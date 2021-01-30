Is Man City vs Sheffield United on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City owe Sheffield United plenty of gratitude after their stunning victory at Manchester United to ensure Pep Guardiola’s side remain top of the Premier League.
It means City, following a crushing win over West Brom, are in the driving seat in this year’s title race.
The Citizens are coping without Sergio Aguero, due to Covid-19, and Kevin De Bruyne, who is expected to miss the next month.
While Chris Wilder’s side have newfound belief they can pull off a great escape, despite only eight points from 20 games, leaving them 10 points from safety and Brighton in 17th place.
Next up for the Blades is pivotal match in the battle to beat the drop when they welcome West Brom, meaning anything here will be a bonus.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game at the Etihad:
When is the match?
The game is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 30 January at the Etihad.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers or if you have a NowTV subscription you can use the NowTV app, either through compatible TVs and other devices or on the desktop website.
Team news
Sergio Aguero is still in isolation after contracting Covid-19. Kevin De Bruyne is still out with a hamstring injury. Kyle Walker has recovered from a hip problem and could start here, to push Joao Cancelo to left-back. Nathan Ake is a doubt with a muscular problem.
John Egan is back from suspension, though Chris Wilder may resist changing the back line after their impressive display at Old Trafford. Kean Bryan only lasted 53 minutes against United, placing his presence here in doubt. Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson and Oli McBurnie are all set to miss out once more.
Predicted line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden
Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Egan, Ampadu, Basham; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, Lowe; McGoldrick, Burke
Odds
Man City - 1/8
Draw - 8/1
Sheffield United - 17/1
Prediction
Manchester City will find a confident side off the back of the victory over Manchester United, but that should be enough for Pep Guardiola to motivate his side and avoid any casual approach that could risk dropped points here. City are playing too well right now and we expect them to ease to another win here as they build a formidable title challenge. Man City 2-0 Sheffield United.
