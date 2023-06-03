Man City vs Manchester United line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup final

Manchester United have the chance to deny Manchester City their treble dream in an historic FA Cup final at Wembley.

It’s the first time the two Manchester clubs have met in the FA Cup final and comes as City try to equal United’s treble-winning campaign achieved in 1999.

Erik ten Hag’s side have all the motivation but Pep Guardiola’s side have looked unstoppable in recent weeks as they look to add to their Premier League crown.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the FA Cup final and what time does it kick off?

The 2022/23 FA Cup final takes place at Wembley on Saturday 3 June 2023. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Where can I watch it?

The FA Cup final is free-to-air, so viewers can watch on BBC 1, ITV 1 and STV. For those wishing to stream the match it will be visible on the BBC Sport website, the BBC iPlayer, ITVX and STV Player.

Team news

Pep Guardiola eased concerns over the fitness of a number of key Manchester City players ahead of the FA Cup final. Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji all missed the champions’ final Premier League game of the season at Brentford last week but those players have all since returned to training and are expected to come back into contention for both the Wembley showpiece.

Guardiola has also confirmed second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will start at Wembley, in keeping with his usual policy for domestic cup fixtures.

Antony is “unlikely” to be fit for the final due to an ankle injury and is set to join Anthony Martial, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez on the sidelines. Other than squad backups Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, everyone else is available.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ortega, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Grealish, Haaland

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw, Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes, Sancho, Garnacho, Rashford

Odds

City 11/21

Draw 39/10

United 11/2

Prediction

Pep Guardiola’s team are naturally superior to Erik ten Hag’s across the board, but stopping a rival emulate your own history is a powerful motivator. Perhaps leg No.2 of the treble bid is the one which won’t quite go City’s way. Man City 1-2 Man United.