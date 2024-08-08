Man City vs Manchester United: Community Shield prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h

Manchester City are out for Wembley revenge against rivals Manchester United in this weekend’s Community Shield.

Pep Guardiola’s side were denied the double in their last competitive fixture when Erik ten Hag’s side beat them in the FA Cup final.

While the importance of this fixture is up for debate, the traditional curtain-raiser to the new season has not been kind to City over the last few years.

Beaten by Liverpool and Arsenal, it will be fascinating to see if they are yet up to speed, having seen so many players having their summer disrupted by Euro 2024 and the Copa America.

United, meanwhile, surely need the trophy, in as much as the Community Shield is one, much more than their rivals. Winning the League and FA Cup in successive seasons is surely what has kept Ten Hag in a job, after all.

Adding another crown, albeit one that perhaps shouldn’t be taken too seriously, should raise confidence heading into the new season.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Man Utd is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time on Saturday August 10, 2024.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

In form: Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick against Chelsea in Ohio (Getty Images)

Where to watch Man City vs Man Utd

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1. Coverage starts at 2.15pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream through the ITVX app and website.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Man Utd team news

Guardiola had suggested Erling Haaland needs to have his minutes managed but the striker has since scored a hat-trick against Chelsea, so should start here.

Rico Lewis and Ederson have overcome issues of their own and there could be roles to play for both Kalvin Phillips and Jack Grealish.

Phil Foden, Rodri, John Stones and Kyle Walker are set to miss out having not yet made their returns to training after the Euro 2024 final.

United have lost Leny Yoro and Rasmus Hojlund to injury. New No11 Joshua Zirkzee will compete with Jadon Sancho to start up front in Hojlund’s absence.

Defensive worries persist with Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Will Fish and Victor Lindelof all carrying issues in the past week.

The likes of Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo could feature despite their pre-season only commencing on Monday.

Man City vs Man Utd prediction

After a slow pre-season, City looked strong against Chelsea last time out and look favourites to win the derby.

Man City to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nobody has won the Community Shield more times than United (21) with City (6) back in sixth on the all-time list. Only once before have they met in this fixture, in 1956 when Dennis Viollet scored the only goal for a United win at Maine Road.

More recently, City have won six of the last eight Manchester derbies and there hasn’t been a derby draw in almost four years.

Man City wins: 61

Draws: 53

Man Utd wins: 79

Man City vs Man Utd latest odds

Man City to lift trophy: 1/4

Man Utd to lift trophy: 9/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.