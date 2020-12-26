Is Man City vs Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City look to kick-start their title bid once again with the visit of Newcastle on Boxing Day.
The Citizens are eight points behind champions and leaders Liverpool at the top of the Premier League, though Pep Guardiola’s side do have a game in hand, while the Magpies have an eight-point cushion above the relegation zone.
Both sides were involved in midweek Carabao Cup action with mixed results, as Newcastle went down to Brentford to miss out on a semi-final place, while City set up a tie in the final four against rivals Manchester United thanks to a comfortable victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.
The semi-final against United on 6 January represents the conclusion of a pivotal run of games over Christmas and New Year for City, which may ultimately define their season, with fourth-placed Everton up next after this one, before a trip to Chelsea, meaning three points here is critical to keep pace with the Reds.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash at the Etihad.
When is it?
Man City vs Newcastle takes place on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it and is there a live stream?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 7:30pm.
You can live stream the match on desktop here and through the BT Sport app.
What is the team news?
Eric Garcia has a leg injury and is a doubt here, with Sergio Aguero being managed after recovering from a knee injury.
Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus are out due to contracting Covid-19.
The Magpies are still without captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin following their positive Covid-19 tests.
Federico Fernandez is recovering from muscle fatigue and missed the Brentford game midweek, likely to be available for this game.
While Martin Dubravka is almost ready to return following a heel problem.
Predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Torres
Newcastle: Darlow, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Krafth, Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Lewis, Joelinton, C.Wilson
Odds
Man City: 1/9
Draw: 9/1
Newcastle: 18/1
Prediction
This is a City win, surely, with the group getting right midweek at the Emirates and Newcastle’s chances of holding Guardiola’s side dented by West Brom doing so recently and the lessons learned from that frustrating result. City simply cannot afford to drop more points up against a Liverpool side already at the top of the Premier League despite their setbacks and injuries. City 4-0 Newcastle.
