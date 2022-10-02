Man City vs Manchester United: Kick off time, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h - preview today

It’s derby day in Manchester today as Manchester City take on Manchester United at Etihad Stadium.

City looked in fine fettle heading into the international break, while United can boast four wins on the spin after overcoming a poor start but already sit five points off their local rivals.

The Manchester derbies last season were ones to forget for United - beating 2-0 at home before a 4-1 thumping at the Etihad - and City will be confident of another commanding display, especially with the seemingly unstoppable Erling Haaland up top.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Manchester United is scheduled for a 2pm BST kick-off on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the match.

Where to watch Man City vs Manchester United

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Manchester United team news

John Stones will miss the derby after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury while playing for England against Germany earlier this week.

Aymeric Laporte, meanwhile, has returned to training following knee surgery in the summer, although this weekend’s fixture will likely come too soon. Elsewhere for City, Kyle Walker is fit again and Nathan Ake is the favourite to partner Ruben Dias in central defence ahead of Manuel Akanji.

For United, Harry Maguire will definitely miss out, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are in a race against time to be fit for the trip to the Etihad.

Donny van de Beek (knock), Martin Dubravka (thigh) and Brandon Williams have all occupied the treatment room in recent weeks.

Man City vs Manchester United prediction

Manchester City already look in full flow this season, though who’s to say the disruption of an international break could hamper that. Manchester United have somewhat shaken off a dismal start, though their showings in the Europa League have been far from convincing.

Erling Haaland has scored in all but one game so far, and you wouldn’t bet against him adding to his record-breaking form on Sunday, in what will be his first Manchester derby. The hosts have more than enough to put United to the sword, though I can see it being a close game.

Man City to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 57

Draws: 53

Man United wins: 77