Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Latest updates and team news from Champions League semi-final

The second Champions League semi-final is delicately poised between Manchester City and Real Madrid after the teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg last week.

An enthralling encounter in Spain saw Pep Guardiola’s side dominate possession throughout the first half before Vinicius Junior sent Madrid ahead before the break. Carlo Ancelotti’s men then looked to press their advantage before Kevin De Bruyne equalised with a fine strike from outside the box.

City will now hope their home crowd can give them a boost as they look to get over the line in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Madrid staged a late comeback against City in the semi-finals of last year’s competition and Guardiola will be keen for his side avoid a similar fate this evening.

Although City have home advantage Madrid are European specialists, they have a quality forward line and are brilliant on the counter-attack, for the hosts to win this tie they will need to reach their best levels and maintain those standards for the duration of the clash. Whoever wins will then face Inter Milan in the final on the 10th June after they defeated AC Milan last night.

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Real Madrid in the Champions League:

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Man City host Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg with kick off at 8pm

The tie is balanced at 1-1 after the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid knocked Man City out of this competition at the same stage last season winning 6-5 on aggregate

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Manchester City FC - Real Madrid CF

Man City vs Real Madrid

17:56 , Mike Jones

The fans are already starting to enjoy themselves outside the Etihad Stadium, more than two hours before kick off.

(PA)

(REUTERS)

Real Madrid line-up

17:52 , Mike Jones

Real Madrid have announced their starting line-up even earlier than usual. Here it is:

Story continues

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Camavinga; Valverde, Modric, Kroos; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Man City vs Real Madrid

15:03 , Mike Jones

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Champions League action as Manchester City and Real Madrid clash for a place in the final.

The semi-final tie is well placed following a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium last week. Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Vinicius Jr’s first half strike to leave the result resting on tonight’s encounter. City are slight favourites as they have home advantage but Madrid have been targeting a 15th European crown for most of the season and will not be swept aside easily.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men fought back from a two-goal deficit in the stoppage time of last season’s semi-final clash with City. Rodrygo came off the bench and scored twice in two minutes to force extra-time before Karim Benzema added a third to send Los Blancos through 6-5 on aggregate.

Pep Guardiola will be well aware of that result and will have drilled his side to death in the hopes of avoiding a similar fate tonight. Can City best the European champions and reach the final?

Kick off is at 8pm and we’ll have all the team news, build-up and updates throughout the night.