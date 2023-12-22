Man City vs Fluminense LIVE: Latest updates from Club World Cup final as Nino own goal doubles City lead

The Club World Cup reaches its crescendo tonight as the annual tournament of six continental champions, plus a host nation, has been whittled down to just two.

The reigning Champions League winners, Manchester City, are Europe’s representative and defeated Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday. They are hoping to add a new trophy to their collection this evening as they face Brazilian side Fluminense in Saudi Arabia.

The Copa Libertadores champions have struggled domestically this season but reached the final after beating Al Ahly 2-0 in the other semi-final. City are hoping to win the tournament for the first time in the club’s history and claim five trophies in a calendar year.

Striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the past four matches with a foot injury, is unavailable, along with Kevin de Bruyne and Jeremy Doku.

Manchester City vs Fluminese live

HT: Man City 2-0 Fluminese

GOAL! Nino own goal - Man City 2-0 Fluminese [27’]

GOAL! Alvarez scores - Man City 1-0 Fluminese [1']

Manchester City face Fluminense in the Club World Cup final, live on TNT Sports

Final of Fifa’s club competition is being played in Saudi Arabia

City are without Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku and Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:22 , Sonia Twigg

62’ Stones has a chance and he has headed wide! That was a good chance and leap but the header was always going wide of the target.

And now there is a stoppage in play while the Fluminese captain receives treatment.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:20 , Sonia Twigg

61’ Triple change from Fluminese, and that will be the end of the Club World Cup final for Felipe Melo and Marcelo.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:18 , Sonia Twigg

58’ The urgency from City’s play seems to have diminished slightly in this second half. Admittedly the game has not been taken to them, but their own intensity has dropped too.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:16 , Sonia Twigg

57’ Marcelo has just been shown a yellow card for a late tackle on Bobb, it looked like that came out of a bit of frustration.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:14 , Sonia Twigg

55’ Fluminese have a chance to come forward now, they are not quick but the passes are inch-perfect.

However yet again it comes to nothing and they are forced back into their own half.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:12 , Sonia Twigg

52’ Almost! City almost have a third, it’s a good strong save from Fabio down to his left. The goalkeeper has been quite active so far and has made some good saves, despite the scoreline.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:11 , Sonia Twigg

51’ City think they have a penalty shout when Rico Lewis is brought down in the box, but there was no foul. They end up with a corner and take it short, the ball comes out to Grealish who is brought down.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:09 , Sonia Twigg

49’ City are not under a huge amount of pressure here, and Fluminese’s danger comes from inch-perfect balls up top from the likes of Marcelo, but they aren’t being allowed to get a foothold in the game.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:07 , Sonia Twigg

47’ Chance! The second half has started in the same manner as the first, with City dominating and they almost had another!

Fabio had to be alert to save a short from Foden and then the rebound from Alvarez!

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:05 , Sonia Twigg

46’ Fluminese get the second half underway

HT: Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:04 , Sonia Twigg

The players are out of the tunnel and on the pitch. John Kennedy is coming on for Fluminese for Keno.

HT: Man City 2-0 Fluminese

19:00 , Sonia Twigg

It’s almost time for the second half, will Fluminese be able to find a way back into the clash?

HT: Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:57 , Sonia Twigg

Just having a second look at the penalty shout that was ruled out for offside, the decision by VAR was made quickly, a good example of the semi-automated VAR.

But it was a definite penalty, and had it been scored it would have made things interesting at 1-1.

HT: Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:54 , Sonia Twigg

Here are some photos from the first half in Jeddah:

HT: Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:50 , Sonia Twigg

HT: Man City 2-0 Fluminese

The European Champions have been utterly dominant in the first half, other than a brief potential penalty that was ruled out for offside Fluminese have really struggled to get a foothold in the match.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:46 , Sonia Twigg

45+1’ There will be three minutes of added time at the end of the first half.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:45 , Sonia Twigg

45’ This game has just started to get a little fractured on the stroke of half time, with both teams committing fouls, Grealish was just pulled up for one there.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:44 , Sonia Twigg

43’ City are yet again passing the ball comfortably around outside the Fluminese box, and it is eventually called for offside.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:41 , Sonia Twigg

40’ Fluminese have a corner, it is a rare chance to attack for the Brazilian side, but can they make it count?

Marcelo takes and Ederson has to make a diving save! The flag goes up in the end but it was a good header from Arias.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:39 , Sonia Twigg

39’ Grealish is again brought down, and he has been in a bit of a tussle with Samuel Xavier this evening.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:38 , Sonia Twigg

37’ It is feeling a long time since Fluminese had the ball in the City half even, never mind had a chance, but they do here, and the result is a probing shot from distance that sails far over the bar.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:36 , Sonia Twigg

35’ City have a corner, it’s a decent ball to edge of the box, but scuffed, and yet again Fluminese are in a position where they are playing the ball out from the back.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:32 , Sonia Twigg

31’ City come forward again, but it’s good defending this time to turn the ball away for a corner.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:30 , Sonia Twigg

29’ And that will go down as a Nino own goal. City dominating this match so far.

Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:28 , Sonia Twigg

27’ That might actually go down as an own goal, Foden was trying to cross it there but it took a heavy deflection off the Fluminese defender and bounced past Fabio into the back of the net.

Goal! Foden scores - Man City 2-0 Fluminese

18:28 , Sonia Twigg

27’ GOAL! Foden has City’s second

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:25 , Sonia Twigg

24’ Tactically this game has been really interesting to watch. It is rare in European football to see two such contrasting styles without one side relying on the counter-attack or long balls.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:23 , Sonia Twigg

23’ Grealish has been brought down heavily here and there will be a Manchester City free kick inside the Fluminese half.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:21 , Sonia Twigg

20’ Again the ball comes to Fabio, but this time he more comfortably finds Marcelo.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:19 , Sonia Twigg

19’ Fluminese goalkeeper Fabio is showcasing all of his dribbling skills today, weaving out of the way of the City players when he receives the ball.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:18 , Sonia Twigg

16’ It looked as though Ederson has committed a penalty! His kick out from the back was lazy and intercepted and he brought down the Fluminese forward in the box.

The referee pointed at the spot, but City were handed a reprieve when the flag went up for offside.

Fluminese definitely fired a warning note to the European champions there.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:16 , Sonia Twigg

15’ City press and Marcelo is caught on the touchline and has to be content with a throw in.

Alvarez committed a foul in the centre circle but the referee waived advantage and now Fluminese can go on the attack.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:14 , Sonia Twigg

13’ Fluminese were almost caught there! It was a risky pass back to the goalkeeper, but he just got there ahead of the City forward and was able to kick it clear.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:12 , Sonia Twigg

12’ It is worth remembering that City went into the tournament not in the best form, and Fluminese have just had their first shot.

It was from distance and well wide and high of the target.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:11 , Sonia Twigg

10’ Fluminese are finding some luck with their passes, but City just look quicker and sharper so far.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:08 , Sonia Twigg

8’ Fluminese have a clear determination to play out from the back, but there are a lot of risky passes taking place!

They clearly believe in it, but City are also looking to chase them down, and one slip up could be costly.

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:07 , Sonia Twigg

6’ Fluminese are forced to camp with all men behind the ball just outside their penalty box, they have not even had a passage of possession, never mind anything resembling a chance so far

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:07 , Sonia Twigg

3’ City have dominated the ball, they are passing it around with so much time on the ball and looking very comfortable here

Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:03 , Sonia Twigg

1’ After just 40 seconds, Man City have the lead!

Ake drove forwards and tried his luck from distance, the goalkeeper managed to get a hand to it, tipping the ball onto the post, but it rebounded back and Alvarez had to improvise there!

He almost let the ball hit his chest/stomach area as the ball went into the back of the net.

GOAL! Alvarez scores - Man City 1-0 Fluminese

18:02 , Sonia Twigg

GOAL! Alvarez scores for Manchester City!

Man City 0-0 Fluminense

18:01 , Sonia Twigg

1’ And the game is underway

Man City vs Fluminense

17:58 , Sonia Twigg

The teams have come out and we are now just moments away from kick off in the Fifa Club World Cup final.

Man City vs Fluminense

17:55 , Sonia Twigg

The players are in the tunnel waiting to come out onto the pitch

Man City vs Fluminense

17:52 , Sonia Twigg

It looks to be some occasion in Jeddah, here are some shots from around the stadium:

Man City vs Fluminense

17:48 , Sonia Twigg

Less than 15 minutes to go until kick-off and Manchester City are the firm favourites ahead of the match, but it should still be an interesting clash of styles between the dominant European force and the winners from South America.

10 of Fluminese’s squad are over 30 and at least a few are over 40 years old.

Man City vs Fluminense

17:39 , Sonia Twigg

We’re heading towards kick off now in Saudi Arabia, and here are some photos of the teams arriving at the stadium:

Man City vs Fluminense

17:30 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola will draw on his childhood memories of watching Brazil as he aims to secure Club World Cup glory for Manchester City.

City face the Brazilian winners of the Copa Libertadores, South America’s equivalent of the Champions League, in Saudi Arabia on Friday for the global title.

Manager Guardiola admits City have not faced the like of Fluminense before but is familiar with their style having grown up watching and admiring some of the great Brazil sides.

It’s just like watching Brazil for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Man City vs Fluminense

17:19 , Sonia Twigg

In the third-place play-off between Al Ahly and Urawa Red Diamonds:

Egyptian side Al Ahly saw off a fightback from Urawa Red Diamonds to claim third place in the Club World Cup with a 4-2 victory in Jeddah.

The African champions were pegged back by their Asian counterparts as a Jose Kante volley and Alexander Scholz penalty cancelled out early goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Percy Tau. Al Ahly reclaimed the lead on the hour when Yoshio Koizumi deflected an Ali Maaloul shot into his own net. Maaloul then missed a penalty but wrapped up the victory with a fine free-kick in stoppage time.

Reporting from PA media

Man City vs Fluminense

17:18 , Sonia Twigg

And here is the Fluminese team:

Fluminense XI: Fabio; Xavier, Nino, Melo, Marcelo; Andre, Martinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Cano.

Subs: Rangel, Eudes, Marlon, Alexsander, Kennedy, Daniel, Guga, Santos, Gonzalez, Barbosa, Braz, Lima.

Man City vs Fluminense

17:17 , Sonia Twigg

In total Manchester City have made three changes, Ruben Dias for Manuel Akanji, with Rico Lewis and Julian Alvarez coming in for Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic.

Man City vs Fluminense

17:15 , Sonia Twigg

This is it, the Fifa Club World Cup final, where we find out the answer to the question we’ve all been wondering: who really are the best team in the world... the team currently fourth in the Premier League, or the team who just finished seventh in the Brazilian Serie A?

This, of course, is the slight flaw in the admirable idea of the Champions League winners taking on the Copa Libertadores champions, or whoever makes it to the final of the competition. Last year, Real Madrid played Al-Hilal in, supposedly, the biggest game in the world. In 2016, Madrid vied for global dominance against, erm, Kashima Antlers.

Guardiola, Diniz and why this Club World Cup final is worth watching

Man City vs Fluminense

17:05 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester City have announced their line-up for the Club World Cup final, and there is still no place for Erling Haaland, who is not even among the substitutes.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Alvarez

SUBS: Ortega Moreno, Carson, Phillips, Kovacic, Gomez, Gvardiol, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Alleyne, Susoho, Hamilton

Man City vs Fluminense

17:00 , Sonia Twigg

Pep Guardiola in his pre-match press conference was full of praise for the opposition.

Reported by the BBC, he said: “[I know] what they can do. They have beaten teams from Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay. I know the players and respect them for what they do. It’s really good the way they play.

“We have to be precise with the ball and accept they will play the way we never face. It is not positional - they move a lot. The ball moves side to side.”

Man City vs Fluminense

16:45 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester City have never been in the competition before, and it offers a chance at a first trophy this season.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference on Thursday reported by the BBC, Kyle Walker said: “For me, it’s about this club and putting it where it wants to be.

“This is the first time the club has been in this competition. The fans have travelled from Maine Road to the Etihad and the processes of being where this club is going to be. It’s mainly for them.

“It’s fantastic when you see blue shirts in the stadium cheering you on and celebrating goals with you. It’s a great feeling and the more we keep winning, the more we are going to get in the stadium.”

Man City vs Fluminense

16:30 , Sonia Twigg

Who are Fluminese?

Led by Fernando Diniz, the Brazilian team are experienced, the goalkeeper Fabio is 43, and former Inter Milan defender Felipe Melo is 40.

Their style of play tends to favour playing out from the back, and Pep Guardiola admitted it was one City have “never faced”.

Up front, Fluminese have 26-year-old Colombia international Jhon Arias on the right wing.

Man City vs Fluminense

16:15 , Sonia Twigg

Manchester City will look to add another trophy to their collection as they face Brazilian side Fluminense in the Club World Cup final tonight in Saudi Arabia.

Pep Guardiola’s side eased into the final with a comfortable 3-0 win over Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds on Tuesday, bouncing back from their disappointing 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Is Man City v Fluminense on TV? Channel, kick-off time and how to watch

Man City vs Fluminense

14:11 , Sonia Twigg

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Fifa Club World Cup final between Manchester City and Fluminense and the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

For both teams it is their first Club World Cup final, with Fluminese qualifying after winning the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.