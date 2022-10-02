Man City vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Alex Pattle
·2 min read
Pep Guardiola was left stunned by Manchester City’s dramatic semi-final exit last season (Getty Images)
The second major Premier League derby of the weekend will take place today (Sunday 2 October), as Manchester City welcome Manchester United to the Etihad Stadium.

Following Saturday’s north London derby between Arsenal and Tottenham, the Manchester clubs clash as City look to keep pace in the title race.

Pep Guardiola’s team enter this tie in second place in the table, four points behind Arsenal with a game in hand. Meanwhile, United come into this derby in sixth spot in the league, having turned around their form after a dreadful start to the season.

City are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently breezed past Wolves with a 3-0 away win, while Erik ten Hag’s United have won their last four in a row, beating Arsenal 3-1 in their last domestic outing before enduring mixed fortunes across two European ties.

Here’s all you need to know about the Manchester derby.

When is it?

The Manchester derby will kick off at 2pm BST on Sunday 2 October, at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with subscribers also able to stream the action live on the Sky Go app and the broadcaster’s website.

What is the team news?

Harry Maguire and John Stones (bottom) are both out injured for their respective clubs (REUTERS)
John Stones will not step out for Man City after sustaining an injury during England’s draw with Germany this week. The only other likely absentee for City will be Stones’ fellow defender Aymeric Laporte, though the centre back seems to be closing in on a return to the pitch.

Meanwhile, United coach Ten Hag had this to say on Friday (30 September): “The situation is Harry Maguire is injured. I think for the rest we have some doubts with Anthony Martial, but he was training all week with the group so I’m really happy with that situation. [Marcus] Rashford returns to training, so we are also happy with that and for the rest only long-term injuries like Axel Tuanzebe and Brandon Williams.”

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne; Foden, Haaland, Grealish.

Man United: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Rashford, Sancho.

Odds

Man City – 1/3

Draw – 9/2

Man United – 7/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

Man United have turned around their form just in time for this huge fixture, but City’s class should trump that, as the saying suggests. Man City 3-1 Man United.

