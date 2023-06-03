Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! FA Cup Final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

FA Cup Final LIVE!

The stakes are huge for both teams at Wembley Stadium as Manchester City take on Manchester United in the first-ever all-Manchester FA Cup Final, with more than just bragging rights and a famous trophy up for grabs.

If City win, Pep Guardiola’s side will move one step closer to winning the Treble. United are the only club who have achieved that feat in the history of English football and they will be motivated by the chance to deny rivals City a crack at history before the Champions League Final against Inter Milan in Istanbul next weekend.

United themselves are targeting a domestic cup double after winning the Carabao Cup earlier this season, which would be a first in their long history. A crowd of close to 90,000 is expected at Wembley despite national train strikes causing travel chaos for fans of both clubs travelling to London for the game. With the FA Cup Final kicking off at 3pm for the first time in 12 years, follow all the action below.

12:26 , Alex Young

Manchester United winger Antony is expected to miss out today.

The Brazilian was stretched off against Chelsea last week, forcing him to set out the win over Fulham on the final weekend of the Premier League season.

It had been hoped that Antony would shake off the injury in time, but Erik ten Hag was downbeat on the chances this week. He said:

Anthony Martial has already been ruled out due to a hamstring injury and Lisandro Martinez is also out, so Victor Lindelof will partner Raphael Varane at centre-back.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw and Christian Eriksen were rested for the win over Fulham last weekend but all three are expected to return.

How to watch FA Cup Final for FREE

12:18 , Alex Young

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live for free on BBC One and ITV 1.

Live stream: UK viewers will be able to watch live online for free via BBC iPlayer and ITV X, available via their websites or app.

Welcome

12:13 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

Remarkably, this is the first time in 142 FA Cup Finals that Manchester’s main two have met as both sets of fans head down the M6 amid train strikes across the country.

City are looking to complete the second leg of a famous Treble, and there’s no team more desperate than United to stop that happening.

United, meanwhile, are looking to win both domestic cups in the same season for the first time after winning the Carabao Cup earlier this season.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 3pm BST. Stick with us.