Man City vs Inter Milan: How can I watch Champions League final FOR FREE on TV in UK today?

Manchester City meet Inter Milan in the Champions League final tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s dominant Premier League winners and FA Cup holders are one step away from completing a historic treble and could win their first-ever major European title should they overcome the Italians in Istanbul this evening.

This is only the second time that Man City have ever reached this stage of the competition in their history, beaten by Chelsea in Porto two years ago, and they head into the game as overwhelming favourites.

Inter, however, boast a very decent cup track record in recent seasons and are here on merit, having won both the Supercoppa Italiana and Coppa Italia already this term under specialist Simone Inzaghi.

Champions of Europe on three occasions, most recently under Jose Mourinho in 2010, they arrive with some pedigree. Here’s how to watch the action for free tonight.

Where to watch Man City vs Inter Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the final will be televised live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off.

Live stream: BT have announced that the match will be made available to watch for free via their website, app and YouTube channel. BT Sport subscribers can also watch via the app and website as usual.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight via Standard Sport’s live blog.