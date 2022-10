Man City vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United overpaid to the tune of 33m euros to sign Antony from Ajax, according to a new study assessing players’ transfer values (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

One of the biggest games in world football will play out at the Etihad Stadium today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester United make the short trip across town to face Manchester City.

City enter this fixture in second place in the Premier League, behind Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, and Pep Guardiola’s defending champions remain favourites to take the title.

But United, sixth in the table ahead of this derby, have overcome an abysmal start to the season to find form just in time for this clash between two old rivals.

City are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently breezed past Wolves with a 3-0 away win, while Erik ten Hag’s United have won their last four in a row, beating Arsenal 3-1 in their last domestic outing before enduring mixed fortunes across two European ties.

When is it?

The Manchester derby will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 2 October, at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the Sky Go app and the broadcaster’s website.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire and John Stones (bottom) are both out injured for their respective clubs (REUTERS)

John Stones will not step out for Man City after sustaining an injury during England’s draw with Germany this week. The only other likely absentee for City was expected to be Stones’ fellow defender Aymeric Laporte (though the centre back seems to be closing in on a return to the pitch), but central midfielder Rodri is not in the matchday squad.

Meanwhile, United coach Ten Hag had this to say on Friday (30 September): “The situation is Harry Maguire is injured. I think for the rest we have some doubts with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group so I’m really happy with that situation. [Marcus] Rashford returns to training, so we are also happy with that and for the rest only long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.”

Confirmed line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Odds

Man City – 1/3

Draw – 9/2

Man United – 7/1

Prediction

Man United have turned around their form just in time for this huge fixture, but City’s class should trump that, as the saying suggests. Man City 3-1 Man United.