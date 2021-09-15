Man City vs RB Leipzig: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds tonight

(ES Composite)

Manchester City’s latest quest for Champions League glory begins with a clash against German side RB Leipzig at the Etihad tonight.

The competition remains something of a final frontier for Pep Guardiola’s side, who reached the final for the first time in their history last season, only to be upset by Chelsea.

The Premier League champions have bounced back from an opening day defeat by Tottenham with three succesive wins and are looking to carry that domestic form into Europe.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs RB Leipzig is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off.

Where to watch Man City vs RB Leipzig

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

Man City vs RB Leipzig team news

Reserve goalkeeper Zack Steffen remains out after testing positive for coronavirus while on international duty with the USA, but otherwise Pep Guardiola has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Phil Foden will hope to feature for the first time this season, even if only off the bench, after returning to the matchday squad after injury for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leicester. Kevin De Bruyne could also return after an ankle injury.

Man City vs RB Leipzig prediction

Guardiola’s men will be desperate to get off to a good start in the group ahead of a huge trip to Paris to take on PSG on matchday two.

Man City 3-1 RB Leipzig

Head to head (h2h) history and results

This will be the first competitive meeting between the two sides.

Betting odds and tips

Man City to win: 2/7

Draw: 4/1

RB Leipzig to win: 9/1

