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time as Saint manager following reports this week. Follow the game below with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog.

Man City vs Southampton highlights

  • Kick-off: 3pm BST, Etihad Stadium

  • How to watch: No UK TV coverage

  • Man City team news: Rodri’s return?

  • Score prediction: City to win 4-0

Manchester City FC - Southampton FC

10 minutes until team news

13:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Will Haaland be rested? Seems unlikely given City can go top of the table with a win today, although it’s certainly something Guardiola has hinted at before.

City players arrive

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Got to fancy a win today, haven’t they?

Chelsea failed in £50m bid for former Man City player on deadline day

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

While not playing today due to injury, it’s worth remembering that Chelsea had a bid rejected for former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia, now of Southampton.

The Blues completed the signings of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria with just hours of the summer window to go, and Standard Sport can confirm a huge offer for the young Belgian was also submitted.

Southampton rejected the bid for a player they signed from City less than two months prior, on July 6, as they had no time to secure a replacement.

The new Chelsea ownership were the previous day in attendance as Lavia scored against the Blues his first Premier League goal as Southampton won 2-1 at St. Mary’s.

(PA)
(PA)

Manuel Akanji’s hidden talent

13:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

While not too much was made of Manuel Akanji’s late move to Manchester City, the Swiss international has impressed so far.

Indeed, it seems he has a hidden talent too...

Could this man be key?

13:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland naturally takes most of the plaudits but Jack Grealish has been excellent in form of late.

Against a Southampton side likely to sit back, the England international could be crucial in creating space.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Ten Hag says ‘thank you’ to Man City for thrashing Man United in derby

13:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag thanked Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the reality check dished out in Sunday’s derby demolition.

The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of their latest post-Sir Alex Ferguson rebuild after a wretched campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder.

United’s poor season means they are currently preparing for Europa League action rather than Champions League football, with the side jetting off to Cyprus to face Omonia Nicosia reeling from a humiliating 6-3 derby defeat.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Guardiola: Do not compare Haaland to Messi

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Such has been Haaland’s form of late, the Manchester City star has drawn comparison to a certain Lionel Messi.

Guardiola, however, warned against doing so.

“Nothing is comparable with Leo Messi. How many new Messi’s is there ten or 15 but they all fail.”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Haaland overtakes Champions League royalty in five-star Man City win

13:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland overtook Rivaldo and Luis Suarez on 28 goals in just 22 Champions League games as Manchester City ran out comfortable winners over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

The Norway international struck a first-half brace as the superlatives around him continue to run dry. While Haaland’s first, a powerful finish from inside the box to sweep Joao Cancelo’s driven cross home, came after only six minutes, even that would have felt like a lifetime for the away side.

Pep Guardiola deployed what was effectively a front five in possession as Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish swarming around Haaland, who missed two good chances as City threatened to run riot.

City had their second when Haaland reacted first to Sergio Gomez’s deflected shot into the box as the 22-year-old tapped in to an empty net. Before the interval, the home side would add a third after another deflected shot from Gomez was turned into his own net by Davit Khocholava.

Guardiola then afforded Haaland (and Copenhagen) some rest after the break, though Mahrez was able to add to their tally by converting a penalty after Aymeric Laporte was brought down in the box by Marko Stamenic in the aftermath of a short corner.

Alvarez then added a fifth with a tap-in after some incisive interplay from Grealish and Mahrez to secure a routine win.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Southgate facing England defensive injury headache for World Cup

12:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

England manager Gareth Southgate is facing a defensive injury headache ahead of next month’s World Cup, with Kyle Walker at risk of missing the tournament after undergoing groin surgery.

Walker suffered what manager Pep Guardiola had initially said was an abdominal problem during Manchester City’s 6-3 victory over Manchester United on Sunday and was forced off before half-time.

However, in a statement on Thursday the club confirmed Walker had gone under the knife to resolve an issue with his left groin.

Speaking after City’s 5-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League last night, boss Guardiola said he was unsure whether the full-back would recover in time for the tournament, which is now little more than six weeks away.

“He’ll be a while out,” Guardiola said. “I don’t know [how long]. I can’t say anything else. We have to speak to the doctors. Hopefully, he can get back like Kalvin [Phillips].

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Grealish: I feel like I’m playing with a smile on my face again

12:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jack Grealish believes he is approaching his best form for Manchester City after an extended run in the team.

The England international has started City’s last four games across all competitions, slowly establishing himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola’s system.

While City’s strength in depth is obvious, Grealish scored against Wolves, received plaudits for his performance against Manchester United and was once again heavily involved as his team ran out 5-0 winners against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Clearly, Erling Haaland will dominate the headlines after scoring another brace and taking his tally up to a stunning 19 goals in 11 games for the club, though Grealish’s improvement is noteworthy given how much had been made of the 27-year-old’s form in his first season at the club following a £100m move from Aston Villa.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Prediction: Man City to win 4-0

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

How on earth does one go about devising a gameplan to successfully thwart goal machine Haaland and the rest of City’s vast attacking riches?

The strength in depth available to Guardiola is frankly preposterous and it seems impossible to shut down all of their threats simultaneously, especially as an out-of-form team away from home with a manager on the brink of the sack.

City were actually fortunate to escape with a goalless draw from this fixture last September, but that surely won’t be the case this time around.

Man City to win, 4-0.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Southampton team news: Adam Armstrong facing late fitness test

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Southampton are still missing Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia, while Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios both face late fitness tests.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Man City team news: Kyle Walker, Rodri could return

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City are without Kyle Walker, who underwent surgery on a groin injury earlier this week and is now in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

England team-mates John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are also still out with hamstring and shoulder problems respectively.

Rodri, however, could return.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Man City vs Southampton

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: Due to ongoing blackout restrictions surrounding 3pm kick-offs in English football, Manchester City vs Southampton will not be broadcast live on these shores.

However, you can catch highlights as ever on Match of the Day, which starts on BBC One at 10:25pm BST on Saturday night.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(PA)
(PA)

Welcome

12:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s meeting with Southampton this afternoon.

All eyes are on Erling Haaland of course as he bids for his fourth consecutive hat-trick on home soil.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at 3pm BST.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Latest Stories

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Calgary Stampeders extend receiver Malik Henry's contract for three seasons

    CALGARY — The Stampeders have signed receiver Malik Henry to a three-year contract extension that keeps him in Calgary to the end of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old from Tifton, Ga., has amassed 1,023 receiving yards for eight touchdowns in his second CFL season. Henry leads the league in yards after catch with 422. “Malik this season has emerged as a dynamic playmaker and one of the league’s most dangerous receivers,” Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel said Wednesday in a s

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • Hockey Canada leaves more unanswered questions in latest parliamentary hearings

    The Standing Committee on Heritage held another hearing in Parliament today over Hockey Canada's numerous funds used to pay off sexual assault settlements.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Raptors get going early in overtime to take 125-119 win over Celtics

    BOSTON (AP) — Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa scored 13 points apiece and Toronto used an early burst in overtime to beat Boston 125-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Jackson also had 13 points for the Raptors. Siakam recorded six rebounds and Achiuwa seven boards as the Raptors improved to 2-0 in the preseason. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and Sam Hauser had 22, connecting on 8 of 12 shots, including 5 of 8 from outside the arc. Jayson Tatum finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to