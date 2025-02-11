Man City vs Real Madrid LIVE: Champions League updates, latest team news, TV, prediction

Man City welcome Real Madrid to the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League play-off tie tonight. Pep Guardiola’s side had to come from behind to beat Club Brugge in their final league phase match just to reach the knockout stages, and it means they must now go up against the defending champions.

There have been signs that City could turn their season around, but they collapsed to defeat against PSG last month and were then hammered 5-1 by Arsenal, emphasising the vulnerabilities that are still very much there. New signings Omar Marmoush and Abdukodir Khusanov have been added to City’s Champions League squad and could make their first European appearances for the club.

Real’s Champions League campaign has not been hugely convincing either, as they finished 11th in the standings. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who sit top of LaLiga, so often to come to life at this stage of the season, though, and they will be eyeing a statement result to take back to Madrid for the second leg. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

17:30 , Matt Verri

Fair to say Man City have paid the price for limping through much of their Champions League campaign this season.

They’ve been given the toughest possible draw.

Bayern Munich go up against Celtic, while it’s an all-French clash between Brest and PSG.

Knockout phase play-off round draw in full:

Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain

Monaco vs Benfica

Juventus vs PSV

Feyenoord vs AC Milan

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Celtic vs Bayern Munich

Club Brugge vs Atalanta

Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund

Real Madrid take in Etihad surroundings

16:26 , Matt Verri

Plenty of the squad have played at the Etihad before, but the Real Madrid players trained at the stadium last night.

It finished 1-1 when these sides met last season in Manchester, as Real then won the penalty shootout to reach the semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy once again.

No resentment over Ballon d'Or snub, says Pep

14:20 , Alex Young

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City harbour no ill feeling towards Real Madrid over their Ballon d'Or boycott as the sides prepare to renew their rivalry.

Madrid's representatives failed to attend the ceremony to crown the world's best player last year after apparently hearing in advance that City's Rodri had won it ahead of their own prime candidate Vinicius Junior.

"Absolutely not," said City manager Guardiola when asked at his pre-match press conference if any resentment lingered.

"I was happy for Rodri but Vinicius made an extraordinary year as well. He could deserve it, like in the past when (Lionel) Messi and Cristiano (Ronaldo) were fighting for it. So, the subject is over."

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the matter at his pre-match press conference on Monday evening, and remained supportive of the club's decision to boycott.

"I don't think it was the wrong decision," the Italian said. "We thought that Vini was the winner of the Ballon d'Or that year.

"It doesn't mean we don't respect Rodri, because he is a fantastic player. I think we thought that Rodri deserved to win the year before."

(REUTERS)

Why Man City see themselves in Real Madrid as they bid to keep season alive

09:21 , Alex Young

Four times in four seasons now, Real Madrid and Manchester City have met in the knockout stages of the Champions League, and on each of the last three the victors have gone on to lift the trophy. Whoever comes out on top this time, though, will still have some way to go to keep that streak alive.

What had evidently become an exercise in early coronation has tonight been relegated to the novelty of a Champions League hinterland, a play-off stage somewhere between where you were and where you’re trying to get to, Uefa’s Didcot Parkway, if you will.

The kings of Europe and the champions of England meet as, by Swiss adjudication, only the continent’s 11th and 22nd best teams. In City’s case, in particular, that assessment looks kind.

Read more here!

(Nick Potts/PA Wire)

Man City ready to get Real, again

07:14 , Alex Young

Manchester City and Real Madrid have become regular foes at the business end of the Champions League in recent seasons, but only one will reach the knockout stages proper.

It is the fifth time City have been paired with Real in a knockout tie during Pep Guardiola's tenure - and the fourth year in succession.

City have prevailed twice, most memorably in the semi-finals en route to their eventual victory in the competition two years ago, with Real winning the other two, including in last year's quarter-finals.

Guardiola's side have found themselves in the play-off round after an underwhelming league phase in which they limped into 22nd place.

"We deserve to be where we are. The draw is the draw and we accept the challenge," the City boss said.

"But always in this type of draw and competition, I am so optimistic and calm. We'll see what happens.

"I will not deny the trust with the players that gave us the incredible decade to play at the high standards I know we're capable of."

(Getty Images)

Carlo Ancelotti reveals who he expects to win this year's Champions League

Monday 10 February 2025 23:04 , Jonathan Gorrie

Carlo Ancelotti expects the winners of the Champions League to emerge from the new 'Clasico' between Real Madrid and Manchester City.

The two European heavyweights have clashed in the latter stages of the competition in the last three seasons - with the victor going on to lift the trophy - and they meet again in this year's play-off round.

Read the full story here!

(Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

Standard Sport prediction

Monday 10 February 2025 19:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It may be the fourth consecutive season in which Man City and Real Madrid have faced off in the Champions League, but that doesn’t make this clash any less special.

If the previous meetings are anything to go by then goals are to be expected. Looking at Real Madrid’s depleted defence, it’s hard to see them keeping a clean sheet.

At the same time, they’ve got more than enough in attack to punish City in transition. Tough to pick a winner in the first-leg, so let’s go with a thrilling draw to set up the return fixture nicely.

2-2 draw

Early Real Madrid team news

Monday 10 February 2025 16:30 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Real Madrid have suffered yet another injury blow ahead of their Champions League clash against Manchester City.

Madrid’s defensive woes have been well documented all season. Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao both sustained campaign-ending knee injuries so will play no part at the Etihad Stadium.

Worryingly for Carlo Ancelotti, the situation is showing little signs of improvement. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have since joined Carvajal and Militao on the sidelines and have not recovered in time for the Man City clash.

Furthermore, Lucas Vazquez has been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)

Early Man City team news

Monday 10 February 2025 14:08 , Matt Verri

Pep Guardiola is hopeful of having Nico Gonzalez available for selection.

Gonzalez, who arrived from Porto on transfer deadline day, made his Man City debut against Leyton Orient at the weekend. However, the midfielder was forced off after just 22 minutes.

When asked after the match for an update on the Spaniard’s availability vs Real Madrid, the Man City boss revealed: “I hope so. The kick was strong in this area. We have a few days, we will see.”

Gonzalez is eligible for the play-off tie as he along with fellow January signings Abdukodir Khusanov and Omar Marmoush have been added to Man City's updated Champions League squad.

Vitor Reis is ineligible however, but Guardiola hopes defensive John Stones and Ruben Dias are over the injury issues that have disrupted their seasons.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Man City vs Real Madrid

Monday 10 February 2025 10:59 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good morning!

Monday 10 February 2025 09:38 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Man City vs Real Madrid!

It’s a massive Champions League tie in the play-off round, between two sides who were among the big favourites before a ball was kicked this season.

City have plenty to prove after a poor campaign, though, and it is the defending champions Real who will be confident of progressing.

We’ll have all the build-up and team news right here before full coverage of the match, which kicks off at 8pm GMT tomorrow night at the Etihad Stadium.