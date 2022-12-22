Erling Haaland - Man City vs Liverpool live: Score and latest team news from the Carabao Cup - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

08:16 PM

As sure as night follows day...

...it's a Haaland goal.

What a finish that is! 👊



Erling Haaland is BACK! 💥 pic.twitter.com/H8KMjQC3mf — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2022

08:15 PM

13 mins: Man City 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool haven't been able to match the hosts intensity and are lucky to be just the one goal down.

08:12 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!

Man City 1-0 Liverpool (Haaland)

The goal has been coming and the hosts are deservedly ahead. The opener is what you get when two of the world's best players combine. De Bruyne is on the left and puts the ball into space at the near post and that goal machine/freak of a striker Haaland hits it first time past Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.

08:12 PM

9 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

Another decent chance for City - Liverpool are having problems and the press isn't working, they are leaving wide spaces in behind and the hosts aren't looking that particular gift horse in the mouth. Palmer, on the left, finds De Bruyne whose shot is just wide.

08:09 PM

6 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

Another great chance for City! Haaland, yep, him again, drives into the box on the right and hits a low cross that Palmer completely messes up, sidefooting well wide when hitting the target was far easier than missing it...

The hosts have started well and Salah hasn't touched the ball for Liverpool yet.

08:08 PM

Here's that Nunez chance

Nunez

08:07 PM

4 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

De Bruyne has started well - the De Bruyne who wasn't at the World Cup who was a shadow of his normal, inventive self. He whips in a cross winning a corner in the process. From the resulting set piece Liverpool defend well and clear the danger.

08:04 PM

2 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

Just what you don't want to happen when facing City - gift Haaland a great chance. The striker is clear in on goal but - collector's item - chips well high and wide when he could have taken the ball further towards goal...

The ball then goals down the other end and Nunez has a half chance but his shot is well blocked.

Good, exciting start.

08:01 PM

1 min: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

The action is under way at the Etihad. City and Liverpool are both wearing their traditional, famous home kits.

07:58 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And the action is about to start.

So which team will be quicker out of the blocks after the break?

07:57 PM

There's a light show taking place at the Etihad at the moment

Always love a light show - but (i) always think a light show should be accompanied with some Jean-Michel Jarre music, and (ii) isn't the actual match entertainment enough?!

07:48 PM

Some good pre-match stats

Guardiola has faced Klopp 26 times as manager and won nine, with the German winning on 12 occasions.

Erling Haaland - remember him?! - has 23 goals from 18 appearances for City - useful.

07:44 PM

Here's more of that Pep interview

"We don't have more players"



Pep Guardiola gives an honest response as to why he's gone with the starting 11 he's chosen 👇 pic.twitter.com/mbcaCQLcML — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 22, 2022

07:41 PM

Pep Guardiola speaks...

On the break...

"It was good...the best way to see how we are is today against Liverpool."

On starting several players who played in the World Cup...

"We have no other options! We have few options."

On the lack of time with the players before tonight's match...

"It is what it is - we prefer to have 10 days. We've had three days and that's it."

07:29 PM

Kevin De Bruyne...

...looks more happy here than he ever did during the World Cup.

07:23 PM

Jurgen Klopp speaks...

On how the break went...

"It was good - couple of weeks off then we started training again. All good."

On what they worked on...

"Training regaining the things that made us strong...this is now a cup game and we want to use the things we worked on in pre-season and get back to our best."

On the starting XI...

"We play mainly with the players who had a break and involved in the sessions...most of the others could have played, Hendo could have played."

On Mo Salah...

"He looked exceptional [in training] he wants to make it a special season for him and us."

On being drawn against City...(said in a hugely sarcastic tone...)

"It's City, oh it's away, oh great!"

07:20 PM

Here are those teams in black and white

MAN CITY XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer. Subs: Walker, Stones, Joao Cancelo, Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Gomez, Carson, Foden, Robertson.

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE MAN CITY: Kelleher, Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho. Subs: Fabinho, Keita, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Ramsay

07:14 PM

So big names start

For City Haaland, De Bruyne, Mahrez and Gundogan all start, and for Liverpool Salah, Nunez & Carvalho make up the front three.

The hosts have gone big with their starting XI, Liverpool less so with Nunez the only player to have been at the World Cup.

Santa starts for City

De Bruyne - Getty Images

Or is it Kevin de Bruyne?

Kevin de Bruyne is back in action after a disappointing World Cup with Belgium - Getty Images

07:06 PM

Here be Liverpool

Team news is in! 📋🔴



Here's how we line up to take on Manchester City tonight 👊 #MCILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 22, 2022

07:02 PM

Here's the Man City starting XI

🔵 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔵



XI | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer



SUBS | Carson, Walker, Stones, Cancelo, Grealish, Gomez, Bernardo, Foden, Robertson#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/fbU1Uc5FLu — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 22, 2022

06:56 PM

Football is back at the Etihad

Etihad - Getty Images

Etihad - Getty Images

03:35 PM

Return to action

Liverpool at Manchester City is a fixture to get any football fan excited - a match always packed full of intrigue and sub plots and this Carabao Cup clash is no different because it will be a match with a difference. Coming just four days after the World Cup final this is both sides' first competitive fixture since the break and both outfits will be impacted by the tournament in Qatar.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and France centre-back Ibrahima Konate are not expected to feature for Jurgen Klopp's side, though their attack looks close to full strength with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - both not at the World Cup - set to feature.

The hosts have been impacted more than any other Premier League team - Pep Guardiola's side had 16 players away in Qatar, the most of any side.

Several players have only been back training for a couple of days, while those involved with England and Portugal will return next week.The list of unavailable players includes Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and Ederson - with the only regular starters that didn't go to the tournament being Norwegian Erling Haaland and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

"We have no players. Four or five players [are here] so we have to see how and when they [all] come back," City manager Guardiola said. "We are in a difficult position. We don't have players but the big brains in football made this schedule so we are going to play this game.

"Some players are coming now, yeah, in the next few days. Step by step they will rejoin the people here. Nathan [Ake], Aymeric [Laporte] and Rodri are coming back and later the English players and Portugal are coming back."

Many think that those players who were at the World Cup may be off the pace due to fatigue, but the City manager thinks the real problem will be with those, such as Erling Haaland who have had a month-long break. And the Spaniard views tonight's cup clash as key to getting them back to full-match fitness.

"That's why [this match] is important. To keep the rhythm and for the players who were not at the World Cup, to gain that rhythm."

Stay here for all the pre-match build up, team news and action, with kick off at 8pm.

