Man City vs Inter Milan LIVE! Champions League final match stream, team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Manchester City vs Inter Milan - LIVE!

Manchester City look to lift the Champions League trophy for the first time and in doing so complete the Treble as they face Inter Milan in tonight’s final in Istanbul. The Premier League and FA Cup have already been secured, and Pep Guardiola’s side now turn their attention to the trophy they crave more than any other.

City have been in stunning form in recent months, their final-day defeat to Brentford the only time they have been beaten in any competition since the beginning of February. They dismantled competition specialists Real Madrid in the last-four and go into tonight’s Champions League final as massive favourites. Erling Haaland was signed for occasions like this - this is his last opportunity to add to the 52 goals he has already scored this season.

Inter saw off their big rivals AC Milan to make it through to the final for the first time since they lifted the trophy in 2010. Having already won the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia this season, they are looking for a hat-trick of their own. Follow Man City vs Inter Milan with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Inter Milan team news

17:17 , Matt Verri

Inter Milan have a late decision to make over Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United midfielder, 34, has not played for almost a month due to a thigh injury and only returned to training on Thursday.

“He had his first training session yesterday after 22 days,” Inzaghi said of the Armenian in his final pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We have a positive feeling but he is not 100 per cent. I will have to decide whether to field him from the beginning or send him on during the match.”

Argentine forward Joaquin Correa has also returned to training for Inter after a calf issue, while centre-back Milan Skriniar could play for the first time since March having been named on the bench against Torino in Serie A last weekend.

Predicted Inter Milan XI (3-5-2): Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martinez

(REUTERS)

Man City team news

17:10 , Matt Verri

Manchester City are set to have Kyle Walker fit and available tonight.

The versatile defender sparked fears earlier this week after missing training with a back issue, though he later insisted that it was just an extra day of recovery needed and that he would be fine for the Istanbul showpiece.

Walker assured fans: “I’m fine, I’m just getting old. I’m completely fine, it’s just an extra day of recovery.

“I played a lot of minutes over the last number of weeks, so the manager said just stay inside and come Saturday you’ll be raring to go.

“I’m fine, the minutes that I’ve played when everyone else was injured, I was there digging my heels in and getting through it. I won’t be missing the Champions League final for anything.”

No surprises are expected elsewhere, with Bernardo Silva likely to get the nod over Riyad Mahrez on the right wing.

Predicted Man City XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish; Haaland

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

How to watch Man City vs Inter Milan

17:04 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: BT have announced that the match will also be made available to watch for free via their website, app and YouTube channel.

Live blog: You can follow all the final action right here with us!

Good evening!

16:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Champions League final - Manchester City vs Inter Milan!

The Treble is on the line tonight, as Pep Guardiola’s side go in search of the one trophy they crave more than any other. Will they finally get over the line in Europe?

Inter’s task is to ensure the answer to that is no, as they feature in the final for the first time since winning the competition in 2010.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the Ataturk Olympic Stadium. Stay with us!