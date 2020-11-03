Man City vs Olympiacos LIVE: Result and reaction from Champions League fixture tonight

Follow all the action as Manchester City host Greek champions Olympiacos in the Champions League group stage this evening.

Pep Guardiola’s side have enjoyed a perfect start in Europe this season, defeating Porto and Marseille in their opening fixtures. City have stuttered in the early stages of the Premier League, though, and currently sit 10th in the table, with Sergio Aguero once again ruled out with injury.

Olympiacos, who upset Arsenal in the Europa League last season, defeated Marseille 1-0 in their opening group stage game before a 2-0 loss to Porto. They remain firm underdogs against City but are unbeaten domestically and should still provide a stern test. Follow all the action below: