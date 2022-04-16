Is Man City vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture

Manchester City and Liverpool face off at Wembley Stadium this weekend (Getty Images)

The FA Cup has taken a backseat for these two sides in recent weeks due to the intensity of their battles for the Premier League and Champions League.

Manchester City have the opportunity to end Liverpool’s hopes of an unprecedented quadruple on Saturday afternoon as they prepare to fight for a place in the FA Cup final against either Chelsea or Crystal Palace.

Pep Guardiola has won this competition in the past, but Jurgen Klopp is yet to lift the oldest trophy in football.

Neither will want to wilt, so it is all set up to be a sensational semi-final clash in front of a packed crowd at Wembley.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 3:30pm BST on Saturday 16 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on BBC1 from 3pm and is also available online via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are major doubts for Manchester City following Wednesday’s bruising Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid, while Ruben Dias has only had three training sessions since returning from a hamstring problem. Teenager Cole Palmer won’t be ready to return from an ankle injury.

Liverpool are not believed to have any new injury concerns, but Jurgen Klopp will have to manage his squad carefully after the exertions required against Manchester City and Benfica.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Salah

Prediction

As well as wanting to reach the FA Cup final, Liverpool will also be keen to make a statement as they continue to chase Manchester City down in the Premier League. Expect them to come out of the blocks fast and potentially edge this one in another pulsating contest. 2-1 Liverpool.