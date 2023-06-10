Man City vs Inter Milan: Champions League final prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, odds

Manchester City face Inter Milan in tonight’s Champions League final in Istanbul, looking to complete a remarkable trophy sweep.

With a fifth Premier League title in six seasons already in the bag and the FA Cup claimed with victory over Manchester United at Wembley last weekend, Man City are now looking to wrap up an incredible treble by winning Europe’s biggest club competition for the first time.

It is the one trophy that still eludes Pep Guardiola’s dominant team, who were edged out by Chelsea on their only previous final appearance in Porto two years ago.

Inter head into tonight’s game with almost no expectations given City’s fearsome form, which could well play in their favour as they look to win the European Cup for a fourth time having already lifted the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana trophies under cup specialist Simone Inzaghi this term.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Inter Milan is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight on Saturday June 10, 2023.

The match will take place at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, scene of Liverpool’s famous comeback against AC Milan in 2005.

Winner: Pep Guardiola wants to lift the Champions League for the third time as a manager (REUTERS)

Where to watch Champions League final

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm.

Live stream: BT have announced that the match will also be made available to watch for free via their website, app and YouTube channel.

Live blog: You can follow all the final action tonight with Standard Sport’s live blog.

Champions League final team news

City are set to have a fully-fit squad to choose from tonight, with Kyle Walker travelling to Istanbul despite missing training earlier this week with a slight back injury.

Guardiola said of Walker's absence on Tuesday: "He had a disturbance in his back, yesterday he was not good ... we will see in the next days."

However, Walker later insisted he was fine and “wouldn’t miss the final for anything”, saying he merely needed an extra day to recover after playing a lot of football over recent weeks.

Inter are set to have Henrikh Mkhitaryan fit for the final, but he only trained for the first time in 22 days on Thursday after a thigh injury. Inzaghi said he had to decide whether to start the 34-year-old or bring him off the bench.

The Nerazzurri also hopeful over Joaquin Correa's availability. Dalbert has been ruled out, but Milan Skriniar could feature for the first time since March.

Chance: Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to start (AFP via Getty Images)

Romelu Lukaku, on loan from Chelsea, will be hoping to start in Istanbul, with Inzaghi facing a decision between him and former City star Edin Dzeko in attack.

Champions League final prediction

City will surely never have a better chance of winning the Champions League, and in turn a famous treble. That is not to say that Inter are pushovers, but are the weakest of the three teams that have stood in City’s way for their tilt at history, the others being Premier League runners-up Arsenal and FA Cup finalists Manchester United.

Guardiola infamously tinkered too much when City lost to Chelsea in the final two years ago, so there is always that danger, but you would think any selection should overpower Inter tonight.

Man City to win,2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Remarkably, tonight’s final is the first-ever competitive meeting between these two teams.

