Man City vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today

Manchester City host Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon as part of the Premier League’s Boxing Day action.

With Covid hitting the schedule hard, Brendan Rodgers’ side face an uphill task to stop the defending champions.

With Pep Guardiola’s side hitting top form and with the opportunity to move six points clear at the top of the table, the Foxes will need to show immense character after a crushing penalty shoot-out loss to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. Leicester are ninth in the table and can close the gap on those above them in the European spots, with Tottenham in seventh just four points ahead.

City can make it eight straight domestic wins today as both Liverpool and Chelsea struggle to keep pace, with Bernardo Silva in scintillating form after inspiring another dominant win last time out against Newcastle. Guardiola has also urged supporters to continue doing their bit to ensure games do not return to behind closed doors, while also helping to ensure society is as safe as possible: “I want to trust the people who know and they say this is the safest way – take a vaccine. People don’t die when they take a vaccine. Wearing a mask is so important, like social distancing and hand sanitisers, so let’s try to do it. Otherwise, it may (come back) again and again and again.”

Follow live updates from the Etihad Stadium with goal and score updates, reaction and analysis from what promises to be an entertaining game:

Man City vs Leicester

Man City XI: Ederson, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rúben Dias, João Cancelo, Gündogan, Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho (c), De Bruyne, Mahrez, Sterling

Leicester XI: Schmeichel (c), Vestergaard, Thomas, Amartey, Albrighton, Maddison, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Iheanacho, Lookman, Pérez

5 mins: De Bruyne opens scoring for Man City with low, composed finish

14 mins: Mahrez doubles Man City’s lead from penalty spot after foul on Laporte

21 mins: Gundogan slams home close-range rebound to make it 3-0 to the hosts

25 mins: Sterling scores Man City’s second penalty of the day after trip by Tielemans

GOAL! Man City 4 - 0 Leicester (Sterling, 25’)⚽️

Story continues

15:28 , Michael Jones

25 mins: Raheem Sterling blasts his spot kick into the top right hand corner. Schmeichel guesses the correct way but can’t get a hand to the ball. This is emphatic from Man City!

Penalty to Man City!

15:27 , Michael Jones

Man City 3 - 0 Leicester

24 mins: Raheem Sterling weaves into the box from the left and shimmies around Tielemans. The Leicester midfielder sticks out a leg and hacks Sterling to the ground. This one is a clear penalty and Sterling himself is going to take it.

GOAL! Man City 3 - 0 Leicester (Gundogan, 21’)⚽️

15:22 , Michael Jones

21 mins: It’s three! Fantastic play from Manchester City who string together about 20 or so passes to work the ball up to Bernardo Silva. He slots a pass to De Bruyne on the edge of the box and he flicks it out to Joao Cancelo overlapping on the right wing. Cancelo squares a pass into the six-yard box, Schmeichel dives low to get to the ball but parries it to llkay Gundogan who taps in from close range.

Man City 2 - 0 Leicester

15:21 , Michael Jones

17 mins: Close! Leicester win a free kick just outside the City box, right on the tip of the ‘D’. James Maddison takes the set piece and goes for goal. He curls his shot around the wall and forces Ederson into a one-handed save. He palms the ball up and onto the crossbar where bounces back into play to Mahrez who pumps it behind for a corner.

GOAL! Man City 2 - 0 Leicester (Mahrez, 14’)⚽️

15:17 , Michael Jones

14 mins: Riyad Mahrez steps up for Manchester City and coolly smokes the penalty kick past Kasper Schmeichel. Man City double their lead inside of 15 minutes. This could be a long day for Leicester.

Penalty to Man City!

15:16 , Michael Jones

Man City 1 - 0 Leicester

12 mins: City win a corner and the ball is whipped into the box. Youri Tielemans grapples with Aymeric Laporte and both players go down. Tielemans has his arms wrapped around Laporte and the incident goes to VAR.

The referee is called over to the monitor, takes a look at it and then points to the spot. Harsh on Leicester I think.

GOAL! West Ham 0 - 1 Southampton

15:14 , Michael Jones

7 mins: Mohamed Elyounoussi has given the Saints the lead at the London Stadium. Kyle Walker-Peters drives the ball to the edge of the box and has options in the middle. He picks out Elyounoussi in the middle who blasts it into the back of the net.

GOAL! Norwich 0 - 1 Arsenal

15:12 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have taken the lead against Norwich with Bukayo Saka meeting a cross from Martin Odegaard and finding the back of the net. The Gunners have started strongly with Gabriel Martinelli and Alexandre Lacazette combining well in the build-up.

GOAL! Man City 1 - 0 Leicester (De Bruyne, 5’)⚽️

15:08 , Michael Jones

5 mins: That didn’t take long! Fernandinho lifts the ball over the Leicester defence as De Bruyne makes a run into the box from deep. He brings the ball under control and spins away from a tackle. Bernardo Silva runs into the right side of the area to provide an option and draws away the centre-back. De Bruyne shifts to the left, turns towards goal and slots a left-footed effort into the far bottom corner!

Man City 0 - 0 Leicester

15:07 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Close! Manchester City have started quickly here. Short, cutting passes into the box see Riyad Mahrez set up for a shot that gets blocked. Kevin De Bruyne collects the rebound and slips Bernardo Sikva into the right side of the area. He shifts wide before pulling the ball back to De Bruyne who has a shot of his own blocked by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Man City 0 - 0 Leicester

15:04 , Michael Jones

Kick off: City get the match started with a pass to their backline. Aymeric Laporte sends an early ball up the left side of the pitch as Raheem Sterling drifts in from the wing. He brings the ball under control in the box and squares it into the middle where Jannik Vestegaard boots it clear for Leicester.

Man City vs Leicester: Here come the teams

14:58 , Michael Jones

Kasper Schmeichel leads out Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium. Manchester City will move six points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they win today.

The home side follow out the Foxes to a big round of applause from the home fans. This should be an intriguing match, City will be favourites but if James Maddison plays well Leicester will be threatening.

Man City vs Leicester: Man City step away from Liverpool and Chelsea as Premier League adapts to pandemic chaos

14:55 , Michael Jones

For a weekend when there was the least football played yet, it might end up the most consequential period of the season. It is certainly difficult not to think it could be decisive in the title race, when three probably became two, and one went clear.

Chelsea fell a massive six points off top because they didn’t have a big enough squad to weather so many first-team players being out. Liverpool were missing most of their midfield as well as their star defender, Virgil van Dijk, so could only draw against a Tottenham Hotspur that often overwhelmed them. Much of their 2-2 draw involved a lot of debate over whether Spurs’ own Covid-enforced break actually benefited them.

Then there was Manchester City, the best-resourced club in the land. Their team of apparently interchangeable starters cruised past Newcastle United, to go a full three points clear at the top.

Man City step away from Liverpool and Chelsea as Premier League adapts to chaos

Man City vs Leicester: Sterling back in the goals

14:52 , Michael Jones

After a slow start to the season which saw him drop to the bench on a numbr of occasions, Raheem Sterling can score in four successive Premier League matches for the first time since September 201 if he finds the back of the net against Leicester today.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Leicester: Maddison hits form

14:48 , Michael Jones

James Maddison has been directly involved in six goals in his last four Premier League games (three goals, three assists), the same tally as in his previous 26 appearances.

Brendan Rodgers can become the second manager to win a top-flight away match versus a Pep Guardiola team in consecutive seasons, emulating Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for Manchester United in 2019-20 and 2020-21.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Leicester: Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

14:45 , Michael Jones

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”

The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid chaos

Man City vs Leicester: Is Mahrez a bad omen for City?

14:42 , Michael Jones

Man City are unbeaten in eight home league games on Boxing Day, winning each of the last six in a row. Their last such defeat came in 1996-97 against Port Vale in the second tier.

However, Riyad Mahrez has been on the losing side on all five of his Premier League appearances on Boxing Day - the worst record in the competition’s history.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Leicester: Will Leicester miss Jamie Vardy?

14:39 , Michael Jones

Leicester’s only win in their last 11 Premier League fixtures on Boxing Day came against Manchester City in 2018-19.

Jamie Vardy has never scored in six Premier League appearances on Boxing Day however, Vardy has eight Premier League goals versus Manchester City, including two hat-tricks.

He starts on the bench today.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Leicester: ‘Cancelo best in the world’ says Santos

14:34 , Michael Jones

Joao Cancelo has been one of Manchester City’s standout performers so far this season, combining cleansheets with assists and goals from a full-back position.

His exploits have led to Portugal manager Fernando Santos to recent describe him as the best full-back in world football.

“Obviously, it’s a reason for pride if someone [Fernando Santos] says you are the best in the world.” Cancelo said: “I work hard every day to become the best I can be, in the training session and at the matches,

“I’m a professional 24/7, I live my job to the fullest, so if someone says you are the best in your position, it’s a reason to be proud.

“Fernando Santos is the manager of the national team, so it’s an even bigger reason for pride. I think it’s a great compliment especially coming from him as I consider him a great manager.”

Man City vs Leicester: Pep Guardiola suggests strike to highlight player welfare concerns

14:30 , Michael Jones

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a players’ strike may be the only way to call serious attention to welfare issues amid a Premier League fixture pile-up.

Guardiola says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.

The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pep Guardiola suggests strike to highlight player welfare concerns

Man City vs Leicester: Leicester on the road

14:27 , Michael Jones

Leicester have already equalled last season’s final tally of three league away defeats. They have lost all four Premier League games this season against teams in the top five by an aggregate score of 10-1.

The Foxes have scored and conceded in their last 15 Premier League away matches, the longest such run of any top-flight team since Burnley did so in 16 matches between April 1961 to March 1962.

Man City vs Leicester: Three teams in title race says Cancelo

14:24 , Michael Jones

Joao Cancelo believes that Manchester City are in a three team title race with Liverpool and Chelsea but says that his side are in ‘good shape’ at the moment and can push ahead with their claim for the Premier League title. He said:

“We are a very strong team and we are in good shape at the moment. It’s important that we are all giving our best level so we can achieve our goals at the end of the season which are winning as many trophies as possible. “We have the Premier League, the Champions League and soon the FA Cup to fight for until the end of the season. I think Liverpool and Chelsea are both very strong sides and they are going to be contenders with us in the title race. “They have a different football style than us, but both sides are really strong. I think the three teams are showing that we are the main candidates to win the Premier League trophy.”

Man City vs Leicester: City’s record breaking year

14:21 , Michael Jones

Manchester City are the first top-flight club to win 34 league games in a calendar year. They are top of the Premier League table on Christmas Day for the third time, after 2011-12 and 2017-1 when they went on to win the title in both of those seasons.

City’s run of eight Premier League wins is the longest current streak of any team. They have scored 24 goals and conceded just three during this period and they have scored a club record 106 top-flight goals in 2021.

Man City vs Leicester: Football on the front line in the Covid culture war

14:18 , Michael Jones

The tweet is as stupid as it is jarring. “I am a broken man,” it said. “Juergen (sic) Klopp has killed my love… LFC you’re dead to me.”

The Twitter account in question has as its profile picture an illustration of a syringe as the Pied Piper leading a crowd of surgically-masked children.

To where is anyone’s guess: according to doctors and scientists, the destination of vaccinated youngsters is safety from the most extreme effects of Covid-19. In the mad mind of the author of the tweet, the boys and girls are heading for their doom.

Jurgen Klopp has been, if we are to believe a further tweet, “obviously told by his owners to endorse the vaccine.” Precisely why is not explained.

Are Fenway Sports Group part of the shadowy cabal that is using the pandemic to curtail the freedoms of individuals? Or is there a more straightforward answer?

Football on the front line in the Covid culture war

Man City vs Leicester: Maddison on City

14:13 , Michael Jones

Leicester’s James Maddison has been speaking about today’s match against Manchester City and joked that it would be a ‘nice easy fixture’ for his team today. He said:

It’s a nice easy fixture on Boxing Day, isn’t it? "It’s another tough place to go but we can take the positives from the first half [at Liverpool]. We can also take the positives from winning there (5-2 in September 2020) last season and try and get something from the game."

Man City vs Leicester: Team changes

14:09 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola makes two changes to the Manchester City team that defeated Newcastle 4-0 last time out. Ilkay Gundogan and Fernandinho both come into the starting line-up with Gabriel Jesus and Rodri dropping out. Jesus makes the bench but Rodri is out of the matchday squad.

Brendan Rodgers meanwhile makes six changes to the Leicester team that lost to Liverpool in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

Jamie Vardy, Wilfred Ndidi and Baboukary Soumare drop to the bench but there is no place in the squad for Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira who are injured. Patson Daka is also out.

Marc Albrighton, Daniel Amartey and Jannik Vestegaard are all recalled to the back line and there are starts for Ayoze, Perez, Adelmola Lookman and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Man City vs Leicester: Line-ups

14:01 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Mahrez, Sterling

✨ Your Boxing Day City XI ✨



XI | Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Fernandinho (C), De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mahrez, Sterling⁰⁰

SUBS | Steffen, Carson, Ake, Jesus, Grealish, Kayky, Foden, Mbete, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/kuQC72Nogp — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 26, 2021

Leicester XI: Schmeichel, Albrighton, Amartey, Vestegaard, Thomas, Perez, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Lookman, Maddison, Iheanacho

Here's a look at how we start for #MciLei 📝 pic.twitter.com/lh6jQND8jG — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 26, 2021

Man City vs Leicester: Premier League standings

13:55 , Michael Jones

The unpredictability of the spreading coronavirus cases means that only seven of the 20 Premier League team have completed their full compliment of 18 fixtures.

Tottenham and Burnley have only played 15 games each - the lowest amount of any team in the top flight.

In terms of standings Manchester City lead the way with 44 points from 18 games and have a three point lead over closest rivals Liverpool who have also played 18 matches but have had their fixture against Leeds today postponed.

Leicester City are ninth after 16 matches but could jump ahead of Wolves into eighth if the manage to defeat City today.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Covid leads to more postponements

13:50 , Michael Jones

Aston Villa have released a statement confirming that their Premier League fixture against Leeds on Tuesday 28th December has been postponed due to the number of positive Covid cases in Leeds United’s squad.

Villa have Covid concerns of their own as manager Steven Gerrard will miss today’s fixture against Chelsea after testing positive for the virus himself.

Today’s fixture is still due to go ahead though.

Aston Villa can confirm our Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Tuesday, December 28 has been postponed due to Covid cases in the Leeds squad. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 26, 2021

Man City vs Leicester: Guardiola explains why City don’t concede lots of goals

13:45 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side have conceded just nine goals in 18 matches so far this season and there has only been 37 shots on target against during this run.

The City coach was asked during his pre-macth press conference why his team have been so solid defensively and Guardiola explained that possession is key for defence. He said:

It’s the ball. The ball is the only reason why you are stable. What you do with it is the only reason. You create chances, it’s the ball, you concede few because of the ball. “It’s how you play in the middle, in the situations there, how you handle that, you’ll be stable behind, you’ll be productive up front without that, the same players concede lot of chances. You have the ball, you’re in order. “Stability is the ball. It’s not to defend 40 metres behind or up front, or high pressing or defend deep or long balls, to be stable as a team is the ball.”

Man City vs Leicester: Boxing Day football

13:38 , Michael Jones

Three Premier League fixtures have already been postponed from Boxing Day’s line up with Liverpool vs Leeds, Wolves vs Watford and Burnley vs Everton all being called off during the week due to rising coronavirus cases.

That being said there is still plenty of action to look forward to today. Four games from the English top flight kick off at 3pm, we’ll be focusing on the action from Manchester City vs Leicester but will also cover goal updatescfrom Nowich vs Arsenal, Tottenham vs Crystal Palace and West Ham vs Southampton.

At 5:30pm Aston Villa host Chelsea then Brighton take on Brentford in the late kick off (8pm).

Man City vs Leicester: Head-to-head

13:33 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won eight of their last 10 Premier League games against Leicester but the Foxes won 5-2 in last season’s corresponding fixture, with Jamie Vardy scoring a hat-trick.

But, Leicester have never beaten Manchester City away from home in consecutive league seasons.

Man City vs Leicester: Recent results

13:29 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have won their last eight Premier League fixtures which has propelled them to the top of the table and given Pep Guardiola’s men a three point lead over second placed Liverpool. Last time out they cruised to a 4-0 win over Newcastle having also battered Leeds 7-0 in their previous fixture. Kevin De Bruyne is fit again and Raheem Sterling is back in form making City formidable oppenents for Leicester today.

The Foxes meanwhile have been fit with the Covid outbreak. Their last league fixture was also a 4-0 victory over Newcastle but that game was played on the 12th December. Leicester have had two Premier League matches postponed through Covid before playing a midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Wednesday. The match was drawn 3-3 after a remarkable comeback from the Reds who then progressed via a penalty shootout dumping Leicester out of the competition.

Pep Guardiola remains wary of Leicester despite this season’s drop in form

13:09 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned that Leicester remain exceptional opponents despite their mixed form this season.

After two successive fifth-placed finishes, Brendan Rodgers’ FA Cup winners have lacked their usual spark this term, winning just six of their 16 Premier League matches.

By contrast, City have won their last eight in the competition to open up a three-point lead at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola remains wary of Leicester despite this season’s drop in form

Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus

10:57 , Jack Rathborn

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has urged supporters to wear masks in stadiums to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Under recently-introduced Government Plan B regulations, fans now need to show proof of double vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test to attend games.

There has been speculation, however, that the authorities could go further and force games back behind closed doors – as they were during Project Restart and for most of last season – amid surging case numbers in England.

Pep Guardiola urges fans to wear masks at games to limit spread of coronavirus

Man City vs Leicester team news

10:56 , Jack Rathborn

Kyle Walker will miss out again due to illness, but City have not reported any more positive Covid tests. Liam Delap, Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres are the only other absentees.

Leicester will test Ricardo Pereira and Caglar Soyuncu’s fitness after picking up knocks against Liverpool. While Timothy Castagne and Jonny Evans are also doubts.

Man City vs Leicester predicted line-ups

10:56 , Jack Rathborn

Man City: Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko; Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Sterling, Jesus

Leicester: Schmeichel; Albrighton, Vestergaard, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Soumare; Maddison, Daka, Lookman

Man City vs Leicester odds

10:56 , Jack Rathborn

Man City: 1/8

Draw: 15/2

Leicester: 16/1