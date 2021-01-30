Man City vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Getty Images)

Manchester City can thank Sheffield United for their current position at the top of the Premier League after the Blades earned a shock win at Manchester United thanks to Oliver Burke’s strike.

That goal for Chris Wilder’s side kept Pep Guardiola’s Citizens top after their emphatic win over West Brom - which helped their opposition this weekend in the compelling relegation battle.

It’s seven wins in a row for City and the last four have come with clean sheets, with this surge in form enough to install them as the favourites in the title race.

The loss of Kevin De Bruyne will be a blow, but the depth to this City squad should be able to cope, though Wilder’s side will believe they can begin their great escape now after snatching all three points at Old Trafford.

City only escaped with victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season at Bramall Lane thanks to former Blade Kyle Walker, which provides another reason why the hosts might not have it all their own way this weekend.

When is the match?

The game is set to kick-off at 3pm on Saturday, 30 January at the Etihad.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and streamed via the Sky Go app for Sky Sports subscribers or if you have a NowTV subscription you can use the NowTV app, either through compatible TVs and other devices or on the desktop website.

Team news

Sergio Aguero is still in isolation after contracting Covid-19. Kevin De Bruyne is still out with a hamstring injury. Kyle Walker has recovered from a hip problem and could start here, to push Joao Cancelo to left-back. Nathan Ake is a doubt with a muscular problem.

John Egan is back from suspension, though Chris Wilder may resist changing the back line after their impressive display at Old Trafford. Kean Bryan only lasted 53 minutes against United, placing his presence here in doubt. Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn, Jack Robinson and Oli McBurnie are all set to miss out once more.

Predicted line-ups

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo; Rodri, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

Sheffield United XI: Ramsdale; Egan, Ampadu, Basham; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, Lowe; McGoldrick, Burke

Odds

Man City - 1/8

Draw - 8/1

Sheffield United - 17/1

Prediction

Manchester City will find a confident side off the back of the victory over Manchester United, but that should be enough for Pep Guardiola to motivate his side and avoid any casual approach that could risk dropped points here. City are playing too well right now and we expect them to ease to another win here as they build a formidable title challenge. Man City 2-0 Sheffield United.

