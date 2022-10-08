Man City vs Southampton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Man City vs Southampton - LIVE!

The Premier League champions will again look to retake top spot in the table as they welcome a poor Saints side to the Etihad Stadium. Arsenal continue to be the season pace-setters, but are not in action until Sunday, so a draw or win will see City leapfrog them this afternoon.

Erling Haaland is, remarkably, looking to score his 15th goal in just his ninth game today, and he will be licking his lips ahead of facing a Southampton team with four defeats in their last five games and steadily falling down the table after a positive start to the season.

City look ominous every time they take to the field, with Haaland’s supporting cast of Phil Foden, Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne all in fine form, and that quartet could spell the end of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s time as Saint manager following reports this week. Follow the game below with Standard Sport’s dedicated live blog.

Man City vs Southampton highlights

Kick-off: 3pm BST, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: No UK TV coverage

Man City team news: Rodri’s return?

Score prediction: City to win 4-0

Manchester City FC - Southampton FC

10 minutes until team news

13:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Will Haaland be rested? Seems unlikely given City can go top of the table with a win today, although it’s certainly something Guardiola has hinted at before.

City players arrive

13:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

Got to fancy a win today, haven’t they?

Chelsea failed in £50m bid for former Man City player on deadline day

13:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

While not playing today due to injury, it’s worth remembering that Chelsea had a bid rejected for former Manchester City midfielder Romeo Lavia, now of Southampton.

Story continues

The Blues completed the signings of both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Denis Zakaria with just hours of the summer window to go, and Standard Sport can confirm a huge offer for the young Belgian was also submitted.

Southampton rejected the bid for a player they signed from City less than two months prior, on July 6, as they had no time to secure a replacement.

The new Chelsea ownership were the previous day in attendance as Lavia scored against the Blues his first Premier League goal as Southampton won 2-1 at St. Mary’s.

(PA)

Manuel Akanji’s hidden talent

13:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

While not too much was made of Manuel Akanji’s late move to Manchester City, the Swiss international has impressed so far.

Indeed, it seems he has a hidden talent too...

Man City's Manuel Akanji is a maths genius 🤓🔢 pic.twitter.com/9VRkuMSaqb — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2022

Could this man be key?

13:37 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland naturally takes most of the plaudits but Jack Grealish has been excellent in form of late.

Against a Southampton side likely to sit back, the England international could be crucial in creating space.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Ten Hag says ‘thank you’ to Man City for thrashing Man United in derby

13:27 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag thanked Pep Guardiola and Manchester City for the reality check dished out in Sunday’s derby demolition.

The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of their latest post-Sir Alex Ferguson rebuild after a wretched campaign that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sacked and interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder.

United’s poor season means they are currently preparing for Europa League action rather than Champions League football, with the side jetting off to Cyprus to face Omonia Nicosia reeling from a humiliating 6-3 derby defeat.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Guardiola: Do not compare Haaland to Messi

13:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

Such has been Haaland’s form of late, the Manchester City star has drawn comparison to a certain Lionel Messi.

Guardiola, however, warned against doing so.

“Nothing is comparable with Leo Messi. How many new Messi’s is there ten or 15 but they all fail.”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Haaland overtakes Champions League royalty in five-star Man City win

13:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland overtook Rivaldo and Luis Suarez on 28 goals in just 22 Champions League games as Manchester City ran out comfortable winners over FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night.

The Norway international struck a first-half brace as the superlatives around him continue to run dry. While Haaland’s first, a powerful finish from inside the box to sweep Joao Cancelo’s driven cross home, came after only six minutes, even that would have felt like a lifetime for the away side.

Pep Guardiola deployed what was effectively a front five in possession as Julian Alvarez, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish swarming around Haaland, who missed two good chances as City threatened to run riot.

City had their second when Haaland reacted first to Sergio Gomez’s deflected shot into the box as the 22-year-old tapped in to an empty net. Before the interval, the home side would add a third after another deflected shot from Gomez was turned into his own net by Davit Khocholava.

Guardiola then afforded Haaland (and Copenhagen) some rest after the break, though Mahrez was able to add to their tally by converting a penalty after Aymeric Laporte was brought down in the box by Marko Stamenic in the aftermath of a short corner.

Alvarez then added a fifth with a tap-in after some incisive interplay from Grealish and Mahrez to secure a routine win.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Southgate facing England defensive injury headache for World Cup

12:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

England manager Gareth Southgate is facing a defensive injury headache ahead of next month’s World Cup, with Kyle Walker at risk of missing the tournament after undergoing groin surgery.

Walker suffered what manager Pep Guardiola had initially said was an abdominal problem during Manchester City’s 6-3 victory over Manchester United on Sunday and was forced off before half-time.

However, in a statement on Thursday the club confirmed Walker had gone under the knife to resolve an issue with his left groin.

Speaking after City’s 5-0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League last night, boss Guardiola said he was unsure whether the full-back would recover in time for the tournament, which is now little more than six weeks away.

“He’ll be a while out,” Guardiola said. “I don’t know [how long]. I can’t say anything else. We have to speak to the doctors. Hopefully, he can get back like Kalvin [Phillips].

(Getty Images)

Grealish: I feel like I’m playing with a smile on my face again

12:40 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jack Grealish believes he is approaching his best form for Manchester City after an extended run in the team.

The England international has started City’s last four games across all competitions, slowly establishing himself as a key player in Pep Guardiola’s system.

While City’s strength in depth is obvious, Grealish scored against Wolves, received plaudits for his performance against Manchester United and was once again heavily involved as his team ran out 5-0 winners against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Clearly, Erling Haaland will dominate the headlines after scoring another brace and taking his tally up to a stunning 19 goals in 11 games for the club, though Grealish’s improvement is noteworthy given how much had been made of the 27-year-old’s form in his first season at the club following a £100m move from Aston Villa.

Read the full story here!

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Prediction: Man City to win 4-0

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

How on earth does one go about devising a gameplan to successfully thwart goal machine Haaland and the rest of City’s vast attacking riches?

The strength in depth available to Guardiola is frankly preposterous and it seems impossible to shut down all of their threats simultaneously, especially as an out-of-form team away from home with a manager on the brink of the sack.

City were actually fortunate to escape with a goalless draw from this fixture last September, but that surely won’t be the case this time around.

Man City to win, 4-0.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Southampton team news: Adam Armstrong facing late fitness test

12:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

Southampton are still missing Tino Livramento and Romeo Lavia, while Adam Armstrong and Juan Larios both face late fitness tests.

(Getty Images)

Man City team news: Kyle Walker, Rodri could return

12:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City are without Kyle Walker, who underwent surgery on a groin injury earlier this week and is now in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup.

England team-mates John Stones and Kalvin Phillips are also still out with hamstring and shoulder problems respectively.

Rodri, however, could return.

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Man City vs Southampton

12:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel and live stream: Due to ongoing blackout restrictions surrounding 3pm kick-offs in English football, Manchester City vs Southampton will not be broadcast live on these shores.

However, you can catch highlights as ever on Match of the Day, which starts on BBC One at 10:25pm BST on Saturday night.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(PA)

Welcome

12:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s meeting with Southampton this afternoon.

All eyes are on Erling Haaland of course as he bids for his fourth consecutive hat-trick on home soil.

Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is at 3pm BST.