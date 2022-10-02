Man City vs Man Utd LIVE: Result, final score and reaction as Erling Haaland scores another hat-trick

(PA)

Fresh off the back of winning the Barclays Premier League Manager of the Month award for September, Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag takes his team to the Etihad Stadium for his first ever Manchester derby this afternoon.

Manchester City started the gameweek in second place, just one point behind league leaders Arsenal, but following the Gunners victory yesterday Pep Guardiola’s men will need to pick up three points just to maintain the pace with the London club. Luckily for City fans, Guardiola’s men are unbeaten in the league so far this term and most recently swept past Wolves with a 3-0 away win just before the international break putting them in fine touch for a Manchester derby.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s award win gives you an indication of how he’s managed to turnaround Manchester United’s own form. The Red Devils have won their last four league games in a row including a victory over Liverpool and beating Arsenal 3-1 in their last domestic outing. Yet City away is always a tricky affair and it will be the Dutchman’s finest victory so far if he can help United can pull it off.

Follow all the action from the Manchester derby:

Man City vs Man Utd

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

GOAL! 8’ - Foden rattles home the opener after lightning City start

GOAL! 34’ - Haaland bullets in a header after a relentless onslaught

GOAL! 37’ - Norwegian striker immediately nets his second from close range

GOAL! 44’ - Foden slides in his second and City’s fourth in the first half

GOAL! 56’ - Antony bends in a beauty from range to pull one back

GOAL! 65’ - Haaland has his third straight home Premier League hat-trick!

GOAL! 73’ - Foden also smashes in his hat-trick after another Haaland assist

GOAL! 84’ - Martial nods in another consolation for United

GOAL! 90’ - Cancelo concedes a penalty and Martial puts it top corner for 6-3

Manchester City FC 6 - 3 Manchester United FC

FT Man City 6-3 Man Utd

16:03 , Michael Jones

Prolific.

FT Man City 6-3 Man Utd

15:58 , Michael Jones

This is the first competitive Manchester derby in which as many as eight goals have been scored.

Anthony Martial, who scored twice, netted his first league goal in exactly one year (vs Everton, 2 October 2021).

United conceded two hat-tricks in a top-flight match for the first time since a 6-0 home loss against Huddersfield Town on 10 September 1930.

FT Man City 6-3 Man Utd

15:56 , Michael Jones

Phil Foden is the first player to score a hat-trick in the Manchester derby since Erling Haaland, nine minutes earlier.

Full-time: Man City 6-3 Man Utd

15:54 , Michael Jones

90+2 mins: There’s the final whistle! Manchester City win the game with a dominant display. The damage was done in the first half but United fought to the end and netted three goals of their own.

Nine goals in total at the Etihad Stadium. Three for Haaland, three for Foden and two for Anthony Martial.

GOAL! Man City 6-3 Man Utd (Martial, 90+1)⚽️

15:50 , Michael Jones

90+1 mins: He’s scores! It’s a great penalty that he lifts into the top right corner!

Penalty to Manchester United!

15:49 , Michael Jones

Man City 6-2 Man Utd

90 mins: Joao Cancelo dangles a foot in trying to tackle Anthony Martial and takes him out inside the penalty area. VAR doesn’t overturn it either.

Martial’s going to have a chance to score a second...

Man City 6-2 Man Utd

15:47 , Michael Jones

87 mins: Casemiro has a dart from range but doesn’t catch his effort well and spanks it well over the crossbar!

GOAL! Man City 6-2 Man Utd (Martial, 84’)⚽️

15:43 , Michael Jones

84 mins: United have a second! Luke Shaw keeps the ball alive on the far side and sends it across to Fred who beats Manuel Akanji and gets into the box.

His effort bounces up to Anthony Martial who is alert enough to beat Aymeric Laporte to the lose ball and heads it into the back of the net!

Man City 6-1 Man Utd

15:41 , Michael Jones

81 mins: City continue to enjoy themselves and knock the ball around with style and ease. Bruno Fernandes is massively frustrated and has a go at the referee which earns him a yellow card.

Man City 6-1 Man Utd

15:38 , Michael Jones

78 mins: Hat-tricks from Haaland and Foden mean is the first time two players have scored three each for Manchester City in the same Premier League match.

It’s been a demolition from City today.

Man City 6-1 Man Utd

15:36 , Michael Jones

75 mins: Pep Guardiola makes four changes after that Foden goal and takes off the strike force of De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish and Foden.

In their place come Cole Palmer, Aymeric Laporte, Ruyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez.

GOAL! Man City 6-1 Man Utd (Foden, 73’)⚽️

15:33 , Michael Jones

73 mins: Hat-trick for Phil Foden! Just like London buses City have waited over 50 years for someone to score a hat-trick against Man Utd and two come along in one game!

Grealish gives the ball to Haaland who spins to face goal then slides in Foden. He takes a touch and beats De Gea on his near side to score City’s sixth!

Man City 5-1 Man Utd

15:31 , Michael Jones

70 mins: Erik ten Hag makes his final change as Fred comes on to replace Jadon Sancho meaning we will not be seeing Cristiano Ronaldo today.

Man City 5-1 Man Utd

15:28 , Michael Jones

67 mins: Chance! Jadon Sancho makes a sneaky run in behind the City defence but fails to bring the ball under control as it’s chipped over the top. If he controls the ball there it’s a certain goal but instead it bounces out for a goal kick.

GOAL! Man City 5-1 Man Utd (Haaland, 64’)⚽️

15:24 , Michael Jones

64 mins: Hat-trick for Haaland! His third in three home games for Manchester City! Jack Grealish knocks it to Kevin De Bruyne who laces the ball out to Sergio Gomez on the left wing.

Gomez squares the ball into the box and Erling Haaland is wide open to guide it calmly into the back of the net!

What a player he is.

Man City 4-1 Man Utd

15:22 , Michael Jones

62 mins: Chance! Shaw gives away a free kick on United’s left side but City play it quickly and work it across to Bernardo Silva.

He threads the ball into the box and matches Haaland’s run. The big forward flies past Martinez and meets the ball with a first time shot that rattles into the near post!

Man City 4-1 Man Utd

15:19 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Will there be a twist in the tale? It would be a miraculous effort if United can get themselves back in the game and it seems highly unlikely but another goal for them would certainly make things interesting.

Erik ten Hag brings on Anthony Martial and Casemiro in place of Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay.

GOAL! Man City 4-1 Man Utd (Antony, 56’)⚽️

15:14 , Michael Jones

56 mins: Wow! Out of nothing Manchester United have a goal back.

It’s whipped over to the right hand side with a long diagonal pass and Antony brings it under control. He darts inside and curls a left-footed effort around Ederson and sneaks it into the far bottom corner!

Fantastic finish but it may be too little, too late for the visitors.

Man City 4-0 Man Utd

15:14 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Manchester City are taking it easy now. There’s a potential counter-attack building up with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne flying forward but as the midfielder receives it out on the right side he holds up the ball and sends it back to Phil Foden.

Man City 4-0 Man Utd

15:11 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Sergio Gomez came on for Man City just before the end of the first half to replace Kyle Walker. He bombs forward on the overlap to win a corner after another driving run from Jack Grealish.

The corner comes to nothing as United get it clear.

Man City 4-0 Man Utd

15:06 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Sancho gets into the game and weaves his way to the byline on the left side. He knocks the ball back to Shaw whose cross is headed clear from the middle of the box by Manuel Akanji.

It’s a decent start from United who are keeping possession well.

Second half: Man City 4-0 Man Utd

15:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: No changes from Pep Guardiola, of course, but Erik ten Hag replaces Tyrell Malacia with Luke Shaw for Manchester United.

Phil Foden immediately gets around the new United left-back and blasts a shot at David De Gea who palms it away.

HT Man City 4-0 Man Utd

15:03 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland (2) is now the top Norwegian scorer in Manchester derbies in the top-flight. Ole Gunnar Solkjaer netted once for United.

He scored his 12th and 13th Premier League goal of the season, in his eighth appearance - a record for most goals after the first eight games.

Can he become the first player to score three successive hat-tricks in home matches in the Premier League?

HT Man City 4-0 Man Utd

15:00 , Michael Jones

4 - Since the start of 2020-21, Man Utd have conceded 4+ first-half goals in four Premier League games (v Spurs in Oct 2020, Liverpool in Oct 2021, Brentford in Aug 2022, Man City today); this is twice as often as any other side in this time.

HT Man City 4-0 Man Utd

14:57 , Michael Jones

HT Man City 4-0 Man Utd

14:54 , Michael Jones

Phil Foden has scored his 50th goal for Manchester City in all competitions. Aged 22 years and 127 days, he is now the youngest player to reach 50 goals under Pep Guardiola, surpassing Lionel Messi (22y 164d).

Half-time: Man City 4-0 Man Utd

14:50 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two goals for Erling Haaland, two for Phil Foden and four for Manchester City sees them skip into the break with the most comfortable leads possible.

It is the second time this season that Man Utd have been four goals down at the halfway stage of a Premier League match. The difference is that they were woeful against Brentford earlier this year and Manchester City have been world class at the Etihad today.

GOAL! Man City 4-0 Man Utd (Foden, 44’)⚽️

14:44 , Michael Jones

44 mins: Four! Incredible work from Manchester City who have demolished United in this first half. Kevin De Bruyne sweeps forward on the counter attack and slides the ball over to Erling Haaland on the left before getting brought down.

Haaland only has Phil Foden as support and he’s on the opposite side of the penalty area. Still, the striker laces the ball across to him and Foden squeezes ahead of Tyrell Malacia before fizzing his shot into the back of the net!

Man City 3-0 Man Utd

14:42 , Michael Jones

40 mins: Raphael Varane stayed down a few minutes ago after blocking a Phil Foden shot and seems to have tweaked his recurring ankle injury. He’s motioned to the bench and Victor Lindelof is introduced to replace him five minutes before half-time.

GOAL! Man City 3-0 Man Utd (Haaland, 37’)⚽️

14:38 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Two for Haaland! Three for City! Carnage at the Etihad Stadium!

Kevin De Bruyne moves through the inside right channel and runs the ball into space. He looks up and curls a pass in behind United’s defence to pick out Haaland on the left side of the box.

The ball bounces in front of him and he has to stretch for it but the big striker gets there and pokes it home from close range!

GOAL! Man City 2-0 Man Utd (Haaland, 34’)⚽️

14:34 , Michael Jones

34 mins: He’s got another one! Manchester City’s corner is swung into the box by Kevin De Bruyne who expertly picks out Erling Haaland.

Haaland leaves his marker - Christian Eriksen - leaps higher than Scott McTominay and powers a header over the line despite a valiant effort from Tyrell Malacia to clear it!

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

14:33 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Save! More brilliance from City as Foden has a shot blocked on the edge of the box by Varane. The ball bounces out to Grealish who shoots and sends United scrambling.

Gundogan has a go and another block brings the ball to De Bruyne who looks to place on in the top left-corner and United need De Gea’s fingertips to push it over the crossbar!

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

14:30 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Shot! Nathan Ake flies through the middle of the pitch completely unopposed before knocking the ball over to Kevin De Bruyne.

He plays Jack Grealish into the box who then returns the pass allowing De Bruyne to fizz an effort wide of the nearest post.

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

14:25 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Manchester United just cannot deal with Jack Grealish. McTominay gives the ball away inside his own final third and Grealish drives straight into the penalty area.

He’s looking for space to shoot but Raphael Varane sticks out a leg and gets a vital touch to knock the ball away from him.

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

14:22 , Michael Jones

23 mins: Chance! Grealish and Bernardo combine on the left side with the Portuguese player getting into the box anf taking the ball to the byline. He pulls it back to Haaland who misses the ball but luckily for him Foden is there to control it.

His first touch sets the ball onto his left foot and he drills his shot just wide of the far top corner!

OFF THE WOODWORK!

14:20 , Michael Jones

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

19 mins: City come within mere inches of a second goal as Ilkay Gundogan takes the set piece and curls it around Scott McTominay on the edge of Man Utd’s wall.

David De Gea is rooted to the spot and can only watch as the ball clatters into the upright and bounces out of play!

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

14:19 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Beautiful footwork from Jack Grealish! He receives the ball out on the left side and shifts his way into the middle skipping past a couple of defenders before playing a one-two with Erling Haaland.

As he reaches the tip of the ‘D’ Lisandro Martinez comes out and takes Grealish’s legs from under him resulting in a Manchester City free kick.

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

14:16 , Michael Jones

14 mins: A diagonal ball comes across the pitch and Kyle Walker miscontrols it. It bobbles through to Jaden Sancho who slips into the penalty area and pulls the ball back to Christian Eriksen.

Eriksen is off balance as he gets to the ball ans softly guides it into the arms of Ederson.

Man City 1-0 Man Utd

14:13 , Michael Jones

11 mins: Nearly! Manchester United haven’t slumped since going behind and win the ball nicely on the right wing through Bruno Fernandes.

He squares it to Marcus Rashford on the front edge of the box and his first touch knocks the ball into the air for a potential volley but Bernardo Silva is back to defend and hoofs the ball clear before it drops for the United forward.

GOAL! Man City 1-0 Man Utd (Foden, 8’)⚽️

14:10 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Phil Foden gives Man City the lead!

Bernardo Silva gets clear on the left side and carries the ball into the box before cutting it inside where Foden breezes past Christian Eriksen and meets the pass with a first time shot that curls around Raphael Varane and beats David De Gea on his right!

Man City 0-0 Man Utd

14:06 , Michael Jones

5 mins: How have City not scored?!

Ilkay Gundogan pushes up the inside left channel and is slipped into the box. He hangs it up to the back post where Erling Haaland meets it with a powerful header across goal.

United’s defence scramble it out as far as Kevin De Bruyne who smokes a shot at goal and forces David De Gea into a sharp save that he flaps away.

The ball comes back to Gundogan who drills one but Lisandro Martinez is there to put in a block and the ball bounces wide!

Man City 0-0 Man Utd

14:03 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Yellow card for Diogo Dalot! Jack Grealish dinks the ball down the left wing and puts it past Dalot before sprinting wide of the United right-back.

Dalot takes no chances and cleans him out earning himself the first yellow of the game.

Man City 0-0 Man Utd

14:02 , Michael Jones

Kick off: It’s Manchester United who get the match started. The visitors knock it around the back line before Raphael Varane sends a diagonal ball over to Jadon Sancho who can’t keep it in play under pressure from Kyle Walker.

Man City vs Man Utd

13:55 , Michael Jones

Here come the players!

This is going to a cracker. Man Utd have started games slowly this years and tend to concede during the first 45 minutes. If they can keep City out and maybe nick a goal before the break they’ll be well set to push for victory.

On the other hand City will look to dominate throughout and need to be wary of United’s counter-attack.

Ten Hag on handling Haaland

13:50 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag says that Manchester City face more threats than just Erling Haaland who has scored 14 goals in 10 games for City this season.

“I like his attitude, how he is on the pitch. He’s direct, his life is about goals - he goes direct toward the opponent,” said Ten Hag.

“I respect him but we are not playing against Haaland, we are playing against Manchester City. And it is not about Manchester City for us. We respect the opponent but it is about Manchester United.”

Man City vs Man Utd

13:46 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has lost three out of four Premier League games against the Red Devils at the Etihad Stadium. They are the only opponent against whom he has lost more than two top-flight home matches as a manager.

Landmarks for Eriksen and Dias

13:42 , Michael Jones

Christian Eriksen is set to make his 400th career league appearance today as he starts for Manchester United with Ruben Dias one short of 100 City appearances.

He will reach the landmark should he come on as a substitute.

Pre-match thoughts of Erik ten Hag

13:38 , Michael Jones

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to spoke to Sky Sports before kick off saying: “It is about us and developing our game. We need to win, we need a result, that will bring confidence.

“We want to play our game but I know they want to dictate the game and are good at that. We will see it is about the battle on the field.

“[Marcus Rashford] trained well and returned to team training. I think we took the right steps and he is fit. They will miss [Rodri] but they still have a very good XI on the pitch. We will have to deal with it.

“We have to play our best. When we follow the rules, the principles, then we have a chance to win this game. Details will make the difference.”

De Bruyne on fire

13:34 , Michael Jones

This season Kevin de Bruyne has registered six assists and 25 chances created, both league highs. He has been directly involved in 30 goals in his last 30 Premier League starts, scoring 16 and assisting 14.

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Ronaldo chasing down 700 career club goals

13:29 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo can make five consecutive league appearances as a substitute for the first time since 2003, during his breakthrough season at Sporting Lisbon.

The forward has 699 career club goals in all competitions, including 497 in the league, and has registered four goals and two red cards in 12 competitive Manchester derbies.

City’s key man?

13:24 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland has netted 100 goals in 99 club appearances in all competitions, including 12 goals in seven games for City. He has scored from each of his last six Premier League shots on target at the Etihad.

Rodri injured in training says Guardiola

13:20 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola spoke to Sky Sports in the build-up to kick off explained why Rodri is absent from today’s matchday squad saying:

“It is an injury. Yesterday in the training session he felt something. It was a little more than a niggle in his leg so we did not want to take the risk.

“It is an important role but one of the success the biggest clubs have is that excuses don’t exist. Nobody is second in the locker room.”

Can Ten Hag start with a win?

13:16 , Michael Jones

This will be Erik ten Hag’s first Manchester derby - each of the five United’s previous five managers have lost their opening league fixture against City, with Alex Ferguson the last to begin with a win in 1987.

Ten Hag won eight of his nine league and cup matches as Ajax manager against historic rivals Feyenoord - a match known as De Klassieker in the Netherlands.

Five in a row?

13:12 , Michael Jones

Manchester United could become the fourth team in English top-flight history to lose their opening two games then win their next five, emulating Sheffield United (1931), West Bromwich Albion (1954) and Arsenal (2018).

United last won five consecutive league matches in April 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pep Guardiola predicts Man City will continue to thrive after he departs

13:07 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has no doubt Manchester City will remain a force after he leaves the club.

The City manager has given no indication that will be any time soon, even though speculation over his future is likely to recur until he commits to a new contract.

The 51-year-old former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss is in the final year of his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

There is no alarm about the situation at the club as Guardiola prefers shorter-term contracts and both of his previous two extensions have been signed at late stages.

Guardiola predicts Man City will continue to thrive after he departs

Man City vs Man Utd team changes

13:04 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes three changes to the Manchester City line-up with Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake slotting into the defence in place of John Stones and Ruben Dias.

Ilkay Gundogan is preferred in midfield with no Rodri in the squad.

Erik ten Hag names an unchanged Manchester United side with Marcus Rashford fit to start up top.

Man City vs Man Utd line-ups

13:01 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

🔵 Your City line-up for the derby! 🔵



XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish



🔵 Your City line-up for the derby! 🔵

XI | Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gundogan (C), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Haaland, Grealish

SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Dias, Laporte, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, McTominay, Eriksen, Antony, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Haaland excited for ‘special’ Manchester derby

12:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s clinical striker, Erling Haaland, says he is excited to play his first every Manchester derby and wants to make the City supporters proud this afternoon.

“It means so much to all of the supporters and as a fan I know that,” he explained. “We want to make them proud on Sunday.

“We know it is going to be a tough game, but I am excited to play in this derby. It is another game, but I also know that derby games are so much more intense.

“These games mean everything to the fans. It is the first time I have played in the Manchester derby after watching so many on TV with my father and I cannot wait.

“It will be a special moment for me. I haven’t spoken to my father [former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland] about this game, but I know he will be in the stands watching.”

City rack up the goals

12:50 , Michael Jones

Manchester City could win eight consecutive top-flight home games whilst scoring at least three times in each victory - a feat last achieved by Tottenham in 1965.

City have scored 10 first-half goals and 13 second-half goals in the Premier League this season - Manchester United have eight in total.

In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby

12:45 , Michael Jones

Summer signing Christian Eriksen already feels at home at Manchester United and cannot wait for his first taste of the city’s derby this Sunday.

After a pair of postponements following the Queen’s death, Erik ten Hag’s side will make the short trip to neighbours Manchester City to play their first Premier League match since September 4.

It will be a maiden Manchester derby for United’s manager and players like Eriksen, who has flourished since joining on a deal until 2025 following the expiration of his short-term contract at Brentford.

In-form Christian Eriksen eagerly awaiting his first Manchester derby

It’s the Manchester derby day

12:40 , Michael Jones

This is one of the more intriguing Manchester derbies of recent times. Manchester City continue to be a dominant force of nature but Erik ten Hag finally has Manchester United winning again and he’ll want to continue that progress at the Etihad today.

Man City vs Man Utd

12:35 , Michael Jones

Manchester City could win three consecutive league games against United for the first time since a run of four between April 2013 and November 2014.

United are in danger of suffering their 18th Premier League loss against City - it would equal their highest number of defeats against a specific opponent (matching their totals against Liverpool and Chelsea).

This Premier League fixture has been won 21 times by the respective away side - no other match has produced more victories for the away team.

Manchester United still have ability to attract world-class players, says Erik ten Hag

12:30 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United remain an attractive prospect for top players – and already boast some of the best talent in the world.

The Old Trafford giants are in the midst of a rebuild in the wake of a wretched season that saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s interim replacement Ralf Rangnick flounder as the side stumbled home sixth.

That miserable run continued in the first two matches of Ten Hag’s reign but the United boss has overseen an impressive turnaround since, with new signings make a promising start to life in the north west.

The Red Devils are aiming for a fifth straight Premier League win on Sunday when they travel to rivals Manchester City, whose striker Erling Haaland has hit the ground running since arriving from Borussia Dortmund.

United still have ability to attract world-class players, says Ten Hag

Early team news for Man City vs Man Utd

12:26 , Michael Jones

Manchester City defender John Stones is unavailable after he was forced off the pitch with a hamstring issue when playing for England during the international break.

Fellow centre-back Aymeric Laporte has returned to training but isn’t expected to be up the match fitness for today’s game.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire also misses out with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty and manager Erik ten Hag faces a late call to see if Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are fit enough to start.

Man City vs Man Utd

12:22 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Manchester derby. Erik ten Hag gets his first experience of the Manchester derby as he takes his Red Devils over to the Etihad to take on Pep Guardiola’s Premier League champions.

September was a great month for Man Utd who won their last four league fixtures and shot up the table from 20th to 5th. They are still nine points behind league leaders Arsenal but could move into the top four with a victory today.

City meanwhile are the only team left in the league to remain unbeaten since the start of the season. They’ve ‘stumbled’ twice with two draws from the opening seven games which leaves them trailing the Gunners by four points although they have played one game fewer.

Victory over United will put them back within one point of first place and there is the added benefit of getting one over their city rivals. Which team will come out on top today?