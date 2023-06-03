Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup final team news and latest build-up from Wembley

Manchester City take on Manchester United in a historic FA Cup final at Wembley.

In the first ever FA Cup final played between the Manchester clubs, talk of the “treble” has dominated the build-up to the showpiece occasion. City are attempting to equal United’s treble-winning campaign of 1999 this season, with the Premier League title secured and the Champions League final to come next week. Such an achievement would be a landmark moment for the English game, as well as in the rivalry between the teams.

United therefore have all the motivation they need as they look to deny City. Erik ten Hag’s side have added the Carabao Cup to their trophy collection this season but Pep Guardiola’s team have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, with striker Erling Haaland set to feature in the FA Cup final for the first time after his record-breaking 36-goal Premier League campaign. There are storylines everywhere you look as Wembley gets ready to host an unmissable final.

Follow live build-up to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, below:

12:07 , Mike Jones

Manchester United team news: Antony is “unlikely” to be fit for the final due to an ankle injury and is set to join Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines. Other than squad backups Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, everyone else is available.

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Man City team news: Pep Guardiola eased concerns over the fitness of a number of key Manchester City players ahead of the FA Cup final. Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed the champions’ final Premier League game of the season at Brentford last week but those players have all since returned to training and are expected to come back into contention for both the Wembley showpiece.

Guardiola has also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start at Wembley, in keeping with his usual policy for domestic cup fixtures.

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

City 11/21

Draw 39/10

United 11/2

Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s team are naturally superior to Erik ten Hag’s across the board, but stopping a rival emulate your own history is a powerful motivator. Perhaps leg No.2 of the treble bid is the one which won’t quite go City’s way. Man City 1-2 Man United.

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the FA Cup final and what time does it kick off?

The 2022/23 FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on Saturday 3 June 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Where can I watch it?

The FA Cup final is free-to-air, so viewers can watch on BBC 1, ITV 1 and STV. For those wishing to stream the match it will be visible on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player.

Good afternoon

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley.

