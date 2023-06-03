Man City vs Manchester United LIVE: FA Cup final latest goal updates as Ilkay Gundogan scores after 13 seconds

Manchester City take on Manchester United in a historic FA Cup final at Wembley.

In the first ever FA Cup final played between the Manchester clubs, talk of the “treble” has dominated the build-up to the showpiece occasion. City are attempting to equal United’s treble-winning campaign of 1999 this season, with the Premier League title secured and the Champions League final to come next week. Such an achievement would be a landmark moment for the English game, as well as in the rivalry between the teams.

United therefore have all the motivation they need as they look to deny City. Erik ten Hag’s side have added the Carabao Cup to their trophy collection this season but Pep Guardiola’s team have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, with striker Erling Haaland set to feature in the FA Cup final for the first time after his record-breaking 36-goal Premier League campaign. There are storylines everywhere you look as Wembley gets ready to host an unmissable final.

Follow live updates from the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United, below:

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Rashford, Fernandes

17’ CHANCE - Haaland meets Gundogan’s cross but finds the goalkeeper (MCI 1-0 MUN)

1' GOAL! - Gundogan rockets City ahead after 13 seconds (MCI 1-0 MUN)

15:27 , Mike Jones

25 mins: The temperature is high enough to warrant a break in play for the players to take on some fluids. It’s a scorching day inside Wembley.

Ten Hag uses the opportunity to issue a few instructions to his players before having an extra word of wisdom for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

15:26 , Mike Jones

23 mins: Close! United’s first real chance comes to Rashford. Erik ten Hag’s men threw men up the pitch when they’re in possession and leave Casemiro to flick in a cross.

Rashford weaves into space but can only get a glancing head to the ball which fizzes wide of the far post.

15:23 , Mike Jones

20 mins: Shot!

A forward pass comes to Erling Haaland who brings the ball under control, twists around Raphael Varane and smokes a shot towards goal from the edge of the box.

The ball continues to rise and flies over the top but there’s a glint in Haaland’s eye that says this effort was just a sighter.

15:18 , Mike Jones

17 mins: Chance! Some lovely movement from Erling Haaland sees the striker dart in between United’s centre-backs just as Ilkay Gundogan flicks the ball into the middle.

He needs to stretch to reach the ball and can’t get enough power on his shot to beat David De Gea.

15:16 , Mike Jones

15 mins: Jadon Sancho brings the ball into the right side of the box and slips the ball to Marcus Rashford. He’s met by two defenders and can’t position himself in enough space to take a shot.

These are encouraging signs from United though.

15:14 , Mike Jones

12 mins: Manuel Akanji brings the ball down the left side of the pitch and is clattered by Casemiro who lands on the inside of the City defender’s ankle.

The referee awards the free kick to United though.

15:11 , Mike Jones

9 mins: United manage to settle into the game and string together a few passes. They maintain the ball high up the pitch before Casemiro lifts a pass into the box for Bruno Fernandes.

He gives Ruben Dias a little shove in the back and the referee spots it. The whistle goes and City win a free kick.

15:09 , Mike Jones

6 mins: An incredibly difficult task for Manchester United has been made even harded by that Ilkay Gundogan goal. It was the fastest ever goal in the FA Cup final at just 13 seconds on the clock.

15:08 , Mike Jones

15:06 , Mike Jones

3 mins: Man City have started brilliantly. They win a free kick over on the right wing where Kevin De Bruyne swings in a lovely cross.

Rodri bursts into space and wins the header but guides it into the side-netting. David De Gea was rooted to the stop once again.

15:04 , Mike Jones

13 secs: Incredible scenes! Stefan Ortega boots the ball long and Erling Haaland nods it across the pitch. The ball bounces up over Kevin De Bruyne and Victor Lindelof attempts to clear it from the edge of the box.

The ball drops to Ilkay Gundogan who takes a chance and volleys a rocket past David De Gea!

15:01 , Mike Jones

Kick off: Erling Haaland has 52 goals this season for Manchester City but has only scored once in his last six appearances. How will that form play into today’s game?

Ilkay Gundogan kicks off the final and sends the ball back to Stefan Ortega.

14:54 , Mike Jones

Mike Summerbee and Sir Alex Ferguson bring out the FA Cup and place it on the pedestal at the side of the ground.

This is the first ever Manchester derby in the FA Cup final. Ilkay Gundogan and Bruno Fernandes lead out their respective teams as the noise levels inside Wembley reach a new height.

14:52 , Mike Jones

Pre-match thoughts from Marcus Rashford who said: “I wasn’t happy, when you have been at United for so long you’re not going to be happy with seventh place.

“The style of play [before Erik ten Hag] wasn’t like I was used to watching or playing at United.

“I was fighting with myself about it, when really its not my choice on how we play it’s on me getting the job done. Going into the game I am not going to be thinking about losing, just winning.”

14:49 , Mike Jones

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan speaking on BBC One: “We’ve had amazing experiences here at Wembley.

“Everything is set. It’s going to be an amazing final, especially that it’s a derby, it means so much for our fans and for us. We want to perform well, do what we’ve done all season and then the chance of winning is quite high.

“We are just focusing on the next game. It’s United and it’s one of the biggest finals in recent years in this competition. Today it’s just about this game and then we think about the next one.”

How Raphael Varane transformed Manchester United: ‘You need the character to fight’

14:45 , Mike Jones

“Sometimes quality is not enough,” said Raphael Varane. Manchester United can testify to that. They have spent much of the last decade pursuing quality. Yet arguably it was not big names they needed but big characters. Varane, a World Cup winner with four medals from successful Champions League campaigns, had the profile and the pedigree. But as he seeks to end his second season at Old Trafford with the sheen of a second trophy, it may be because of personality as much as talent.

“You need the motivation, character, passion on the pitch, because in the top level in the Premier League, there are good players in any team,” the Frenchman said. “But to play in this kind of club you need something else… something different, that character to fight, to assume the responsibility, to never hide on the pitch, be ready to face every challenge you can.”

Raphael Varane: ‘To play for Manchester United, you need something different’

14:41 , Mike Jones

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, speaking to BBC One: “It is a big game. We want to win the game, it doesn’t matter who is the opponent. We know the derby means a lot for the fans and us too.

“We have prepared for the game in the normal way knowing this is a final and the result has to be on your side.

“We want to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford. We want to give our fans joy and end the season in the best way possible.”

Bruno Fernandes explains how Man United are building something ‘special’ under Erik ten Hag

14:36 , Mike Jones

Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United are building something special under Erik ten Hag, who the skipper feels a debt of gratitude to having stood by him amid intense criticism following the Liverpool debacle.

The meticulous Dutchman has helped drag the Old Trafford giants up from a low ebb, leading them back into the Champions League having won the Carabao Cup in his first season at the helm.

Ten Hag now has the chance to end a positive campaign by completing a domestic cup double with a statement victory at Wembley, where United take on treble-chasing Manchester City on Saturday.

Fernandes explains how Man United are building something ‘special’ under Ten Hag

14:31 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola’s side could win a Premier League and FA Cup double for the second time in their history, after first doing so in the 2018/19 season.

City have reached the final without conceding a goal.

They have scored 17 times in five matches beating Chelsea 4-0 and Arsenal 1-0 in rounds three and four before seeing off Championship sides Bristol City (3-0), Burnley (6-0) and Sheffield United (3-0).

14:26 , Mike Jones

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BBC One: “We have spoken about what we have to do to try and win the game. It’s two teams from the same city and that makes it very nice for the first time in the history of the FA Cup.

“I’m not thinking about next Saturday, it’s just about today and then we see what happens.

“It’s the FA Cup final, it’s so attractive. The players could be thinking about the Champions League if we were in the Premier League and had already won the title but this is the FA Cup final.”

The unlikely Manchester United answer to derail Man City’s treble hopes

14:21 , Mike Jones

There were already too many echoes of 1999 for Manchester United’s liking. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could emulate Sir Alex Ferguson’s immortals, the only team to do the treble of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. Yet that side reached the final game of a marathon season famously depleted, with Roy Keane and Paul Scholes suspended for the date with Bayern Munich at the Nou Camp.

Now United head to Wembley for the 62nd and last match of their season almost certainly without two of their first-choice front three. Anthony Martial is definitely out, Antony almost certainly. “He has a very small chance,” said Erik ten Hag, who had been more upbeat about his biggest buy’s fitness a few days earlier. Lisandro Martinez, his other signing from his former club is already sidelined: Ten Hag marked the Carabao Cup final victory over Newcastle by dancing on the Wembley pitch with his Ajax allies, and the two South Americans looked more natural movers, but presumably there will be no repeat this weekend.

The unlikely Man Utd answer to derail Man City’s treble hopes

14:16 , Jamie Braidwood

Erling Haaland says a historic treble with Manchester City would be his “biggest dream” and hopes to fulfil his purpose and help deliver the Champions League.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won their fifth Premier League title in six seasons and play Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final before facing Inter Milan in the Champions League final on 10 June.

United are the only English club to have completed the treble, under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1999, and while Guardiola’s City have dominated the domestic scene, they have yet to be crowned champions of Europe.

Haaland told BBC Sport: “It would be unreal to make this history. This is why they bought me of course, to get this, we don’t have to hide that.

“It would mean everything. I will do everything I possibly can to try to make it happen. It’s my biggest dream and hopefully dreams do come true.”

But the 22-year-old Norway striker warned both United and Inter will be “motivated” to “destroy” City’s treble chances.

“But as well it’s not easy,” Haaland said. “It’s two finals against two good teams that will do everything they can to try to destroy that.”

Fans told to use separate routes to Wembley

14:10 , Mike Jones

The rival Manchester United and Manchester City fans heading to Wembley for today’s final have been urged to use separate routes and motorway service stations to help minimise disruption.

Major congestion is feared with another train strike planned and woeful rail operator Avanti West Coast operating a reduced timetable on Friday and no services on Saturday.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) has advised City supporters to travel via the M62 and M1; M6 and M1; or M6, M6 Toll and M1.

United fans are urged to travel on the M6, M42 and M40, which is a near-identical distance of about 200 miles (320 km).

14:05 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola makes 10 changes to the Manchester City team that started the final Premier League game of the season last weekend. Only Kyle Walker keeps his place as the likes of Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland all return.

Stefan Ortega starts in goal.

Erik ten Hag meanwhile makes four changes to the Manchester United side that defeated Fulham 2-1 last time out. Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka slot into defence ahead of Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia and Diogo Dalot.

Christian Eriksen replaces Alejandro Garnacho in midfield.

14:01 , Mike Jones

Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

City's FA Cup final line-up 💪



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Ake, Laporte, Alvarez, Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Lewis#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/v2Ocmk6A6I — Manchester City (@ManCity) June 3, 2023

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Casemiro, Eriksen; Sancho, Rashford, Fernandes

13:53 , Mike Jones

When Manchester City won the Premier League, Erik ten Hag was not one of the first on the phone to Pep Guardiola. Perhaps that is unsurprising: he is, after all, manager of their rivals. But he is also an old ally, a man who worked with Guardiola at Bayern Munich, one who, just before he took the job at Manchester United, the Catalan had said could succeed him at the Etihad Stadium. They are part of a mutual admiration society.

“The way in winning the title is a demonstration of football, everyone likes the way they play: so attractive, so brilliant,” Ten Hag said. “But their season is still not finished as our season is still not finished.” If Guardiola is denied a historic treble, it may be by a man he took under his wing.

The man who liked Guardiola’s football so much that he took a backward step to team up with him, leaving a manager’s job at Go Ahead Eagles, who he had led to promotion, to take charge of Bayern’s second team in the German fourth division in 2013, has progressed rapidly. If Ten Hag was playing the long game, looking to further his education, now they meet as peers; at the Etihad Stadium and then Old Trafford this season, at Wembley in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Guardiola has the more storied CV, but Ten Hag is in charge of the bigger club. If, for much of this season, Guardiola could look up the league table and see one of his proteges, Mikel Arteta, above him, now he may be denied the FA Cup by another from his footballing family tree.

And yet the sense is that Ten Hag is looking to topple Guardiola, not emulate him. They can come from the same school of thought, but they have attended different classes. Ten Hag is the former Ajax manager and yet Guardiola is more of the Ajax purist. Guardiola is the Johan Cruyff disciple, the man whose thinking was shaped by the man indelibly associated with Dutch football. He was the slow, inelegant reserve-team player parachuted into Barcelona’s Dream Team, who then became a European Cup winner as a player; in 2008, Cruyff advocated giving the untried Guardiola the manager’s job. A spectacular success only enhanced his own legacy. “Without him, I wouldn’t be here,” Guardiola reflected in 2016.

By Richard Jolly

The differences between old allies Ten Hag and Guardiola that will decide cup final

13:46 , Mike Jones

This is the first time in 12 years the FA Cup final will kick-off at 3pm BST with the previous occasion being Manchester City’s 1-0 win over Stoke City in 2011.

Last season’s final between Liverpool and Chelsea started at 4:45pm

The reason for it?

London’s Metropolitan Police has categorised the derby match as high risk and objected to a later kick-off time on security grounds.

It is also the first time the FA Cup final, traditionally played in May, has taken place in June, as a result of fixture congestion caused by the World Cup in Qatar last November and December.

13:39 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag on what makes Pep Guardiola special: “Oh, I don’t tell! It’s obvious we have seen what he is doing, he’s doing a brilliant job.

“What he can do is he can construct not only winning teams but also winning in a very attractive way, so that is why I think we all admire him so.”

13:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United were pointless and headed for humiliation. As Brentford scored four goals in a half – and the first half at that – and Erik ten Hag’s reign began amid farce, a footballer who had starred in four Champions League final victories reached for his phone. United’s most high-profile transfer target texted his agent.

But not to back out of a deal. The message, instead, was to tell United he would “fix” it.

It was a sign of Casemiro’s confidence. If that self-assurance is a product of a career of rare success – the Carabao Cup took his trophy count to 21 – many another would have been deterred by the impression United were in crisis. They might have stayed at Real Madrid. Not him.

“No second thoughts at all,” he recalled. “But to be honest I did say that. I was speaking to my agent, and with John [Murtough, United’s director of football] too about this afterwards. I’d said this after it had happened because I was also very excited and I was aware that my period at Real Madrid had come to an end and I was really upbeat about coming here and taking on this new project, this new challenge. It was clear in my mind.”

Interview by Richard Jolly

Casemiro promised to fix Man United - FA Cup final can prove that he has

13:24 , Mike Jones

Ilkay Gundogan believes that the responsibility of leadership was given to him due to the way he treats his teammates in the dressing room and how he goes about the business of being a professional footballer.

The German international says it’s an honour to lead a talented group of players and one he takes seriously.

“I feel like being elected as a captain at the beginning of the season was an appreciation for the way I am, the way I was behaving over the last few years and that is why I don’t feel like there is anything I need to do differently,” he explained,

“I just try to stay who I am, be the same guy and to try to treat everyone as fair as possible and try to be there if someone has an issue, whether that’s a player or a member of staff.

“I take the responsibility very seriously and I try to live up to it every single day.”

Pep Guardiola explains why Man United have more motivation in FA Cup final

13:17 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola believes stopping Manchester City winning the treble could give Manchester United extra motivation in the FA Cup final.

The two neighbouring rivals clash in the Wembley showpiece for the first time on Saturday with more than a trophy and local bragging rights at stake.

For Premier League winners City victory could be the second leg of a potentially glorious treble with the final of the Champions League to come next week.

United on the other hand – as the only side to have won all three of those competitions in the same season, back in 1999 – will be anxious to stop them and protect their place in history.

Guardiola explains why Man United have more motivation in FA Cup final

13:09 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola on whether Manchester United will be more motivated because of the chance to deny City the treble.

“I could understand that, it belongs to them,” said Guardiola. “That’s normal. Sport is like that. It’s completely understandable.

“But it’s a football game. Who will be better will win.

“We know what we are playing for. I don’t have to tell them. It is the final of the FA Cup against United, the chance to add another trophy. This is the mentality we have right now.”

13:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Pep Guardiola has promised Manchester City fans his side will “give everything” to beat rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

He said: “I will ask to our fans, behave properly first and, secondly, go there to enjoy an incredible event, knowing the players will give everything to beat Man United.

“The consequences and the result, who knows it? I don’t know it. (United manager) Erik ten Hag doesn’t know it.

“It’s a football game. Enjoy the moment and enjoy next week to prepare for the (Champions League) final, to dream of seeing the team. It’s the best way.

“You have to understand anything can happen but we are going to do everything to beat United.

“I understand completely for City fans, who were in the shadow for decades behind United.

“We’ll try to do the best game as possible. So I would say have fun, enjoy the right portion of beers before the game and, that’s all. Enjoy it.”

Pep Guardiola is aiming to get his hands on the FA Cup again (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

12:53 , Mike Jones

Captaining his team in the FA Cup final at Wembley is a ‘big honour’ for Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan.

“It is a privilege,” he said, “It is a privilege to be the captain of this group and this amazing club. It is a big honour.

“It is another final and finals especially are played on a different level. Obviously, I want to support my teammates as good as possible as the captain and hopefully we can make it.

“It is very important. Obviously, there is a big tradition for this competition. The fact that we haven’t won it since 2019 just raises more hunger to do it again, especially in a final that is a derby against our big rivals.

“We are really looking forward to it.”

12:46 , Jamie Braidwood

For many another, the Premier League title would have been enough, especially if it gave him a status as a pivotal part of only the sixth team to win the English top flight in three successive seasons. Not Ruben Dias, however. He said: “We’ve not done anything yet.”

It was an indication that Dias is not focusing on the three-peat, but thinking of a different kind of hat-trick: the treble. One down, two to go: Manchester City have clinched the Premier League. Now for finals on successive weekends: Manchester United in the FA Cup, Internazionale in the Champions League.

“We definitely know what we’re going for and we really want it,” said the centre-back. “But we know if we start to think too far ahead then it will kill us. Our heads are on training. Little by little we think. Just think and do it.”

For much of footballing history, the double, the combination of the FA Cup and the English title, felt an impossible dream, something no club did between 1897 and 1961. Now it may be a stepping stone. “It’s a great achievement,” Dias said. “We’ll celebrate it if we do and then we’ll think about what is coming because we are still not finished.”

Interview by Richard Jolly

Ruben Dias: ‘Man City have done nothing yet - thinking too far ahead will kill us’

12:38 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have already played twice at Wembley this season and Erik ten Hag believes that those previous outings will leave his team in good stead.

“That will always be helpful, that you go back anywhere where you feel at home, like we feel at home at Old Trafford,” he said, “And so that is good. We know that. We take that in our luggage [to London] and it will improve our belief.“The FA Cup has a big reputation, not only I think in England, but I think in all the world and, over many years, that reputation is historical.

“So I watched as a child, we watched the FA Cup, we stayed home for it. We stopped playing football to watch the FA Cup final, so it means a lot. And I am really looking forward [to it].”

12:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag says the chance to stop Manchester City’s treble charge provides no extra motivation heading into the FA Cup final.

The eyes of the footballing world will be on Wembley on Saturday afternoon for the first-ever all-Manchester cup final.

United head to the capital looking to end a promising first season under Ten Hag by winning both domestic cups in the same campaign for the first time.

Neighbours City already have the Premier League title under their belt and are looking to lift the FA Cup a week before heading to Istanbul to take on Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

Lifting both of those trophies would see Pep Guardiola’s men join Sir Alex Ferguson’s 1999 treble heroes as the only English sides to achieve the feat - something United supporters are desperate to stop.

“I know what is the thinking from the fans,” Ten Hag said. “But what we want is to restore Manchester United by winning trophies.

“So, on Saturday we have an opportunity to win a trophy and we don’t want to be distracted by anything.

“If it’s important for the fans then it’s important for us, so we will give everything to win the cup.”

Erik ten Hag has no extra motivation to beat Manchester City (PA) (PA Wire)

Erik ten Hag on winning the FA Cup

12:22 , Mike Jones

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, says that today’s final is about winning a trophy and not about denying Man City the chance to win the treble.

"We want to win a cup, it is not about stopping them," said the United boss, "We have a great opportunity. Wembley is probably the best stadium in the world and to be there in the cup final is really exciting.

“We know that we can beat them and that is important. Because everyone knows you play against a tough team, a very good team, and they win the Premier League. And so, yeah, the way they play, we admire that, but we know we can beat them.”

12:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Even before this week’s last preparations for the FA Cup final, Erik ten Hag long realised he had to do something different. Managers like the Dutch coach and Pep Guardiola usually avoid referencing media narratives, in order to ensure the players stay focused on “the process”. Ten Hag knew that was impossible in this case, so it’s better to use it as motivation. It might even be all the more necessary given his Manchester United side had been flagging.

Going right back to the semi-final victory over Brighton, though, Ten Hag knew it was pointless to talk down the idea of stopping City doing a treble. He was well aware it means everything to the fans, so he is insistent his team will play with “everything”.

That is a message that has repeatedly been rammed home in the last week. United go into this with the sort of emotional intensity that many recall from Jose Mourinho’s better moments, but that can still go one of two ways.

City themselves would know that too well, from their own experiences of such fixtures before the 2008 takeover.

It shows how the course of history has gone a different way than many would ever have anticipated – not least Sir Alex Ferguson - as those 142 years of rivalry see a first-ever Manchester derby in an FA Cup final. For most of the living memory of that, United were so superior to City they didn’t have to even concern themselves with their neighbours. They were just fun to further beat down, especially en route to grander feats. The path to their domestic double, in 1995-96, involved a typical comeback win over City.

Far more meaningful history weighs over this match.

FA Cup final preview, by Miguel Delaney

Manchester United are obsessed with stopping Man City – their history depends on it

12:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford

12:07 , Mike Jones

Manchester United team news: Antony is “unlikely” to be fit for the final due to an ankle injury and is set to join Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines. Other than squad backups Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, everyone else is available.

12:05 , Jamie Braidwood

Man City team news: Pep Guardiola eased concerns over the fitness of a number of key Manchester City players ahead of the FA Cup final. Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed the champions’ final Premier League game of the season at Brentford last week but those players have all since returned to training and are expected to come back into contention for both the Wembley showpiece.

Guardiola has also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start at Wembley, in keeping with his usual policy for domestic cup fixtures.

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

City 11/21

Draw 39/10

United 11/2

Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s team are naturally superior to Erik ten Hag’s across the board, but stopping a rival emulate your own history is a powerful motivator. Perhaps leg No.2 of the treble bid is the one which won’t quite go City’s way. Man City 1-2 Man United.

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

When is the FA Cup final and what time does it kick off?

The 2022/23 FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on Saturday 3 June 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Where can I watch it?

The FA Cup final is free-to-air, so viewers can watch on BBC 1, ITV 1 and STV. For those wishing to stream the match it will be visible on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player.

Good afternoon

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

Good afternoon and welcome to live coverage of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley.

In the first ever FA Cup final played between the Manchester clubs, talk of the “treble” has dominated the build-up to the showpiece occasion. City are attempting to equal United’s treble-winning campaign of 1999 this season, with the Premier League title secured and the Champions League final to come next week. Such an achievement would be a landmark moment for the Enlgish game, as well as in the rivalry between the teams.

United therefore have all the motivation they need as they look to deny City. Erik ten Hag’s side have added the Carabao Cup to their trophy collection this season but Pep Guardiola’s team have looked unstoppable in recent weeks, with striker Erling Haaland set to feature in the FA Cup final for the first time after his record-breaking 36-goal Premier League campaign. There are storylines everywhere you look as Wembley gets ready to host an unmissable final.

Follow live build-up to the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United throughout the day.