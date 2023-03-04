Man City vs Newcastle LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE!

Another key day in a fierce Premier League title race begins at the Etihad Stadium this lunchtime as Man City look to apply some pressure back on leaders Arsenal. Wins for both clubs last weekend saw the gap at the summit remain at two points, though the Gunners later thrashed Everton in their game in hand on Wednesday to extend the advantage to five with only 13 matches remaining this term.

And with Arsenal playing host to lowly Bournemouth later this afternoon, Pep Guardiola knows his defending champions cannot afford to slip-up here or else run the serious risk of as much as an eight-point gulf by the end of the day. They are expecting a tough test against Newcastle, who are a wounded animal after losing their first major cup final for 24 years against Manchester United last time out.

Eddie Howe insists that gutting Wembley loss has made his team more motivated than ever, but they need to quickly recover some form in the race for Champions League qualification having not won in the top-flight for almost two months. Follow Manchester City vs Newcastle live below!

Man City vs Newcastle latest news

Kick-off time: 12.30pm GMT, Etihad Stadium

How to watch: BT Sport

Man City team news: Stones and Laporte back fit

Newcastle team news: Pope returns; Guimaraes to play

Prediction: Man City 2-0 Newcastle

Manchester City FC - Newcastle United FC

Guardiola: Newcastle ‘toughest' opponents we have left

10:23 , George Flood

High-flying Newcastle are actually on a four-match winless run across all competitions and have not won a Premier League game since defeating Fulham 1-0 at St James’ Park on January 15.

They currently sit fifth and four points behind Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification, though now have two games in hand after their run to the Carabao Cup final.

And despite a poor recent run of form and that Wembley heartache, Pep Guardiola is expecting a fierce battle at the Etihad today following a pulsating 3-3 draw on Tyneside back in August.

"From what happened last season and this season, they are making a step forward," said Guardiola. "It looks like they came to stay here.

"From what I have seen lately, they're one of the toughest opponents we have until the end of season for the quality.

"They can do everything - the experience, the threats, the transitions, the set-pieces, the best in the league, many things. That's why they have been there for a long time this season."

(Action Images via Reuters)

Man City vs Newcastle prediction

10:13 , George Flood

Arsenal’s impressive resurgence after a three-game mini-blip early last month that included that 3-1 home defeat by City means that Guardiola’s men can ill-afford any more mistakes in an engrossing title battle.

The defending champions have been back on the goal trail in the last two games, hitting seven - with Erling Haaland now on an incredible 33 for the season across all competitions - after failing to fire against both Nottingham Forest and RB Leipzig.

The league’s top scorers have the best home record in the division with 10 wins from 12 games, scoring 41 times in the process.

I expect them to win again comfortably here, though it’s a difficult test on paper and I doubt they will thrash a Newcastle side admittedly now struggling a bit for form but one who have conceded only seven goals on the road all season.

Manchester City to win, 2-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Newcastle team news

10:12 , George Flood

Newcastle will have England’s Nick Pope back in goal today after he missed the Carabao Cup final following his red card received in the 2-0 defeat by Liverpool at St James’ Park.

Deputy Martin Dubravka being cup-tied and Karl Darlow out on loan meant that former Liverpool ‘keeper Loris Karius made his first appearance in more than two years at Wembley.

Crucially for the Magpies, influential Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is fit to start after rolling his ankle again in the defeat by Manchester United.

“Bruno is fine,” manager Eddie Howe said yesterday. “He was in a bit of short-term pain, but nothing that’s impacted his training week.”

Emil Krafth is a long-term absentee, while Ryan Fraser has been banished to train with the Under-21s.

(PA)

Man City team news

10:07 , George Flood

Manchester City have almost a completely fully-fit squad to choose from as the title run-in approaches.

Centre-backs John Stones and Aymeric Laporte both returned to training this week after suffering from a hamstring injury and illness respectively.

Meanwhile, Ederson’s goalkeeping understudy Stefan Ortega has also been training fine despite a hand injury that forced him off in the 3-0 FA Cup fifth-round win over Bristol City in midweek.

Kevin De Bruyne was fit to play the full 90 minutes at Ashton Gate after his own bout of illness, meanwhile.

Predicted Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Foden.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Where to watch Man City vs Newcastle

10:04 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 11:30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the game live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Welcome to Man City vs Newcastle LIVE coverage!

10:01 , George Flood

Good morning and a very warm welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City vs Newcastle in the Premier League.

The stakes are high at the Etihad Stadium this lunchtime, with Pep Guardiola’s defending champions fully aware that they have to pile more pressure back on Arsenal in the title race and can afford no slip-ups if they want to avoid that five-point gap at the summit from widening further still, with the leaders hosting relegation-threatened Bournemouth later today.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are smarting from their Carabao Cup defeat by Manchester United in their first Wembley trip for 24 years and are desperate to recover some form in their bid for Champions League qualification, having not won in the top-flight since January 15.

Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT, so stay tuned for all the latest build-up, team news, thoughts from both managers and minute-by-minute updates from the game itself.