Man City vs RB Leipzig: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds

Manchester City welcome RB Leipzig to town tonight looking to seal top spot in their Champions League group.

Both teams have already sealed their place in the knockout stage with a top-two finish in Group G, and now the reigning champions only need a point to confirm a seeding in the last-16 stage.

City ran out 3-1 winners in Germany when these two teams met earlier in the season and RB Leipzig will need to be the first team since September 2018 to win at the Etihad in Europe.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs RB Leipzig is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off tonight, Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Man City vs RB Leipzig

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs RB Leipzig team news

Man City vs RB Leipzig prediction

You can rarely - if ever - look past City in the Champions League, especially at home. It's been over three years since they lost in front of their own fans in Europe, and will have more than enough to keep that run going.

Story continues

City to win, 3-0.

RB Leipzig squad train ahead of the game (AP)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 3

Draws: 1

RB Leipzig wins: 1

Man City vs RB Leipzig match odds

Man City: 1/4

Draw: 7/2

RB Leipzig: 13/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).