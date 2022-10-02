Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Alex Young
Man City vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Manchester United – LIVE!

The foundations from which Erik ten Hag has started to rebuild Manchester United will be put to the ultimate test today as the Dutchman takes his team to Premier League champions Manchester City. A daunting prospect at the Etihad Stadium, Pep Guardiola’s side cannot finish the weekend in top spot but could make a real statement of intent.

United have already beaten Liverpool and Arsenal this season but few would doubt traveling to their bitter rivals is their biggest test yet. Equally, City have enjoyed a relatively favourable fixture list so far but are still yet to convince defensively.

While there are plenty of narratives and talking points ahead of the Manchester derby, it’s difficult to ignore a certain Erling Haaland. The forward has scored back-to-back hat-tricks at home, answering every question posed of him so far. Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Man City vs Man United highlights

  • Kick-off time and venue: 2pm BST, Etihad Stadium

  • TV channel: Sky Sports

  • Man City team news: John Stones injured

  • Man United team news: Marcus Rashford a doubt

  • Prediction: Man City to win 2-0

Manchester City FC - Manchester United FC

Confirmed Man United lineup

13:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Confirmed Man City lineup

13:00 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United reveal Premier League record wage bill of £384.2m in latest financial figures

12:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester United have announced a net loss of £115.5million for the 2021-22 season even though revenues rose by 18 per cent to £583m.

Figures released incorporating the final quarter of their financial year, which ended in June, showed losses rose by £23m on the previous 12 months. The club’s net debt also rose, from £419.5m in 2021 to £514.9m this year, an increase of more than 22 per cent.

United put that rise of £95.4m primarily down to £64.6m of unrealised foreign exchange losses on the retranslation of borrowings in United States dollars. Revenue rose by £89.1m, while United paid out £33.6m in dividends to shareholders.

“Our financial results for fiscal 2022 reflect a recovery from the pandemic, a full return of fans and new commercial partnerships offset by increased investment in the playing squad,” said chief financial officer Cliff Baty.

“Our results have been adversely affected by the absence of a summer tour in July 2021, material exceptional and increased utility costs, and the impact of the weakening of sterling on our non-cash finance costs.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola warns title challengers after Man City dropped points at Villa

12:46 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola believes the Premier League title race will taken all manner of twists and turns between now and the end of the season in a warning to those competing for the top prize in English football.

Manchester City dropped more points away from home on Saturday by drawing with a struggling Aston Villa side, missing the chance to move ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table.

After a difficult start for Liverpool, many had predicted City to extend their lead – already at five points – over the team to have most closely rivalled them over the last few years.

Read his comments in full here!

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Scholes questions Man United over ‘unproven’ big-money signing

12:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Paul Scholes has hit out at Manchester United’s transfer policy as he called for the club to install someone to oversee recruitment going forward.

In what was a largely chaotic window, Man United were linked with a number of Ajax players as Erik ten Hag unsurprisingly looked to bring in players he was familiar with, while much of the summer was spent on an unsuccessful pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.

Antony and Lisandro Martinez arrived from Ten Hag’s former club, the winger for an initial fee in the region of £82million, while Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia were also brought in.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Grealish agrees with critics of his Man City displays

12:25 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City‘s Jack Grealish says recent criticism of his performances was justified as he went some way to change minds with a starring role in victory over Wolves.

Grealish has endured a sluggish, injury-hit start to the season but came racing out of the traps at Molineux to score after just 55 seconds.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden wrapped up the victory against a Wolves side who saw Nathan Collins sent off in the first half, and Grealish’s relief at a much-improved performance was after the game clear.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Grealish said of his goal. “I think it was the West Ham game at the back end of last season [when I last scored]. It was nice to get off the mark for this season and to do it so early and get the three points.

Read the full story here!

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Saudi club chief reveals what really happened in £250m Ronaldo transfer talks

12:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

Cristiano Ronaldo did not turn down a mega-money move to Al-Hilal after asking to leave Manchester United, the Saudi Arabian club have claimed.

A two-year contract in the region of €275m (£246m) was reportedly offered to Ronaldo, 37, in the summer along with a £26.5m transfer fee.

It was claimed Ronaldo had rebuffed the prospect of playing in the Middle East but Al-Hilal club president Fahad ben Nafel has insisted the move broke down due to sanctions against the team, after a case involving the signing of midfielder Mohamed Kanno.

Nafel told the Thamanya YouTube channel, in quotes translated by The Sun: “Yes, we negotiated with Ronaldo.

Read his full comments here!

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Pep Guardiola sends message about Man City future

12:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

“If I stay here, perfect - if I don’t stay here, Manchester City will be perfect too,” said Pep Guardiola on his future at Man City.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Carragher gives Martinez blunt advice ahead of Haaland derby test

12:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

Jamie Carragher has told Lisandro Martinez to stay away from Erling Haaland as much as possible in the Manchester derby this weekend.

Manchester United make the short trip to the Etihad on the back of four consecutive Premier League victories, including impressive wins over Liverpool and table-toppers Arsenal.

They now face their biggest test of the season, against Manchester City who are yet to taste defeat. Haaland has played a significant role in that, with 11 goals in his first seven league matches for Pep Guardiola’s side.

After a shaky start to the campaign, Martinez’s form has picked up in recent weeks alongside Raphael Varane in the centre of defence, but he has been warned that attempting to match Haaland for physicality in the derby will not bring success.

“The best advice Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag can offer Lisandro Martinez about dealing with Erling Haaland is to keep away from him,” Carragher told the Telegraph.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

What old colleagues Guardiola and Ten Hag said about each other before the derby

11:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola says he is “so happy” for Erik ten Hag to be in the Premier League ahead of their duel in the Manchester derby.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag spent two years working under Guardiola at Bayern Munich after both joined the German giants in 2013.

During the two years both spent in Bavaria, the Spaniard was in charge of the first-team with Ten Hag managing the reserves.

“He came up to our office sometimes to talk football, sometimes we needed to make training, discuss some players, not much - we were not going out for dinner in that period,” recalled Manchester City boss Guardiola on Sky Sports.

“The second team for Bayern Munich is just a step [for a manager], you will not [spend all your career] there. He went to Holland and finished at the most important club in Holland, what he has done with his teams speak for himself.

Read the full story here!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Rooney reveals ‘weird’ thought process behind iconic Manchester derby goal

11:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

Wayne Rooney has described the “striker’s instinct” he experienced as he prepared to score one of the Manchester derby’s most iconic goals.

Manchester United beat Manchester City in February 2011 with a late overhead kick from the striker.

Ahead of today’s showdown between the teams at Etihad Stadium, Rooney has detailed his amusement at the moment given his “terrible” performance on the day.

“It’s hard to explain, and sounds weird when I describe it, but in that split second when the ball hung in the air every different option went through my mind,” he wrote for The Times.

“Do I control it? Where are the defenders? Do I head it? Do I try the overhead kick? In those moments, the decision tends to come to you naturally. Call it striker’s instinct.

“I realised I couldn’t quite head it and that if I tried bringing the ball under control, either [Micah] Richards or [Vincent] Kompany would have got to me. If I was going to get a shot at goal first time, then going for the overhead kick was the only option. The ball was in the perfect place and I just thought: ‘Why not?’.

“I had tried the skill before in games, without it coming off, but this time I caught the ball perfectly and, in mid-air, knowing the contact was good, tried to spin my head round to see where it was going. I managed to fix my eyes on the ball literally at the moment it was going in. Joe Hart didn’t move. It had all happened so quickly.

“Sir Alex Ferguson said that he had never seen a goal like it and it proved the match-winner. People have photos of it on their walls, it was voted Manchester United’s goal of the decade. The funny thing is, I was terrible in the game.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Guardiola reveals ‘most important’ factor behind Haaland’s form

11:42 , Jonathan Gorrie

Pep Guardiola has hailed the role of Manchester City’s medical staff in Erling Haaland’s flying start to life in England.

The striker already has 14 goals to his name after a £51million summer move from Borussia Dortmund, with Bournemouth the only side to prevent him from scoring in either the Premier League or Champions League so far this season.

Haaland has started every match too, despite his previous injury problems in Germany and Guardiola insisting earlier in the campaign that he would have to rest the 22-year-old at various points.

That is unlikely to come this weekend, as Haaland gets his first taste of a Manchester derby and he is expected to line up against Erik ten Hag’s side at the Etihad.

Read his comments in full here!

(AP)
(AP)

Prediction: Man City to win 2-0

11:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Manchester City already look in full flow this season, though who’s to say the disruption of an international break could hamper that. Manchester United have somewhat shaken off a dismal start, though their showings in the Europa League have been far from convincing.

Erling Haaland has scored in all but one game so far, and you wouldn’t bet against him adding to his record-breaking form on Sunday, in what will be his first Manchester derby. The hosts have more than enough to put United to the sword, though I can see it being a close game.

Man City to win 2-0.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Man United team news: Rashford and Martial to be checked

11:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

For United, Harry Maguire will definitely miss out, while Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are in a race against time to be fit for the trip to the Etihad.

Donny van de Beek (knock), Martin Dubravka (thigh) and Brandon Williams have all occupied the treatment room in recent weeks.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Man City team news: John Stones injured

11:33 , Jonathan Gorrie

John Stones will miss the derby after suffering what appeared to be a hamstring injury while playing for England against Germany earlier this week.

Aymeric Laporte, meanwhile, has returned to training following knee surgery in the summer, although this weekend’s fixture will likely come too soon. Elsewhere for City, Kyle Walker is fit again and Nathan Ake is the favourite to partner Ruben Dias in central defence ahead of Manuel Akanji.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Where to watch Man City vs Manchester United

11:31 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 1pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

(PA)
(PA)

Welcome

10:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of today’s huge Manchester deby.

The bigget test for both City and United so far this season, any victor to emerge from a meeting between two of the Premier League’s in-form sides would make a huge statement of intent.

A mouth-watering affair, kick-off inside the Etihad Stadium is at 2pm BST.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)
(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

