Chelsea v Leicester LIVE: FA Cup team news, line-ups and more ahead of quarter-final today

Conor Gallagher came off the bench to win the game in the dying moments (AP)

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals this afternoon in a rematch of the 2021 final.

Youri Tielemans settled the match that day, with the Foxes now back in the Championship and pushing for the title and promotion to the Premier League.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s side are looking for a spark as their new project gradually gets off the ground at Stamford Bridge, despite an agonising defeat to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The Blues eased past Leeds in the last round thanks to Conor Gallagher’s last-minute winner, while Leicester snatched victory at Bournemouth to arrive at this stage.

Follow live updates from Chelsea v Leicester in the FA Cup quarter-finals below, and get the latest match odds and FA Cup tips here.

Chelsea v Leicester - FA Cup quarter-finals

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge set for 12:45pm GMT

Chelsea vs Leicester predictions: FA Cup tips, betting odds & free bets

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

Chelsea FC - Leicester City FC

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

Saturday 16 March 2024 15:36 , Jack Rathborn

The draw is set to take place on Sunday 17 March.

It will take place approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle in ITV1’s post-match coverage of Manchester United against Liverpool.

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

Is Chelsea v Leicester on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Saturday 16 March 2024 15:35 , Jack Rathborn

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup quarter-finals with both sides eager to retain hopes of ending the season with silverware.

The Blues reached this stage with an entertaining 3-2 win over Leeds United in the fifth round, while the Foxes beat Bournemouth 1-0 after extra time.

Leicester beat the Blues 1-0 in the 2021 FA Cup final, thanks to a Youri Tielemans strike and an inspired Kasper Schmeichel display between the sticks.

Is Chelsea v Leicester on TV? Channel, time and how to watch

Chelsea vs Leicester predictions: FA Cup tips, betting odds & free bets

Saturday 16 March 2024 15:30 , Jack Rathborn

Story continues

The FA Cup is Chelsea’s best shot at salvaging what has so far been an underwhelming season but a quarter-final meeting with Leicester City may have the Stamford Bridge faithful squirming in their seats on Sunday (12.45pm, BBC One).

It wasn’t all that long ago these two were contesting the FA Cup final, the Foxes denying the Blues a Champions League and cup double with a 1-0 win at Wembley at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

That loss forms part of a string of domestic cup final defeats for Chelsea, which was recently extended to six straight final losses when bested by Liverpool in the EFL Cup decider.

Following that disappointment and with Champions League qualification out of reach, it’s full steam ahead in the FA Cup for Mauricio Pochettino’s men with football betting sites making them third favourites to lift the trophy for a ninth time.

Chelsea vs Leicester predictions: FA Cup tips, betting odds & free bets