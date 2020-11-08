Man City vs Liverpool FC LIVE! Latest team news, lineups, prediction, TV and Premier League match stream today

Manchester City vs Liverpool LIVE!

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp face off once again as two of this season’s Premier League title favourites meet at the Etihad today.

Neither side has made a perfect start to the 2020/21 season, but Liverpool are beginning to click into gear despite Virgil van Dijk’s long-term knee injury - and the champions would go top with a win today.

As for Man City, Guardiola’s main aim may well be the Champions League - but Liverpool’s title procession last season will have stung the Catalan coach.

It is still early days in the title race, though Guardiola has already warned his players that every point will count with memories of their single-point 2018/19 title triumph over Liverpool still fresh in the memory.

Both sides have shown defensive weaknesses this term, so it could be a high-scoring affair at the Etihad.

With kick-off at 4:30pm GMT, follow all the match action LIVE!