Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Team news, line-ups and more ahead of Premier League fixture today

Follow all the action as Manchester City welcome Leicester City to the Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Wolves impressively in their only Premier League game thus far, but are suffering from injuries up front, with both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus ruled out.

Meanwhile, Leicester have started the season in great form, comfortably defeating West Brom and Burnley, and scoring seven goals in the process. However, they did suffer defeat in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal during the week. Follow all the action below live at the conclusion of Tottenham vs Newcastle: