Man City vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and latest updates today

Fresh off an opening-day win over Burnley and a hard-fought midweek Super Cup triumph over Sevilla, Manchester City face an early test of their title credentials by welcoming Newcastle United to the Etihad Stadium this evening.

City were pushed all the way by Sevilla on Wednesday night before eventually winning on penalties but it was additional stress they probably could have done without and Newcastle may sense an opportunity, especially with the injuries City are facing – talisman Kevin De Bruyne set to spend months on the sidelines with a hamstring concern, while the likes of John Stones, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva are all either confirmed out or doubts.

Meanwhile, the Magpies will be full of confidence after brilliantly beating Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening day to suggest that they’re ready to build on last season’s top-four finish. A result at the Etihad would certainly be a statement from Eddie Howe’s men but they might just fancy catching City at an opportune moment, even though they’ll be led in attack by the irrepressible Erling Haaland.

Follow the action from the Premier League match below.

Man City vs Newcastle - Premier League updates

Man City host Newcastle in the Premier League, with kick-off at 8pm BST

City started the seaosn with a comfortable win over Burnley and beat Sevilla in the Super Cup in midweek

Newcastle will hope to build on a thumping 5-1 win over Aston Villa

TEAM NEWS: Man City struggling with injuries as De Bruyne, Stones, Dias and Silva all missing

TEAM NEWS: Newcastle could name an unchanged line-up from the win over Villa

Manchester City FC - Newcastle United FC

Early team news - Man City

Pep Guardiola has a few injury concerns as John Stones (muscle injury) and Bernardo Silva (illness) have joined now long-term absentee Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring) on the sidelines.

Ruben Dias is only a “maybe” to play following last week’s concussion, although he was on the bench against Sevilla in midweek, while Julian Alvarez was “in discomfort” before that Super Cup clash and could only appear as a late substitute, although will be pushing to start.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Foden, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland

Is Man City vs Newcastle on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Man City vs Newcastle.

This should be a fascinating contest between last season’s treble winners and a top-four side. City’s injury woes and a tough midweek Super Cup against Sevilla may have the Magpies sensing an opportunity.

Stick with us for full live action.