Man City vs Leipzig: How can I watch Champions League game on TV in UK tonight?

(ES Composite)

Pep Guardiola and Manchester City begin their quest tonight to finally win the Champions League after falling at the final hurdle in May.

Last season was the first time Cty had got beyond the quarter-finals under the Spaniard but they came unstuck against Chelsea in the final.

Tonight’s clash with Leipzig is the first meeting between the clubs and although the Bundesliga side have become Champions League regulars in recent seasons, they have been off form this term.

Under new manager Jesse Marsch, they have lost three of their first four Bundesliga games including a 4-1 defeat by Bayern Munich on Saturday. It was a particularly hard loss to take as Bayern are managed by Julian Nagelsmann, the man Marsch replaced at Leipzig.

Leipzig had a nightmare on their last trip to Manchester as they were thumped 5-0 by United in the group stages last October — their heaviest defeat in European competition.

Where to watch Man City vs Leipzig

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the website or BT Sport app.

