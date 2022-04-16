Man City vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch the FA Cup fixture online and on TV

Manchester City and Liverpool are preparing to face off for a third time this season (Getty Images)

It seems like only last week that we were treated to a mouthwatering dust-up between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Well, that’s because it was. Six days after their enthralling 2-2 draw in the Premier League, England’s two best sides face off once again in the FA Cup.

The pair are still very much in the hunt for both the Premier League title and Champions League, but the FA Cup could help strike a psychological blow to the other’s trophy hunt.

It promises to be yet another fascinating match-up between the two teams and their brilliant managers and one all football fans cannot afford to miss.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of today’s match.

When is Manchester City vs Liverpool?

The match will kick off at 3:30pm BST on Saturday 16 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

It will be shown live on BBC1 from 3pm and is also available online via the BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker are major doubts for Manchester City following Wednesday’s bruising Champions League clash at Atletico Madrid, while Ruben Dias has only had three training sessions since returning from a hamstring problem. Teenager Cole Palmer won’t be ready to return from an ankle injury.

Liverpool are not believed to have any new injury concerns, but Jurgen Klopp will have to manage his squad carefully after the exertions required against Manchester City and Benfica.

Confirmed line-ups

Manchester City: Steffen; Cancelo, Stones, Ake, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Bernardo, Foden; Grealish, Jesus, Sterling

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Thiago, Keita; Diaz, Mane, Salah

Odds

Manchester City: 13/10

Draw: 45/17

Liverpool: 23/10

Prediction

As well as wanting to reach the FA Cup final, Liverpool will also be keen to make a statement as they continue to chase Manchester City down in the Premier League. Expect them to come out of the blocks fast and potentially edge this one in another pulsating contest. 2-1 Liverpool.