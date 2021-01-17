Is Man City vs Crystal Palace on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Manchester City will be expected to find a fifth straight Premier League win on Sunday evening when they host Crystal Palace, following on from a midweek victory against Brighton.
Pep Guardiola’s side look to be hitting their stride and are on a formidable run at present, while also possessing the best defensive record in the top flight - though they have only scored eight times across the last six games, perhaps hinting that there’s still another gear they could yet find.
FOLLOW LIVE: Man City vs Crystal Palace – Latest updates
Palace will be wary of that, but showed a good defensive level of performance themselves in midweek as they frustrated Arsenal to take a 0-0 draw.
READ MORE: Premier League fixtures and table - all matches by date and kick-off time
The last time City failed to win a league game was against 19th-placed West Brom, their final match with Slaven Bilic in charge before parting ways with the Croat in favour of Sam Allardyce, while Palace’s last win came against 20th-place Sheffield United - their only victory in the last eight in all competitions.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.
When is the match?
The game kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday, 17 January 2021 at the Etihad Stadium.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can also stream the match via the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the team news?
Defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined for Man City. Eric Garcia and Sergio Aguero are still doubts, but changes could come with Kyle Walker, Gabriel Jesus or Ferran Torres coming into the line-up.
Palace have Gary Cahill and Scott Dann both back from injury, but they might have to wait for a spot in the team after a clean sheet against Arsenal. However, the likes of Martin Kelly, Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp and Nathan Ferguson are all still out injured.
Confirmed line-ups
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus
Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Cahill, Mitchell, McArthur, McCarthy, Milivojevic, Townsend, Eze, Ayew
Odds
City - 1/5
Draw - 37/5
Palace - 19/1
Prediction
A Sunday evening stroll for Pep Guardiola and Co. They might have to be patient to break down Hodgson’s massed ranks, but there’s confidence within City’s squad and several attackers in good form. Man City 3-0 Palace.
Read More
West Brom fight back to earn huge victory over Wolves
The world will be watching Liverpool vs United and both clubs know it
Celebrations are just government’s latest Covid distraction ploy