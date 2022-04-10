Man City vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

The Premier League title could be decided in today’s contest between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium as the top two teams go head-to-head. Pep Guardiola’s City were 14 points clear at the top of the table in January but a run of 10 consecutive victories for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool has seen them cut that gap to just one point ahead of this afternoon’s clash.

Even though there are seven games to go after today’s showdown, title races between Liverpool and Manchester City are usually decided by the finest of margins - as was the case in the 2018-19 season – and whoever is victorious today will have the edge heading into the final stages of the campaign.

Man City earned a point in the reverse fixture, holding Liverpool to a 2-2 draw at Anfield earlier this season after the Reds twice took the lead, and the teams will also meet again in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next Saturday at Wembley as they chase multiple honours this year heightening the importance of today’s Premier League meeting.

Both sides are also competing for Champions League glory with Manchester City chasing a treble and Liverpool on for a quadruple winning season after also lifting the Carabao Cup back in February.

Follow all the action and updates as Manchester City face Liverpool in this potential Premier League decider:

Kick off at 4:30pm

Champions Man City lead Liverpool by one point

Winner will go top of Premier League

13:29 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders start the day 73 points just one ahead of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool with just seven games left after this weekend.

Liverpool arrive in Manchester on the back of a 10-match winning run in the top flight, with Man City - who are going for a fourth title in five seasons - having dropped five points in their last five games since winning 4-0 at Norwich on 12th February.

Victory for the Reds would see them finish a day top of the table for the first time since October 1st and put them in the driving seat going into the run in.

Of the last eight Premier League meetings between the top two sides to take place within the final 10 games of the season, the team in second has won seven times, including each of the last five in a row. Advantage Liverpool then?

12:22 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s top of the table clash between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium.

Premier League champions Man City come into the game with the slightest lead over rivals Liverpool after having a 14-point lead cut to just one by Jurgen Klopp’s men. Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 league games since the turn of the year and have won their last 10 consecutive matches in the top flight.

Manchester City meanwhile have dropped five points from their last five league games following a 3-2 defeat to Tottenham and a goalless draw with Crystal Palace nestled in between victories over Everton, Manchester United and Burnley.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, when Liverpool finished runners-up to Man City by a single point – with a record 97-point tally for second place - both teams have played 144 matches.

Man City have won 108, drawn 14 and lost 22, accruing 338 points. Liverpool have won 104, drawn 25 and lost just 15, making their total 337.

They are two of the best teams ever to play in the Premier League and today go head-to-head in what could well be a Premier League title decider.