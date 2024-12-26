Man City vs Everton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Manchester City vs Everton LIVE!

The beleaguered Premier League champions kick off Boxing Day with another tricky looking festive test. A 2-1 loss at Aston Villa last time out made it one win in eight in the Premier League, and one win in 12 across all competitions, to surely rule out a fifth title on the trot for Pep Guardiola & Co.

Everton, meanwhile, have taken points off both Arsenal and Chelsea in their previous two league outings, two teams with legitimate chances of winning the league, and now make the short trip down the M62 looking to go unbeaten across a period most would have expected them to come away from empty handed.

City could be without both Ederson and John Stones this lunchtime, while Toffees captain Seamus Coleman is due a rare runout after Ashley Young picked up a timely yellow card to be suspended for this game. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blo.

Man City vs Everton latest updates

Kick-off: 12.30pm GMT, Eithad Stadium

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Man City team news

Everton team news

Score prediction

Where to watch Man City vs Everton

10:12 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Amazon Prime website or app.

Welcome

10:07 , Alex Young

Good morning and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Man City and Everton.

It’s Boxing Day and we kick off a busy day of action at the Etihad. It’s bright and early in Manchester, who will kick into gear quickest?

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT. Stick with us.