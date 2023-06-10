Man City vs Inter Milan LIVE: Champions League final team news and line-ups as Lukaku on the bench

Manchester City and Inter Milan meet at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on Saturday night, the last game of the season and the biggest: the Uefa Champions League final itself.

Pep Guardiola’s side need one more win to complete a treble which has alternately looked inevitable and impressive, with the Premier League and FA Cup already in the bag – though opponents Inter have a cup to their name too this term, having beaten Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia final. They did only finish third in Serie A however, marking them out as significant underdogs in this one-off event.

While City will doubtless face questions over their supremacy and the manner of achieving it if they get the job done at last, tonight from the players’ perspective is only about one thing: winning, and setting right the many mistakes in recent years which have seen them fall short. Follow our live coverage of the Champions League final below:

Champions League final LIVE

Man City face Inter Milan in the Champions League final with kick-off at 8pm BST

FULL PREVIEW: One last wrong to right for Man City?

TEAM NEWS: Walker on the bench but Grealish, Bernardo and De Bruyne start for Man City

TEAM NEWS: Dzeko and Martinez start in attack for Inter as Lukaku on the bench

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Inter XI: Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic (c), Çalhanoglu, Dimarco; Dzeko, Martínez

Manchester City FC - FC Internazionale Milano

Champions League final team news

18:53 , Luke Baker

So, we now know both line-ups and can focus on the key battles. City’s back four of Akanji, Stones, Dias and Ake will need to deal with the threat posed by Dzeko and Martinez. Lukaku is an option to come off the bench as well of course.

Brozovic and Çalhanoglu will also look to dictate play in the middle for Inter but a three-man axis of Rodri, Gundogan and De Bruyne surely make City stronger in that area.

Inter Milan line-up

18:39 , Luke Baker

Inter have also announced their starting XI, with Edin Dezko and Lautaro Martinez leading the line

Man City enjoying Champions League final experience

18:36 , Luke Baker

The City fans have been revelling in the occasion in Istanbul today

Manchester City line-up

18:35 , Luke Baker

City have announced their starting XI for tonight. It’s pretty much as expected, with Kyle Walker only deemed fit enough for the bench as Manuel Akanji starts at right-back.

Pep appears to have avoided the temptation to overthink it

Man City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodri, Gundogan (c), De Bruyne, Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland

Champions League final referee: Who is Man City vs Inter official Szymon Marciniak?

18:27 , Luke Baker

Polish referee Szymon Marciniak is in charge of the 2023 Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

Marciniak was given the honour of refereeing the World Cup final in December, which passed largely without controversy. He was the first-ever Pole to referee a World Cup final and his assistants that day in Qatar, compatriots Pawel Sokolnicki and Tomasz Listkiewicz, are on hand again tonight to run the line.

However, Marciniak has not been without controversy off the pitch. He managed to keep his role in charge of the final after apologising for appearing at a far-right event in Poland last month, having spoken at an event organised by far-right leader Slawomir Mentzen.

He said in a statement: “I want to express my deepest apologies for my involvement and any distress or harm it may have caused.

“Upon reflection and further investigation, it has become evident that I was gravely misled and completely unaware of the true nature and affiliations of the event in question. I had no knowledge that it was associated [with] a Polish extreme-right movement. Had I been aware of this fact, I would have categorically declined the invitation.”

Who is the referee in charge of the Champions League final?

The fresh perspective driving Kevin De Bruyne to Champions League glory

18:18 , Luke Baker

For a footballer who has been voted the best player in the Bundesliga in one season and the Premier League in two more, Kevin De Bruyne could be forgiven for feeling a bit undervalued and underappreciated, writes Richard Jolly. Not by his peers, however, but by his family. It transpires he is not even the most popular player in the De Bruyne household.

His seven-year-old son, Mason, had a kickabout on the Etihad Stadium pitch with his favourite footballer as Manchester City celebrated their Premier League title win. It wasn’t his father. He prefers the man with 52 goals, Erling Haaland, to the one with 28 assists, his dad. “It is not a problem,” said De Bruyne. “All three children have long hair. Erling is a superstar. I see that with the kids at [their] school too. They all have hair like that. It’s funny. My children have all become interested in football this year. They attend more games. They are also starting to play football themselves. My eldest in particular is starting to realise a little more what is going on. He wants to come to games more. He came to see Bayern. He begins to experience and enjoy it more. As long as they like it, it’s okay.”

All of which was a characteristically unflustered response. De Bruyne’s first Champions League final ended abruptly when he was clattered by Antonio Rudiger, leaving him with a broken nose and fractured eye socket. Another might have talked of revenge or lucklessness. Not De Bruyne. “I don’t look at what happened two years ago with bad feelings. You go on, you move on,” he said.

It is why he has been City’s down-to-earth superstar.

The fresh perspective driving Kevin De Bruyne to Champions League glory

Why do Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem?

18:09 , Luke Baker

Manchester City do not have a long and distinguished European history, but Pep Guardiola and his team are hoping to write the first major chapter of that on Saturday evening in Turkey.

The Etihad club head to the Ataturk Stadium to play Inter Milan in the Uefa Champions League final, their second-ever appearance in such a game and aiming for their first-ever victory, having lost two years ago to Chelsea.

Come the end of the evening, supporters will be hoping to begin a massive celebration, not just of lifting this trophy but of completing a treble - with the Premier League and FA Cup already in their locker this term.

But before any thoughts of celebrating, the match has to be won and Inter overcome - and before that can happen, it’s likely that City fans will send an altogether different tone and atmosphere into the night, when the Champions League anthem sounds out ahead of kick-off.

Why do Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem?

Manchester City fans sing on streets of Istanbul ahead of Champions League final

18:00 , Luke Baker

Manchester City fans were jubilant on the streets of Istanbul on Friday night ahead of Saturday’s Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Pep Guardiola’s side are favourites for the game that could see them crowned European champions for the first time and complete the treble.

“It’s absolutely a dream, yes. To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire,” Guardiola, who won the competition twice managing Barcelona, told reporters ahead of the final.

Fire in a building near the stadium

17:53 , Luke Baker

It looks like a building near the Ataturk Stadium where tonight’s final will be hosted is on fire. Fire engines are streaming towards the building to put it out

The smoke is visible from the stadium, as per our Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney, in Istanbul.

Fire from a nearby building visible over the Ataturk pic.twitter.com/7Sz5RjAsyX — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 10, 2023

The rise, fall and rise again of Inter Milan’s Andre Onana

17:51 , Luke Baker

From goalkeeper of the year to out for a year. From elite to club exile, from No.1 to drugs ban, from sought-after to released on a free.

And all the way back again.

Andre Onana is bidding to hit the pinnacle of the sport and become a European champion, 855 days on from first being handed a ban for a doping violation. It’s a journey which would make some shrink from the challenge or play havoc with their mindset, yet setbacks - which feels too understated of a word - seem part and parcel of the Cameroonian’s career.

Indeed, it’s less that Onana’s story is one of a rise-fall-rise, and more of a non-stop, chaotic rollercoaster which travels an upward trajectory even as the stomach still feels like it’s heading the opposite direction.

And all of this is even before he gets to attempt stopping Erling Haaland and co.

Read more about the rollercoaster career of Inter’s No 1, courtesy of Karl Matchett:

The rise, fall and rise again of Andre Onana

How John Stones sparked his Man City revival by looking in the mirror

17:42 , Luke Baker

Long before the Barnsley Beckenbauer was reinvented as the Barnsley Busquets, he was the Barnsley benchwarmer. John Stones enters the Champions League final as a revelation, the man whose career has progressed in an unexpected way by moving forward: literally, given that the centre-back doubles up as a midfielder now.

Rewind three years, however, and the most stylish English central defender of his generation had adopted a different, unwanted status: of the substitute, and not even the resident super-sub. When Manchester City exited the Champions League in 2020, he had a watching brief, unused as they were beaten by Lyon. Even that was perhaps not the worst element. Even as Pep Guardiola picked an unusually defensive team against the side who finished seventh in Ligue 1, Stones was not one of his three centre-backs.

Eric Garcia was, though he was a teenage rookie. Fernandinho was, though he was a 35-year-old midfielder. Aymeric Laporte was, though he had spent much of the season injured. The backdrop may have been still more damning for Stones: Vincent Kompany had left the previous summer and, after City failed to buy Harry Maguire, the captain had not been replaced. Stones should have been the main man; instead he was the spare man, starting just 12 league games, only featuring for 16 minutes of City’s final five matches in all competitions, fifth in line, with Nicolas Otamendi probably ahead of him too.

How John Stones sparked his Man City revival by looking in the mirror

Fans party in Istanbul ahead of Champions League final

17:33 , Luke Baker

Istanbul has been abuzz with colour and excitement today as fans of both teams get ready for the Champions League final. It has been a cracking atmosphere.

How to cure ‘City-itis’? Pep Guardiola has new template to end Champions League woe

17:24 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola was back in an old haunt and he wanted a picture to mark the occasion, writes Richard Jolly. He roped in an old friend. It was in the Allianz Arena in Munich and he had Manchester City’s CEO Ferran Soriano alongside him. City’s run of nine consecutive victories had actually ended but a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich had clinched a 4-1 aggregate triumph. Even for a man who has achieved as much as Guardiola, it was worth getting a memento.

Guardiola had three seasons with Bayern, reaching the Champions League semi-finals in each. He has spent much of his seven years at City arguing that the aristocracy of European football have an inherent advantage in the Champions League, some kind of institutional memory that clicks in. City’s possible route to glory now is paved with the past: Bayern in the last eight, the 14-time winners Real Madrid in the last four, Inter Milan in the final. Whether Helenio Herrera, Sandro Mazzola and Giacinto Facchetti will prove much of an advantage in Istanbul remains to be seen. Study the last 12 years, after all, and Inter, with a solitary previous quarter-final appearance, are the rank outsiders on Saturday.

But perhaps City have always seen themselves as the outsiders who are desperate to be part of the club: the club of European Cup winners. When Guardiola has said he would rather win the Premier League than the Champions League, or that it is harder to – and he has made both claims over the years – it has scarcely rung true. There are many City supporters who would rather get the better of Manchester United than clubs from Milan, Munich or Madrid, but for manager and hierarchy alike, it has felt like the holy grail.

How to cure ‘City-itis’? Pep Guardiola has new template to end Champions League woe

Man City owner to attend first match in 13 years at Champions League final

17:15 , Luke Baker

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour will attend the Champions League final on Saturday evening.

Club sources have confirmed to the PA news agency that the sheikh will be present in Istanbul as City face Inter Milan bidding to win Europe’s top club prize for the first time.

It will only be the second game he has attended since his investment vehicle, the Abu Dhabi United Group, purchased City in 2008.

Chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak was also due to be at the showpiece match at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

City have risen to become the dominant force in the English game under Mansour’s stewardship with the club having won seven Premier League titles in the past 12 years and five of the last six.

Watch: Guardiola on ‘dream and obsession’ of winning Champions League

17:02 , Luke Baker

Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne have admitted that it is Manchester City‘s “dream and obsession” to win the Champions League.

Guardiola’s side are favourites for the game against Inter that could see them crowned European champions for the first time and complete the treble.

“It’s absolutely a dream, yes. To achieve things you always have to have the correct proportion of obsession and desire,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of the final.

One last wrong to right? Man City stand on the brink of complicated history

16:48 , Luke Baker

In Manchester City training sessions, the staff can already sense the same mood that was so striking before the games against Arsenal and Real Madrid, writes Miguel Delaney. There is that “right kind of conviction”, that is so specific to the circumstances of the fixture. For the 4-1 over Arsenal, it was the aim of reclaiming the title they felt was theirs. For the 4-0 over Madrid, it was revenge for what happened at the Bernabeu last season.

Now, it is the memory of 2021, and finally putting right what has always gone so wrong in the Champions League. That focused intensity can be seen in the players, above all Kevin De Bruyne. The feeling is that City will come out at thFce Ataturk Stadium with full fury, and not give Internazionale even a chance to settle, let alone get on the ball.

If that is the case, it could well be worse than either Arsenal or Madrid. The 68th Champions League final could even be one that surpasses the four-goal victories of 1960, 1989, 1994 and the 1974 replay. It’s hard not to think City could render it a procession by the first half-hour, just as they have done so often in the last three months.

What Simone Inzaghi is banking on, though, is if that doesn’t happen. If it gets to even 25 minutes and Inter have dug deep to not let City in, there is the chance that doubt could creep back in; that it could feel like it’s going to be another of those nights; that there is something about this competition that is now fated for Pep Guardiola.

Read Miguel’s full preview here:

One last wrong to right? Man City stand on the brink of complicated history

Inter Milan predicted line-up

16:35 , Luke Baker

Milan Skriniar is back in training for Inter Milan after an injury, though it’s doubtful he’ll earn a place in the starting back three, with Simone Inzaghi’s plans already set.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Joaquin Correa are both hoping to be passed fit for the final too, with the latter probably having the least chance after an injury in the Coppa Italia final.

Predicted line-up

Inter Milan XI: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Barella, Dimarco, Martinez, Dzeko

Man City predicted line-up

16:23 , Luke Baker

Kyle Walker has been hampered in preparations for the final by a muscle injury, but he has vowed to be back fit and pending any late setbacks, he should be included in the squad. There are no other injury issues for Pep Guardiola to worry about.

Predicted line-up

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Haaland

Man City vs Inter Milan live stream: How to watch Champions League final for free

16:09 , Luke Baker

The biggest club title in European football is on the line and either Manchester City or Inter Milan will be celebrating the greatest night in their recent history come tonight.

Pep Guardiola and Simone Inzaghi go head-to-head in the dugout, with key battles across the pitch seeing Nicolo Barella and Kevin de Bruyne vying for midfield supremacy and goalkeeper Andre Onana attempting to keep out free-scoring Erling Haaland.

Inter’s last Champions League triumph came in 2010 under the management of Jose Mourinho; City have never won the competition but came runners-up two years ago.

Both teams won their respective domestic cup competitions this term, the FA Cup and Coppa Italia, but while City also won the Premier League, Inter were only third in Serie A.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match including how to watch for free.

How to watch Man City vs Inter Milan in Champions League final for free

Erling Haaland interview: ‘I could have scored more with Man City. That’s the truth’

14:51 , Karl Matchett

Erling Haaland can bring a certain directness, on and off the pitch. He can scythe a way through defences and, after his most devastating display, cut through the official rhetoric from Manchester City with similar speed. He had just struck five times against RB Leipzig, becoming only the third player to score five goals in a Champions League game, when he came out and said City bought him to win the competition.

It wasn’t the party line, or something Pep Guardiola had ever admitted.

“You say it yourself and it’s true: they won the Premier League without me, they won every trophy without me,” Haaland rationalised. “So I’m here to try to do a thing that the club has never done before and I’ll do my best.” He nevertheless drew a direct link between his own presence and City’s fate in Europe.

More here from the striker:

Erling Haaland interview: ‘I could have scored more with Man City. That’s the truth’