Manchester City vs Crystal Palace: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

(ES Composite)

Manchester City this afternoon face one of their bogey teams of recent seasons in the form of Crystal Palace.

Palace won this fixture last season 2-0, thanks to goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher, before holding the Premier League champions to a 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park.

It was the latest in a string of impressive results against the best team in the country, and Patrick Vieira again has his team looking solid this term.

City enjoyed a midweek trip to Barcelona for a charity game, so it will be interesting to see if the travel has any effect.

Here are all the details ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Man City vs Crystal Palace is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today, Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the match.

(ES Composite)

Where to watch Man City vs Crystal Palace

TV channel and live stream: The match will not be televised live in the UK.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Man City vs Crystal Palace team news

Manchester City will likely be without Nathan Ake for this weekend after he picked up a groin injury. Aymeric Laporte remains out, so Ruben Dias should return.

Jack Grealish’s knee injury will be assessed ahead of the game. Riyad Mahrez is pushing for a first Premier League start of the season.

Guardiola said on Friday: “We train this afternoon and we will know exactly the situation with everyone.”

Crystal Palace have no fresh injury problems, with James Arthur, Jack Butland and Nathan Ferguson the three still out.

(Getty Images)

Man City vs Crystal Palace prediction

Manchester City likely know more than most that Crystal Palace are no pushovers, having takne just one point off them last season and have won just two of their last five meetings.

City looks fairly imperious, though. They deserved to beat Newcastle last weekend and otherwise have an unblemished record this season. Palace after already recorded a solid draw with Liverpool, but City are a step above even with their midweek excursions.

Story continues

City to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 35

Draws: 15

Crystal Palace wins: 17