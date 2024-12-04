Man City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE!

Man City will be desperately hoping to end their remarkable recent slump as they return to action at the Etihad Stadium tonight. The defending Premier League champions are in the midst of their worst run of form for 18 years, losing four top-flight matches in a row and going seven consecutive games without a win across all competitions.

It is by far the worst sequence of Pep Guardiola’s entire illustrious managerial career and has left the great Catalan scrambling for answers after he only recently ended fervent speculation over his future by signing a new one-year contract. It goes without saying that City cannot afford any more slip-ups if they have any hope of getting back into the title race, having fallen to fifth and 11 points adrift of dominant leaders Liverpool after being brushed aside at Anfield on Sunday.

City simply have to bounce back this evening and have a strong recent record against Forest, though Nuno Espirito Santo’s team are enjoying a fine season overall and start the night sitting just one place and one point behind their hosts in sixth. Follow Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live below!

Man City vs Nottingham Forest latest news

GOAL! Bernardo Silva gives City a dream start

Confirmed Man City lineup: De Bruyne starts

Nottingham Forest confirmed lineup: No Hudson-Odoi

Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

23 min: Kevin De Bruyne finds half a yard but his effort rolls wide of the far post.

Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19:53 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

20 min: From that free-kick, Erling Haaland slips in Josko Gvardiol who fails to hit the target when clean through.

Two of Man City’s best chances have fallen to the defender but he’s left his shooting boots at home.

Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19:52 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

19 min: Visitors growing into this game, Manuel Akanji brings down Anthony Elanga thus conceding a free-kick in a dangerous area.

Though Man City deal with the set-piece fairly comfortably and eventually win a free-kick of their own to ease the pressure.

Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19:49 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

17 min: Stefan Ortega makes a great save to deny Morgan Gibbs-White an equaliser.

That chance came about after Gvardiol was caught in possession in a dangerous area. A reminder to Man City that their lead is fragile.

Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19:47 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

15 min: Brilliant play from Man City, Bernardo Silva clips the ball into the box and Josko Gvardiol gets in front of Erling Haaland but misses the target with his header.

Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

14 min: Two Premier League games without a goal for Man City until Bernardo Silva struck inside the opening 10 minutes against Nottingham Forest.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest

19:42 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

10 min: Jota’s snap shot doesn’t test Ortega as Forest look for an immediate response.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Nottingham Forest | Bernardo Silva '8

19:41 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

8 min: GOAL for Manchester City.

Just the start Pep Guardiola will have wanted as Bernardo Silva is on hand to steer the ball home from close range after Kevin De Bruyne had nodded the ball into his path.

Man City 0-0 Nottingham Forest

19:37 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

5 min: Penalty claim cleared and checked by VAR after Erling Haaland’s appeals.

The Norwegian striker then forces Sels into a fine stop after being picked out by De Bruyne.

Man City 0-0 Nottingham Forest

19:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

2 min: Pep Guardiola has tweaked things tonight, looks like Bernardo Silva is starting on the right-hand side, Jeremy Doku on the opposite flank with Jack Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne both central.

KICK-OFF!

19:31 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are underway in this Premier League clash.

Here we go!

19:26 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Players emerge from the tunnel and out onto the pitch at the Etihad Stadium.

Time for the player handshakes and then kick-off.

Stuart Pearce on Forest's chances of a win

19:21 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Stuart Pearce has a foot in both camps tonight having played for and managed Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

He’s on punditry duty for the game and has assessed Forest’s chances of leaving the Etihad Stadium with all three points.

“They’ve had a brilliant start to the season and they’re brimming with confidence,” he said on Amazon Prime.

Chris Wood chasing history

19:15 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nine goals for Chris Wood so far this season, if he nets against Man City tonight he will become Nottingham Forest's top goalscorer in the Premier League having drawn level with Bryan Roy's club record of 24 goals at the weekend.

Chris Wood scored Nottingham Forest's winner against Ipswich Town at the weekend. (Getty Images)

Not long now!

19:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Under 20 minutes to go until kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.

City are seven games without a win across all competitions and will be desperate to change that against a well-drilled Nottingham Forest side under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Forest incentive

19:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nottingham Forest have made an impressive start to the season and will leapfrog Manchester City in the Premier League table if they pick up all three points at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden absence

19:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Phil Foden’s absence from the Manchester City squad tonight is perhaps the biggest surprise of the night.

Amazon Prime state the England international is missing due to bronchitis.

A big night awaits

18:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City vs Nottingham Forest has an added layer of intrigue tonight given the Premier League champions’ recent form.

Under the Etihad lights ✨ pic.twitter.com/J3LJwTN5o7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 4, 2024

Midweek Premier League action

18:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Two games took place last night with Leicester City beating West Ham United and Crystal Palace overcoming Ipswich Town.

Five other games tonight including:

Everton vs Wolves

Newcastle United vs Liverpool

Southampton vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Clichy on team news

18:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Gael Clichy is delighted to see Kevin De Bruyne back in the Manchester City starting lineup.

“Big news, having Kevin is a different story,” the former Man City defender said on Amazon Prime. “He's the player they've been missing, they need creativity and the final ball."

Forest arrival

18:39 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nottingham Forest arrive at the Etihad Stadium looking to inflict more misery on a struggling Manchester City side.

Arriving at the Etihad. 👋 pic.twitter.com/ypeqyQ4BHO — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) December 4, 2024

Nottingham Forest team

18:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

There’s also some rotation from Nuno Espirito Santo as he makes three changes to the side that started the 1-0 win over Ipswich Town at the weekend.

Alex Moreno, Nicolas Dominguez and Anthony Elanga all start in place of Neco Williams, Elliot Anderson and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Four Man City changes

18:29 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

It was expected Pep Guardiola would freshen up his side in an attempt to end this long winless run.

Four changes in total as Kevin De Bruyne, Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku and Jack Grealis come in for Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes make way.

Lining up tonight 👊



XI | Ortega Moreno, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ederson, Carson, Walker, Savinho, Nunes, Wright, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/FDXPJMiApM — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 4, 2024

Nottingham Forest lineup

18:20 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Jota; Wood

Substitutes: Miguel, Morato, Williams, Anderson, Awoniyi, Hudson-Odoi, Da Silva Moreira, Ward-Prowse, Sosa

Man City lineup

18:16 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City XI: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol, Gundogan, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Grealish, Haaland

Subs: Ederson, Carson, Walker, Savinho, Nunes, Wright, O'Reilly, Lewis, McAtee

Team news imminent

18:10 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

We are expecting the starting lineups for Man City and Nottingham Forest to be announced shortly.

Will Kevin De Bruyne start?

Stay tuned...

Nuno on Man City

18:05 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Despite Man City’s poor form, Nuno Espirito Santo is still wary of the quality Pep Guardiola can call upon.

"We look at quality and things we have to do,” he told reporters. “We have to do a lot right to achieve a good performance and result there - that is our ambition."

Forest threat

18:00 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Tonight’s game is shaping up to be a tricky one for Man City as Nottingham Forest have only lost once on their travels in the Premier League so far this season.

That loss came against Arsenal recently, whilst they’ve won at Liverpool and picked up a point away at Chelsea.

In addition, Nuno Espirito Santo has shocked Pep Guardiola and Man City previously.

(REUTERS)

Guardiola: Supporters have a big role to play

17:55 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Pep Guardiola says Man City's fans will have a vital role to play as his side seek a return to winning ways against Nottingham Forest.

“We need them," he told reporters. “The situation is what it is and we need them - always they have been there.

“They know what the team has done in the last decade - many good moments we live together.

“They know that we absolutely need the support because all of us, especially the players, are human.

“Of course they are willing to give everything to change the dynamic.”

Haaland flashback

17:50 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City have won the two previous meetings against Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium with Erling Haaland netting in both games.

In fact, the Norwegian’s second hat-trick in English football came against tonight’s opponents.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:45 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City wins: 33

Draws: 24

Nottingham Forest wins: 26

Predicted Man City XI

17:40 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Kevin De Bruyne and Stefan Ortega could start as Manchester City host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League tonight.

In addition, Jack Grealish and Jeremy Doku could also come in which may see Phil Foden and Matheus Nunes make way.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR PREDICTED MAN CITY XI

Pep Guardiola's rallying cry

17:34 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

This run of form - seven games without a win across all competitions - is simply unheard of for Pep Guardiola.

But the Spaniard believes his players are ready to fight to get back to winning ways.

“They want it - I know they want it every single day – I don’t have any doubts, but we are not getting results, and we have to get results, and this is the reality,” he said in the news conference.

“They are not going to come to me saying ‘I don’t believe anymore; I don’t believe what we have done’. That doesn’t happen and it will not happen.

“I want to help them find the way to be consistent and win games - this is what we have to do and what is going to happen, is going to happen. Otherwise I would not decide or still be there with the players for longer.”

(REUTERS)

Score prediction

17:28 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Man City are in a crisis and usually this is the type of fixture they’d be expected to win comfortably. However, they are facing a side that has only lost once away from home in the league this season and beat Liverpool at Anfield.

The way Guardiola’s side are conceding goals is a concern and his previous battles against Espirito Santo suggests the winless run may extend to eight games.

1-1 draw.

Nottingham Forest team news

17:23 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Nottingham Forest have a near fully fit squad to choose from. The only exceptions are long-term casualties Ibrahim Sangare and Danilo who aren't expected to return until the new year.

Man City team news

17:18 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Stefan Ortega could get the nod over Ederson in goal again, while Pep Guardiola has confirmed Kevin De Bruyne is close to starting.

John Stones, however, remains out - along with Rodri, Oscar Bobb and Mateo Kovacic.

(REUTERS)

How to watch

17:11 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

TV channel: Man City vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 6.30pm GMT ahead of a 7.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: The Amazon Prime website and app will offer subscribers a live stream.

Live coverage: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day broadcasts on BBC One at 10.40pm GMT tonight.

Welcome

17:06 , Tashan Deniran-Alleyne

Good evening and welcome to the London Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest.

The hosts are aiming to end an horrendous run of form which has seen them fail to win in their last seven games across all competitions.

Furthermore, they are 11 points of leaders Liverpool following Sunday's 2-0 loss at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Forest returned to winning ways at the weekend - following successive defeats against Newcastle United and Arsenal - as they beat Ipswich Town 1-0.

It's sure to be an interesting game at the Etihad Stadium.

Kick-off is at 7.30pm. Stick with us.