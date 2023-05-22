Man City vs Inter: Szymon Marciniak confirmed as Champions League final referee after World Cup success

Szymon Marciniak has been awarded the job of refereeing this year’s Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter.

It will be far from the 42-year-old Pole’s first big assignment as he continues a glittering career, which has so far included the 2022 World Cup final, a UEFA Super Cup final and appearances at a number of other major tournaments.

Marciniak received praise for his handling of Argentina’s clash with France in Qatar with many pundits highlighting his previous spell as an amateur footballer as key to his officiating approach.

On the international list since 2011, he took charge of his first Champions League game in 2016 and was the referee for Man City’s recent semi-final victory over Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

UEFA have named his fellow Poles Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz as assistant referees with Tomasz Kwiatkowski handed the reins to VAR in Istanbul.

Refereeing appointments for the other European finals have also been confirmed, including Carlos del Cerro Grande as the official for West Ham’s Europa Conference League meeting with Fiorentina.

The Spaniard, 47, will be joined by assistants Pau Cebrian Debis and Guadalupe Porras Ayuso plus Juan Martinez Munuera on VAR. Earlier this season, Del Cerro Grande awarded Tottenham two penalties and sent off an Eintracht Frankfurt player in their Champions League clash.

Szymon Marciniak was in charge of Man City’s semi-final victory over Real Madrid (Getty Images)

The Premier League’s Anthony Taylor will referee the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla.

Welsh official Cheryl Foster has been named the referee for the Women’s Champions League final, in which Barcelona face Wolfsburg.