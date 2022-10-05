Man City vs FC Copenhagen live stream: How can I watch Champions League game live on TV in UK today?

Jonathan Gorrie
·1 min read
Manchester City host FC Copenhagen in the Champions League this evening, looking to further exert their dominance in Group G.

Having won two from two, Pep Guardiola’s side could all but seal safe entry into the knockout stages with another three points and will fancy their chances at home.

At this point, it’s a case of seeing just how many Erling Haaland will score this season. No longer are there any questions as to whether or not he can do it in Guardiola’s system, focus has now shifted on to just how many records he might be able to break.

Copenhagen have picked up only point thus far and, despite their quality, an away win would be quite the shock.

Here’s how to watch the game.

Where to watch Manchester City vs FC Copenhagen

TV channel: The match will be televised on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting at 7.15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live coverage: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

