Man City vs Liverpool live: Score and latest team news from the Carabao Cup

Greg Wilcox
·7 min read
Erling Haaland - Man City vs Liverpool live: Score and latest team news from the Carabao Cup - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff
Erling Haaland - Man City vs Liverpool live: Score and latest team news from the Carabao Cup - Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

08:16 PM

As sure as night follows day...

...it's a Haaland goal.

08:15 PM

13 mins: Man City 1-0 Liverpool

Liverpool haven't been able to match the hosts intensity and are lucky to be just the one goal down.

08:12 PM

GOOOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!!

Man City 1-0 Liverpool (Haaland) 

The goal has been coming and the hosts are deservedly ahead. The opener is what you get when two of the world's best players combine. De Bruyne is on the left and puts the ball into space at the near post and that goal machine/freak of a striker Haaland hits it first time past Kelleher in the Liverpool goal.

08:12 PM

9 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

Another decent chance for City - Liverpool are having problems and the press isn't working, they are leaving wide spaces in behind and the hosts aren't looking that particular gift horse in the mouth. Palmer, on the left, finds De Bruyne whose shot is just wide.

08:09 PM

6 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

Another great chance for City! Haaland, yep, him again, drives into the box on the right and hits a low cross that Palmer completely messes up, sidefooting well wide when hitting the target was far easier than missing it...

The hosts have started well and Salah hasn't touched the ball for Liverpool yet.

08:08 PM

Here's that Nunez chance

Nunez
Nunez

08:07 PM

4 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

De Bruyne has started well - the De Bruyne who wasn't at the World Cup who was a shadow of his normal, inventive self. He whips in a cross winning a corner in the process. From the resulting set piece Liverpool defend well and clear the danger.

08:04 PM

2 mins: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

Just what you don't want to happen when facing City - gift Haaland a great chance. The striker is clear in on goal but - collector's item - chips well high and wide when he could have taken the ball further towards goal...

The ball then goals down the other end and Nunez has a half chance but his shot is well blocked.

Good, exciting start.

08:01 PM

1 min: Man City 0-0 Liverpool

The action is under way at the Etihad. City and Liverpool are both wearing their traditional, famous home kits.

07:58 PM

The teams are out on the pitch

And the action is about to start.

So which team will be quicker out of the blocks after the break?

07:57 PM

There's a light show taking place at the Etihad at the moment

Always love a light show - but (i) always think a light show should be accompanied with some Jean-Michel Jarre music, and (ii) isn't the actual match entertainment enough?!

07:48 PM

Some good pre-match stats

  • Guardiola has faced Klopp 26 times as manager and won nine, with the German winning on 12 occasions.

  • Erling Haaland - remember him?! - has 23 goals from 18 appearances for City - useful.

07:44 PM

Here's more of that Pep interview

07:41 PM

Pep Guardiola speaks...

On the break...

"It was good...the best way to see how we are is today against Liverpool."

On starting several players who played in the World Cup...

"We have no other options! We have few options."

On the lack of time with the players before tonight's match...

"It is what it is - we prefer to have 10 days. We've had three days and that's it."

07:29 PM

Kevin De Bruyne...

...looks more happy here than he ever did during the World Cup.

07:23 PM

Jurgen Klopp speaks...

On how the break went...

"It was good - couple of weeks off then we started training again. All good."

On what they worked on...

"Training regaining the things that made us strong...this is now a cup game and we want to use the things we worked on in pre-season and get back to our best."

On the starting XI...

"We play mainly with the players who had a break and involved in the sessions...most of the others could have played, Hendo could have played."

On Mo Salah...

"He looked exceptional [in training] he wants to make it a special season for him and us."

On being drawn against City...(said in a hugely sarcastic tone...)

"It's City, oh it's away, oh great!"

07:20 PM

Here are those teams in black and white

MAN CITY XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: Ortega, Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer. Subs: Walker, Stones, Joao Cancelo, Grealish, Bernardo Silva, Gomez, Carson, Foden, Robertson.

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE MAN CITY: Kelleher, Milner, Matip, Gomez, Robertson, Thiago, Bajcetic, Elliott, Salah, Nunez, Carvalho. Subs: Fabinho, Keita, Adrian, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Ramsay

07:14 PM

So big names start

For City Haaland, De Bruyne, Mahrez and Gundogan all start, and for Liverpool Salah, Nunez & Carvalho make up the front three.

The hosts have gone big with their starting XI, Liverpool less so with Nunez the only player to have been at the World Cup.

Santa starts for City

De Bruyne - Getty Images
De Bruyne - Getty Images

Or is it Kevin de Bruyne?

Kevin de Bruyne is back in action after a disappointing World Cup with Belgium - Getty Images
Kevin de Bruyne is back in action after a disappointing World Cup with Belgium - Getty Images

07:06 PM

Here be Liverpool

07:02 PM

Here's the Man City starting XI

06:56 PM

Football is back at the Etihad

Etihad - Getty Images
Etihad - Getty Images
Etihad - Getty Images
Etihad - Getty Images

03:35 PM

Return to action

Liverpool at Manchester City is a fixture to get any football fan excited - a match always packed full of intrigue and sub plots and this Carabao Cup clash is no different because it will be a match with a difference. Coming just four days after the World Cup final this is both sides' first competitive fixture since the break and both outfits will be impacted by the tournament in Qatar.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk and France centre-back Ibrahima Konate are not expected to feature for Jurgen Klopp's side, though their attack looks close to full strength with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino - both not at the World Cup - set to feature.

The hosts have been impacted more than any other Premier League team - Pep Guardiola's side had 16 players away in Qatar, the most of any side.

Several players have only been back training for a couple of days, while those involved with England and Portugal will return next week.The list of unavailable players includes Jack Grealish, Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake and Ederson - with the only regular starters that didn't go to the tournament being Norwegian Erling Haaland and Algeria's Riyad Mahrez.

"We have no players. Four or five players [are here] so we have to see how and when they [all] come back," City manager Guardiola  said. "We are in a difficult position. We don't have players but the big brains in football made this schedule so we are going to play this game.

"Some players are coming now, yeah, in the next few days. Step by step they will rejoin the people here. Nathan [Ake], Aymeric [Laporte] and Rodri are coming back and later the English players and Portugal are coming back."

Many think that those players who were at the World Cup may be off the pace due to fatigue, but the City manager thinks the real problem will be with those, such as Erling Haaland who have had a month-long break. And the Spaniard views tonight's cup clash as key to getting them back to full-match fitness.

"That's why [this match] is important. To keep the rhythm and for the players who were not at the World Cup, to gain that rhythm."

Stay here for all the pre-match build up, team news and action, with kick off at 8pm. 

Latest Stories

  • Bucks beat Jazz without stars Antetokounmpo, Middleton

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bobby Portis had 22 points and 14 rebounds starting in place of Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks also played without Khris Middleton in a 123-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Antetokounmpo sat out because of soreness in his left knee, the fifth game he has missed this season. Middleton has soreness in his right knee. Portis was 9 of 16 from the field and made two 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday added 21 points and eight assists and center Brook Lopez had 18

  • Leafs all-offence unit might not be answer to power-play struggles

    Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe rolled out five-forwards on the power play against Washington, with Mitch Marner at the point but despite the team's struggles with the man-advantage, the Maple Leafs might be better served with Rasmus Sandin in the long-run.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Mitchell scores 23, Cavs blast Jazz, improve to 15-2 at home

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 23 points in his first game against the Utah Jazz since they traded him to Cleveland this summer and Jarrett Allen added 20, leading the Cavaliers to a 122-99 win on Monday night. The Cavs have won four straight, improving the NBA's best home record to 15-2. The league's best defensive team clamped down on the Jazz, holding them to a season-low 39.1 shooting percentage. Mitchell spent five seasons with Utah before being dealt to Cleveland on Sept. 1 in a

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Shane Wright to serve as Canadian captain at upcoming world juniors

    ST. STEPHEN, N.B. — Forward Shane Wright will serve as Canadian captain at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. Hockey Canada issued a news release Sunday saying Ethan Del Mastro, Nathan Gaucher, Logan Stankoven and Dylan Guenther will share alternate captain duties. The 18-year-old Wright was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken last July. He has split this season between Seattle and AHL Coachella Valley. Canada will try to defend its world juniors title when the tournament gets

  • Injuries, exits force young WRs to step up for Packers, Rams

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers could have showcased two Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks and some of the top wide receivers in the league. Instead, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are on injured reserve for the Rams, Davante Adams is playing for the Las Vegas Raiders and Aaron Rodgers enters the game with some of the worst stats of his 15 seasons as the Packers starting quarterback. And yet, amid all this, four young wide receivers —

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi