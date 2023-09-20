Man City vs Nottingham Forest: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola’s side, not usually the strongest starters, have been in fine fettle this season and have put paid to any suggestion they will let levels drop after last year’s iconic treble success.

City have taken maximum points from their opening five games and are strong favourites to extend that run given Forest’s pitiful away record since winning promotion to the top-flight last year.

Steve Cooper’s side recently beat Chelsea on their travels but this is a much harder task.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Nottingham Forest is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday 23 September, 2023.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast on TV in the UK as it takes place during the 3pm blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: BBC One’s Match of the Day, however, will broadcast highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest team news

City are struggling on the injury front. Bernardo Silva has recently added to the worries after picking up a knock in the Champions League win over Red Star, while Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic and John Stones are also absent.

Worry: Silva could miss the game - adding to City’s growing injury list (REUTERS)

Summer signings Jeremy Doku and Matheus Nunes, however, have impressed and could feature.

For Forest, Danilo and Serge Aurier missed their draw with Burnley and could duly sit out of the trop to Manchester.

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest prediction

It is very difficult to back Forest given such a poor away record since promotion. City, meanwhile, show little sign of slowing down.

Man City to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester City wins: 41

Draws: 28

Nottingham Forest wins: 33

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest latest odds

Manchester City to win: 2/13

Story continues

Draw: 8/1

Nottingham Forest to win: 17/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.