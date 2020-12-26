Man City vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Manchester City entertain Newcastle on Boxing Day in a game they must win to keep pace in the title race ahead of a testing run of fixtures over the festive period.
The Citizens have conceded an eight-point advantage to champions Liverpool, who are first in the Premier League despite their injuries to key players, though Pep Guardiola’s side can close that to just five points if they win their game in hand, with their opponents in a good position at this stage of the season having opened up an eight-point cushion as they bid to firstly avoid relegation.
The recent midweek results in the Carabao Cup ought to give us some insight into the form of both teams, with Newcastle coming unstuck against Brentford, while City will now play rivals Manchester United for a place in the final after cruising to victory over Arsenal at the Emirates.
City will be aware of the congestion to their schedule thanks to their involvement in the semi-final against United on 6 January, with three vital Premier League games beforehand to stay in touch at the top of the league leading up to the Champions League’s return in February. So a win here is vital given in-form Everton, currently fourth, follow this game before a trip to Chelsea on the 3 January.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Premier League clash at the Etihad, which rounds off the Boxing Day action alongside Sheffield United vs Everton in the late game:
When is it?
Man City vs Newcastle takes place on Boxing Day, Saturday 26 December.
What time does it start?
The match will kick off at 8pm GMT.
How can I watch it and is there a live stream?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate from 7:30pm.
You can live stream the match on desktop here and through the BT Sport app.
What is the team news?
Eric Garcia has a leg injury and is a doubt here, with Sergio Aguero being managed after recovering from a knee injury.
Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus are out due to contracting Covid-19.
The Magpies are still without captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin following their positive Covid-19 tests.
Federico Fernandez is recovering from muscle fatigue and missed the Brentford game midweek, likely to be available for this game.
While Martin Dubravka is almost ready to return following a heel problem.
Predicted line-ups
Man City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling, Torres
Newcastle: Darlow, Fernandez, Clark, Dummett, Krafth, Almiron, Hayden, Shelvey, Lewis, Joelinton, C.Wilson
Odds
Man City: 1/9
Draw: 9/1
Newcastle: 18/1
Prediction
This is a City win, surely, with the group getting right midweek at the Emirates and Newcastle’s chances of holding Guardiola’s side dented by West Brom doing so recently and the lessons learned from that frustrating result. City simply cannot afford to drop more points up against a Liverpool side already at the top of the Premier League despite their setbacks and injuries. City 4-0 Newcastle.
