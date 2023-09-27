Newcastle vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Manchester City head to Newcastle today looking to reclaim the trophy they have enjoyed lifting throughout the Pep Guardiola era.

The Carabao Cup has been a regular source of success for City since the Spaniard’s arrival in 2016, albeit they lost out last year.

This time around, the Premier League champions are handed a difficult start to the campaign, meeting Newcastle at St James’ Park in what is surely the most eye-catching fixture of the third round.

Such are the injury issues plaguing City at the moment, Guardiola has even joked he may get a run out, while Eddie Howe’s side recently put eight past Sheffield United, perhaps raising hope for the Toon Army.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Newcastle vs Man City is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time on Wednesday 27 September, 2023.

St James’ Park in Newcastle will host.

Where to watch Newcastle vs Manchester City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Sky Go subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go App.

Newcastle vs Manchester City team news

Kevin De Bruyne, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva are all out for the hosts, while Rodri is suspended. Jack Grealish could feature along with Kalvin Phillips and Guardiola has confirmed he could turn to younger talents such as Rico Lewis.

Blow: Rodri will miss Man City’s next three games, including a huge clash against Arsenal (AFP via Getty Images)

Howe also must rotate, particularly with a mouth-watering Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain to come next week. Harvey Barnes will be ruled out for months with a foot injury, joining Joelinton and Joe Willock on the treatment table.

Newcastle vs Manchester City prediction

It’s difficult to know what kind of team City will put out but they are generally so strong in this competition, it’s had to see them losing.

Man City to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 74

Draws: 41

Newcastle wins: 72

Newcastle vs Manchester City latest odds

Newcastle to win: 8/5

Draw (after 90 min): 5/2

Man City to win: 7/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.