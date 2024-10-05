Man City vs Fulham LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester City vs Fulham LIVE!

The champions welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium looking to get back to winning ways after dropping four points across their previous two Premier League games. A last-gasp equaliser against Arsenal avoided a costly loss in the title race, but Anthony Gordon’s penalty to earn Newcastle a point last time out saw Liverpool overtake City and go into top spot in the table.

Pep Guardiola’s injury woes are not easing, with Kevin De Bruyne still sidelined with a pelvis problem and Nathan Ake nursing a thigh issue while Rodri and Oscar Bobb are long-term absentees. For Fulham, who sit pretty in sixth, there are no fresh fitness concerns, with Jorge Cuenca and Carlos Vinicius absent.

City have a fearsome record against Fulham, winning their last 16 on the bounce across all competitions and last dropped points to the Londoners all the way back in 2011. Follow the game from the Etihad Stadium LIVE below with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.

Man City vs Fulham latest updates

Kick-off time: 3pm, Eithad Stadium

Man City team news: De Bruyne and Ake stil out

Fulham team news: No fresh concers for Silva

Standard Sport prediction: City to get back to winning ways

Man City vs Fulham match odds

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Fulham have not beaten Manchester City in any competition since all the way back in April 2009, when Clint Dempsey scored twice in a 3-1 comeback win at the Etihad.

City have won 19 of the 22 contests since then, including 16 in a row to make clear the sheer scale of the task facing the Cottagers this weekend.

Man City wins: 41

Fulham wins: 17

Draws: 16

Man City vs Fulham prediction

Back-to-back Premier League draws is hardly panic stations from a City perspective, but it’s certainly well below their usual sky-high standards and they won’t want to lose any more ground in the early title battle with both Liverpool and Arsenal currently full of confidence.

Fulham will head to the Etihad boosted by their extremely optimistic start to the season, though you fear they could have to weather a ferocious storm from the outset as the hosts look to build on their Champions League exploits in Slovakia and reassert some domestic dominance.

Silva’s side certainly won’t roll over, but City are an absolute juggernaut on home soil and should have more than enough to get the job done comfortably here.

Man City to win, 3-0.

Fulham team news

Fulham coach Marco Silva reported no new injury concerns in his pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Summer signing Jorge Cuenca will be out until after the international break with an ankle problem, while Carlos Vinicius remains unavailable with a calf injury.

Man City team news

Pep Guardiola has no new injury concerns to content with confirmed Erling Haaland is fit to face Fulham, having started and scored against Slovan Bratislava on Tuesday night despite taking a knock to his ankle against Newcastle last weekend.

The Manchester City boss hopes that skipper Kevin De Bruyne will be back after the upcoming international break, with the midfielder having asked to be left out of Belgium’s squad for the next two international breaks.

Nathan Ake is still sidelined with a hamstring injury while Oscar Bobb is a long-term absentee due to a leg fracture and Rodri will miss the rest of the season after having knee surgery.

It leaves Guardiola with decisions to make in midfield. Ilkay Gundogan played in a deeper role in the midweek Champions League win and could be given that role again, with Mateo Kovacic alongside him and Phil Foden potentially being handed his first start in the Premier League this season.

Ruben Dias and Manuel Akanji appear to be the preferred centre-back pairing, meaning John Stones could miss out once more, while Rico Lewis will hope to keep his place at right-back over Kyle Walker.

There were starts for Jeremy Doku and Savinho on Tuesday night, but Jack Grealish and Bernardo Silva are likely to return to the lineup against Fulham.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Gundogan; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Haaland.

Where to watch Man City vs Fulham

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be televised live in the UK as it lands during the 3pm Saturday TV blackout still observed across English football.

Highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5:15pm, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm on Saturday night.

Good afternoon!

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Manchester City v Fulham.

City are looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League after successive draws, while Marco Silva’s Fulham are hoping to continue their good form after back-to-back wins.

This is the last round of games before the international break and we’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of the 3pm BST kick-off at the Etihad.