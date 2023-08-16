Man City vs Sevilla LIVE! UEFA Super Cup match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Sevilla – LIVE!

Man City will contest the UEFA Super Cup for the first time tonight when they meet Sevilla in Athens. After winning the treble, the possible way Pep Guardiola’s side can improve on that is by doing it again, as well as winning the supplementary cup competitions along the way.

They missed out on the Community Shield last weekend, so will be keen to get up and running on the silverware front here tonight. Still, Sevilla provide stern competition and are experts at this level, having lifted the Super Cup once, albeit way back in 2006. Steeped in European history, they cannot be written off.

City will be without Kevin De Bruyne after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury in a major blow. If anyone squad, however, can get over that, it is surely Guardiola’s. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Confirmed Sevilla lineup

18:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bono, Navas, Bade, Gudelj, Acuna, Jordan, Rakitic, Torres, Ocampos, Lamela, En-Nesyri

Subs: Dmitrovic, Gattoni, Pedrosa, Montiel, Suso, Mir, Corona, Sow, Gomez, Juanlu, Salas, Bueno

Confirmed Man City lineup

18:56 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Ake, Rodri, Kovacic, Foden, Palmer, Grealish, Haalands

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Dias, Phillips, Stones, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Perrone, Bobb, Lewis, McAtee

18:36 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City to lift trophy: 1/6

Sevilla to lift trophy: 21/5

Draw (in 90 mins): 18/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

18:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Man City wins: 4

Sevilla wins: 0

Draws: 0

Pep Guardiola gives update on Cole Palmer’s future amid West Ham transfer interest

18:14 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola hopes he can satisfy Cole Palmer’s demand for first-team football amid West Ham’s transfer interest in the Manchester City winger.

The 21-year-old only started two Premier League games last season despite a promising start to his career at Eastlands, which took another step forward last weekend with a fine goal in the Community Shield.

Man City expected to return with new bid for Lucas Paqueta

17:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

The Hammers are reluctant to lose the Brazilian, who became their club-record signing only 12 months ago, but there is an acceptance that they will struggle to hold onto the player should City return with an improved bid, as is expected, writes Malik Ouzia.

Haaland reveals reason behind animated conversation with Pep Guardiola in Man City’s win over Burnley

17:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Erling Haaland has explained his heated conversation with Pep Guardiola at the end of the first-half in Manchester City’s win over Burnley.

The Premier League holders got their title defence off to the perfect start as they beat newly-promoted Burnley 3-0 on the opening night of the season at Turf Moor, with Haaland netting a brace in the opening period before Rodri sealed victory with 15 minutes remaining.

Pep Guardiola confirms Man City transfer plans with fresh Lucas Paqueta bid expected

17:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola has confirmed Manchester City remain on the lookout for new signings during what remains of the transfer window.

The club have bid farewell to treble winners Ilkay Gunodgan and Riyad Mahrez this summer, while Kevin De Bruyne faces several months out with a new hamstring injury.

Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol have joined but Guardiola has confirmed City remain in the market for new additions.

Prediction: Man City to lift the cup

17:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

City were dominant against Burnley to kick their Premier League season off despite not being at their best, and were the better team against Arsenal in the Community Shield before losing on penalties.

Only once in the past decade has the previous season’s Europa League winner won the Uefa Super Cup, with Sevilla themselves regularly tasting defeat. That pattern looks set to continue here.

Man City to win, 2-0.

Sevilla team news: Jesus Navas to feature

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sevilla had Loic Bade sent off in their LaLiga opener, a 2-1 home defeat by Valencia, but the Frenchman’s suspension does not apply in Europe and so he will be available to face City.

Tanguy Nianzou and Marcao are set to miss out with injury, but Jesus Navas is expected to feature against his former club.

Man City team: De Bruyne injured and Dias unavailable

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

Ruben Dias is unavailable for City due to concussion protocols, while fellow centre-back John Stones continues to battle an abductor injury. Kevin De Bruyne will also be sidelined for months after picking up another serious hamstring injury as City decide whether or not to send him for surgery, and Bernardo Silva has not made the trip to Greece due to illness.

Josko Gvardiol could make his full City debut tonight after coming off the bench against Burnley, while Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic are both expected to come into the starting lineup.

Where to watch Man City vs Sevilla today

17:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the TNT Sports app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

17:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City’s UEFA Super Cup clash with Sevilla tonight.

Kick-off inside the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens is at 8pm BST.