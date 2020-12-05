Man City vs Fulham confirmed line-ups: Team news for Premier League fixture
Manchester City host Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.
Pep Guardiola's side found their goalscoring form again last weekend with the 5-0 win over Burnley. It deserted them again in the Champions League in midweek against Porto, a 0-0 draw, but they will be hopeful they have indeed turned the corner after a slow start to the 2020/21 season. City start the weekend in the bottom half of the table but could end it back in the top four with a game in hand on their rivals.
Scott Parker watched his team pull off their best result of the season with the win over Leicester City on Monday night. A trip to the Etihad is always daunting, however, and he will know they will have to be every bit as good to get anything from their trip north.
Here's everything you need to know about the game:
When is the match and what time is kick-off?
The match is on Saturday 5 December and will kick off at the Etihad at 3pm.
What TV channel is it on?
The game is being broadcast on BT Sport 1.
Subscribers can watch the match online via the BT Sport website.
What is the team news?
Sergio Aguero could push for a return after missing the last two matches with a knee injury picked up in the draw at West Ham.
Riyad Mahrez is likely to keep his place after his hat-trick last time out against Burnley with Raheem Sterling and Ferran Torres battling it out for a place on the other flank.
The visitors are without Kenny Tete with Parker pondering whether to give Aleksandar Mitrovic or Tom Cairney a recall.
Confirmed line-ups
Manchester City: Ederson; Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Mendy; Rodrigo, Gundogan; Mahrez, De Bruyne (c), Sterling; Gabriel Jesus.
Fulham: Areola; Aina, Andersen (c), Adarabioyo, Robinson; Anguissa, Reed; De Cordova-Reid, Loftus-Cheek, Lookman; Cavaleiro
What are the odds?
Manchester City: 1/10
Draw: 9/1
Fulham: 22/1
Prediction
The hosts are heavy favourites for a reason and have routinely dispatched newly-promoted teams at the Etihad. Expect the same on Saturday afternoon. 4-0.
