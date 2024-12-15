Man City vs Manchester United: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Pep Guardiola and Ruben Amorim meet for the first time in the Premier League when Manchester City host Manchester United at the Etihad on Sunday.

The first Manchester derby of the season is a meeting of two teams badly out of form and in need of a result to lift the mood among their supporters.

Guardiola’s City need a big result after their shock drop-off in recent weeks, while Amorim’s United are all the way down in 13th in the Premier League after back-to-back defeats.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

This weekend’s Manchester derby is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday December 15, 2024.

The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium.

Where to watch Man City vs Manchester United

TV channel: The game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 4pm GMT, after a clash between rivals Brighton and Crystal Palace at the Amex Stadium kicks off Super Sunday.

Live stream: The Sky Go app will offer Sky Sports subscribers a live stream service online.

Free highlights: In the UK, Match of the Day 2 broadcasts on BBC One at 10:30pm GMT on Sunday night.

Man City vs Manchester United team news

The hosts will be without Rico Lewis because of suspension after he was sent off for two bookable offences in the draw with Crystal Palace last weekend.

His absence comes at the worst possible time for City, who are dealing with an injury crisis in central defence with John Stones, Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake all set to miss the derby. Rodri and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees, meanwhile.

United are not believed to have any fresh injury concerns following their win over Viktoria Plzen, with Luke Shaw the only absentee given that Jonny Evans has now returned to training at Carrington alongside Victor Lindelof and Toby Collyer.

Setback: Manchester United defender Luke Shaw will miss Sunday’s derby clash with City (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Man City vs Manchester United prediction

It’s often said that the form book goes out of the window for a derby game. That was evident in last season’s FA Cup final as United surprised many by leaving Wembley with the trophy.

The issue is that neither side is in particularly great form at the moment, but Amorim’s win over Guardiola earlier in the campaign could be key as United have the players to hit City where it hurts.

Manchester United to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Manchester City wins: 56

Draws: 48

Manchester United wins: 67

Man City vs Manchester United match odds

Man City to win: 8/13

Draw: 18/5

Man Utd to win: 4/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).